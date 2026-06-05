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Articles
Midcentury Homes
From preserved masterworks by the likes of Frank Lloyd Wright to carefully updated modern homes, these stories showcase the current conviction that the '40s, '50s, and '60s were revolutionary moments in American architecture.
Before & After: How a Couple Reimagined Their Minnesota Ranch House With Japanese Design Principles
Before & After: How a Couple Brought Their São Paulo Home’s Garden Into the Living Room
Take in Mountain Views From the Outdoor Living Room at This Revamped Midcentury Asking $1.1M
Before & After: To Inspire Their Midcentury Renovation, They Toured the Builder’s Own Home
These Midcentury Town Houses in Chicago Are More Desirable Than They’ve Ever Been
Modernist Architect Peter Womersley’s First Home Design Just Got a Faithful Restoration
Budget Breakdown: With $312K, They Made a Worn-Down Midcentury “Feel Like a Tree House”
From the Archive: A Harris Armstrong Expert Preserves One of the St. Louis Modernist’s Hidden Jewels
A 1954 Los Angeles Home Moves Into the Future With a Collection of Pavilions in the Landscape
You’d Never Guess This Revamped Midcentury Cabin Is in the Middle of L.A.
Not One But Two Bright-Red Bathrooms Punch Up This Midcentury Reno
Budget Breakdown: $128K in Eames-Inspired Woodwork Is the Star of This Renovated L.A. Midcentury
Before & After: They Saved Their Quirky Texas Midcentury—and Its Surprising Rear Addition
A Midcentury Desert Home Is Reimagined as a Joy-Filled Escape for a Young Family
Icons Only: Who Better to Restore Two Hallmarks of Gene Leedy’s Legacy Than His Longtime Protégé?
The Principles of Midcentury Design Endure at This Modernist Home in Maine
His Modernist Ideas for L.A. Living Were Dismissed. Now, They Could Be a Blueprint for Rebuilding
Before & After: They Saved One of the Last Midcentury Homes in Their Lakefront Neighborhood
An Avid Midcentury Furniture Collector Makes His 1959 Fixer-Upper an Anthology of Modern Design
A Record Label Cofounder Cues Up a Second Take for a Hollywood Hills Midcentury
This Rooftop Greenhouse Is the Ideal Work-From-Home Space for a Plant-Loving Uruguayan Couple
From the Archive: When It Comes to Renovating an Eichler, How Much Change Is Too Much?
An A. Quincy Jones Home in Crestwood Hills Retains Its Midcentury Bones—With Some 21st-Century Flair
Before & After: How an Ugly Den Became an Enviable Sunken Living Room in a Family’s Texas Midcentury
A Hollywood Hills Midcentury by Three Case Study Legends Gets a New Outlook
Before & After: In Spain, an Architect Restores an Iconic Home Built by His Grandparents
From the Archive: Philip Johnson’s Glass House Gets a Restoration
Before & After: They Raised the Roof to Unlock Their Midcentury’s Peak Potential
A Midcentury Home’s Past Mistakes Are Finally Corrected
Before & After: Three Creative Sisters Team Up to Remodel Their Mom’s Forever Home
A Case Study Architect’s Ultimate Modernist Sample Gets Remastered by a DJ
Two Perfectionists Restore an International Style House by Willis N. Mills in New Canaan
An Aging Modernist Gem by Calvin Straub Gets a Creative Revival
An Interior Designer Launches Her Career by Renovating Her Family’s Midcentury Eichler
Before & After: A Faded Eichler in San Mateo Gets a Glow Up
Before & After: A Muddled Eichler Gets a Dashing Update
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