Tiny Homes
These tiny homes are filled with big ideas. From clever storage solutions to rooms that shape-shift to accommodate your every need, these stories show that you don't have to live large to have fun.
Commune With Nature in This Enchanting Timber Cabin in Holland
Nestled near a forest in northern Holland, a tiny prefab timber cabin offers city dwellers respite in nature.
By
Lucy Wang
-
8 days
ago
An Architect Builds a Tiny Cabin For His Aunt and Uncle on Beloved Family Land in Mississippi
Generations of family have lived on this wooded, waterfront site, where architect Will Randolph has built a weekend getaway for about $100,000.
Affordable Shipping Container Tiny Homes Get the Green Light in the UK
Eight shipping containers will be recycled into green-roofed homes for low-income residents in Aylesbury, England.
Now There’s Proof That Tiny Homes Are Better Homes
New research shows that downsizing to a tiny home can cut your ecological footprint by 45%.
-
21 days
ago
This Newlywed Couple’s 100-Square-Foot Cabin Is the Island Hideaway of Our Dreams
From wedding venue to weekend retreat, this tiny cabin on an island near Vancouver encourages sunbathing and hot tubbing.
Here's Your Once-in-a-Lifetime Chance to Sleep Inside a Giant Avocado
The Avo-Condo is now accepting reservations—just in time for the beloved tree fruit's national holiday.
Humble Hand Craft’s Eco-Friendly Tiny Homes Spin Gold Out of Salvaged Wood
Founder Ryan O’Donnell takes us inside three of his artful, handcrafted tiny homes and camper vans.
A Swiss Shoe Brand Treads New Terrain With a Tiny Alpine Hut
Swiss performance brand On unveils a minimalist micro cabin to honor their Alpine roots.
This Tiny $11K Apartment Adds Affordable Housing to High-Rise Rooftops
A new kind of tiny home, Parasitic House takes advantage of untapped skylines with a low-impact design.
A Family of Five Lives Sustainably in This Tiny, Mobile Beach Hut
Two thick, wooden sleds allow this 430-square-foot beach hut to be relocated along the white sands of New Zealand’s Coromandel Peninsula.
A Giant Golden Cube Hides the Bedroom in This Tiny Jewel Box Apartment
In Greenwich Village, Messana O’Rorke uses a minimalist yet luxe material palette to give a compact studio apartment the illusion of spaciousness.
-
2 months
ago
A Concrete Tiny House in Tokyo Opens to the Sky—and the Street
In a city known for its density and small residences, this tiny home employs skylights and a large glass door to connect with its environs.
This Pink Tiny House in Mexico Is a Millennial Dream Come True
Situated on a sweeping two-acre lot, this 452-square-foot abode is just right for two.
An Old Airstream Is Transformed Into a Midcentury-Inspired Dream Machine
This masterfully renovated 1965 Airstream oozes modern luxury in 216 square feet.
Sail Away in This Dreamy London Houseboat For $211K
We’re swooning over this 58-foot canal boat, which can even go completely off-grid.
This Prefab Tree House Took Just 8 Days to Assemble
On the outskirts of a small Swiss town, Baumhaus Halden is a gable-roof tree house built for two close friends.
7 Must-See Houseboats You Can Buy Right Now
Brace yourself—these floating homes might just make you say goodbye to dry land.
7 Tiny Homes You Can Buy on Amazon
Now you can add a tiny home or cabin kit to your cart.
Spend an Epic Night Stargazing at the Nation’s First Bubble Hotel
Set in the Chihuahuan Desert, Basecamp Terlingua offers visitors a unique, off-the-grid escape.
A Tiny House Made of Sand and Recycled Materials Lands in Times Square
The 176-square-foot home by Fernando Mastrangelo, built entirely from reclaimed materials, warns against climate change.
You Can Finally Buy an Ecocapsule Micro Home in the U.S.
The tiny pod home can harvest all of its own energy and water—and it just officially launched in Times Square during NYCxDesign.
We Never Thought We’d Want to Sleep Inside a Potato—Until Now
Trust us—this isn't your average spud. It’s nicer on the inside than many apartments.
The World’s First 3D-Printed Village Is Coming to Latin America This Summer
The walls of each home can be printed in just 24 hours with nearly zero waste.
Snatch Up This Darling Seattle Houseboat For $275K
Recently renovated, this 212-square-foot houseboat currently docked in Seattle can be your cozy getaway.
A Young Family’s 200-Square-Foot RV Fits Two Bedrooms and a Playroom
Based in South Carolina, Jacqueline and Josh LaDue gave their 31-foot RV a makeover on a budget of just $2,000.
This Gorgeous Houseboat in London Could Be Yours For $378K
This stunning one-bedroom houseboat can run 100% off the grid—and it's currently up for grabs.
This Double-Loft Tiny Home Is Move-In Ready For $75K
This 183-square-foot dwelling pairs crisp, white interiors with warm wood accents.
Before & After: A Classic School Bus Becomes This Family of Four’s Home on the Road
With a gray exterior and crisp, white shiplap interiors, this Blue Bird All American skoolie is a stylish home base for a traveling family.
This Solar-Powered Prefab in Portland Was Set Up in Four Hours
A software developer adds a prefabricated shed by Drop Structures to his Oregon campground.
A Tiny Apartment Is Transformed Into an Award-Winning Minimalist Masterpiece
An architect masters stylish minimalism in his clever renovation of a small one-bedroom apartment in Melbourne.
