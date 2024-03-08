These Hawaiian Tiny Homes Are Tuned for Island Living. But They Can Be Shipped Anywhere

Welcome to Tiny Home Profiles, an interview series with people pushing the limits of living small. From space-saving hacks to flexible floor plans, here’s what they say makes for the best tiny homes on the planet. Know of a builder we should talk to? Reach out. Before starting Paradise Tiny Homes in 2019, Dan Madsen ran a skate shop and printing business on the Big Island, while his sister, Ellie, managed properties and operated her own design studio in Montana. She returned to Hawaii after the death of their mother, Barbara, a tragedy that reunited the siblings. The two took a road trip together and ended up talking about an idea Dan had to build tiny houses to help those who lost their homes in a 2018 eruption in lower Puna. Already a tiny home enthusiast, Ellie was keen to help. Leveraging years Dan spent in construction and carpentry and Ellie’s business and design savvy, the duo bought a trailer and built a tiny house on it, doing most of the work themselves. The teal home’s curved metal roof, half-moon windows, and long lanai gave it a unique charm that helped establish the siblings’ newly minted company. Here, we talk to Ellie about how, even though Paradise Tiny Homes now offers four fully furnished models, every project turns out a bit differently.

The Oasis model is a 260-square-foot, wood-framed house that makes continual use of curves: from the bump-out window in the living room, through the corrugated metal roof and the exposed beams beneath them, to the bend of the inside stair.

What’s the most exciting project you’ve realized to date?

Every project is very exciting because every unit turns out different! Even when we are building the same model, we are building it for someone new. That energizes us and gives us new ideas every time. Every client we work with has a special request or two that take us in a direction we may have never gone of our own accord—and we get to create something that turns out extremely cool because of the brainstorming done with the clients. Our most exciting project would have to be our first project. It showed us what we were capable of, and we saw massive support from the community. It was so exciting to know that we would have the opportunity to make more!This is the project with the curved roof and ceiling beams, clear roof over the shower bump-out, awning pass-through kitchen windows, and a six-foot circular window in front.

This Oasis, the company’s first build, has bubble windows along the stairs leading to the lofted bed.

Elongated windows in the kitchen installed above mango wood shelves bring in fresh breezes.

What qualities make your tiny home stand apart from the rest? Paradise Tiny Homes are created with extensive forethought about their design and flow, with both beauty and practicality at the forefront. We have a unique take and signature style influenced by the islands. We can be a bit more creative with how our units open up to nature with our temperate climate here in Hawaii. We love to incorporate local materials into our accessory trailer units (ATUs) and incorporate lots of natural shapes and curves—we are definitely known for that: round windows, round roofs, round walls, even big dome skylights!

A mango wood shelf splits a circular window at the end of the home in half.

The Ohana model has a larger footprint than the Oasis and is slightly cheaper at $209K. It doesn’t have the dual-height ceiling, and the board and batten siding is replaced with a combination of metal and cedar.

What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include?

Pricing ranges from $100,000 to $500,00. Our units come turnkey with fixtures and furnishings included, and include appliances, a trailer, and customizations within a set price that is established at the start. Our most popular model to date is the Paradise model, which is around 300 square feet.

The interior features two lofts, an eight-by-ten-foot platform for the primary bed and an eight-by-four-foot area at the opposite end.

Rungs built into the wall of the bay window provide access to the smaller loft.

What aspects of the design can a client customize? Everything can be customized, but we typically offer options for paint, tile, flooring, the roof, appliances, and the toilet. We also offer layout and furniture options. Where do you ship? Our tiny homes are available virtually anywhere, since they can be shipped. It’s not unusual for us to ship our work from the Big Island to neighboring islands.

Priced at $225K, the 290-square-foot Paradise model is a larger, more flexible version of the Oasis. The loft is optional, and the roof profile can be made continuous, like in the Ohana model.

The added space at the end of the Paradise model was intended for use as an enclosed bedroom (as pictured above), but can also be a second bathroom.

Are there plans to expand to different parts of the world?

If the demand is there, yes. How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? It takes about six months.

Do you assist with the placement of the tiny home? Yes, oftentimes we help.