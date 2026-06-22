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Articles
Tiny Homes
From clever storage solutions to rooms that shape-shift to accommodate your every need, these tiny homes filled with big ideas show that you don't have to live large to have fun.
Join the Tiny Homes Newsletter
Budget Breakdown: This $167K Chilean Prefab Isn’t Your Typical Surf Shack
In Colorado, $1.8M Will Get You a Tiny House on a Massive 35-Acre Lot
Seven People Can Sleep in This 200-Square-Foot Tiny Home
Budget Breakdown: Their Dream Home Can Come Later—First, They Built a Tiny Cabin for $40K
What Should Transitional Housing for Young Adults Facing Homelessness Look Like?
Before & After: Ghislaine Viñas Turns a Cloud-Gray Tiny House Into a Little Ray of Sunshine
Budget Breakdown: This Woman’s $85K Tiny Home in Portugal Started With a Surf Trip
More Than Half of This Finnish Architect’s Tiny Home Is Made From Recycled Materials
In India, a Daring New Tiny House Shows What Social Housing Can Be
Budget Breakdown: This $250K Prefab Cabin Is an Ode to the Finnish Sauna
If You Can Dream It, This Tiny Tree House Maker Can Probably Build It
The 10 Teeniest Tiny Homes of 2024
This $5,880 Tiny Home Prototype in India Serves a Family of Four
Budget Breakdown: A Canadian Couple Test Their DIY Mettle With a $112K Off-Grid Cabin
Budget Breakdown: Inside a $117K Extreme Off-Grid Cabin in the Patagonian Forest
A Trio of Tiny Homes Provide Views of Portugal's Best Stargazing
Budget Breakdown: This $334K Tiny House Popped Up in an L.A. Backyard in Just Two Days
This Tiny Seattle Houseboat Is Just What the Doctor Ordered
A Bright-Red Tiny Home Blossoms in Warsaw
Two Lofts Connected by a “Bridge” Fit Inside These Tiny Homes
Construction Diary: After a Devastating Fire, a Couple Start Over With a $17K DIY Cabin
Go-Box Makes Super-Portable Tiny Homes Inspired by #VanLife
A Father-and-Son Construction Team Try Their Hand at Tiny Homes
Yes, You Can Have a Dream Bathroom in a Tiny Home—This One Is Proof
Two Canadian Designers Couldn’t Afford a Home, So They Built Some Really Nice Tiny Ones
Camping Turned Into Glamping After a Family Built Twin Tiny Cabins in the Woods
The Add-Ons Are Seemingly Endless With Modern Tiny Living’s $85K Tiny Homes
A San Antonio Property Is More About the Drought-Resistant Yard Than the Tiny Home It Surrounds
Recessed Strip Lighting Makes the Interiors of These $150K Tiny Homes a Big Mood
She Built a 330-Square-Foot Cabin in One of Washington’s Biggest Outdoors Destinations
Is Your Tiny House Really a Tiny House?
The Tiny Home Builder Who Opened a Village in Florida Now Offers More Than 10 Models
Forget the Conversation Pit. These Tiny Homes Have a Conversation Platform
Arched Roofs and Shingle Cladding: Iglucraft’s Tiny Homes Are Straight Out of a Fairytale
Got a Wild Idea for a Remote Cabin? Summit Tiny Homes Will (Likely) Entertain It
They Designed This Tiny Chilean Cabin From 7,000 Miles Away
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