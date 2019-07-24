Kitchens

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.

Before & After: A Remodeled Chicago Kitchen Channels the Owners’ Commitment to the Arts
The couple behind Threadless eschew boring neutrals for more natural light, plants, and vibrant color in their kitchen remodel.
A Portland Pastry Chef Customizes Her Kitchen to Meet the Needs of Her Profession—and Her Family
After a thorough kitchen remodel, this midcentury ranch is finally able to shine.
10 Backsplashes That Add a Touch of Flair to the Kitchen
These backsplashes—though obviously not an afterthought—are the cherry on top of these kitchen designs.
12 Industrious (and Cute!) Kitchen Sponges to Scrub Up Your Space
It's definitely time to replace your moldy kitchen sponge—why not try these hardworking alternatives?
Before & After: A Cramped Victorian in London Lightens Up With a Double-Height Renovation
A narrow, mid-terrace house in Brook Green now enjoys a lustrous, double-height kitchen and dining room.
An Australian Kitchen Is Reimagined With Sleek Black Appliances
An Edwardian-style home in Australia breaks down conventional stereotypes to blend contemporary functionality with traditional design cues.
Before and After: A Victorian Kitchen Gets a Fresh Look With a Smart IKEA Hack
The couple behind Mix Design Collective open up a cramped kitchen that was so last century—literally.
6 Best-Performing Kitchen Appliance Packages For Every Budget
Whatever budget you’re working with for your kitchen renovation, here are the best appliance suites that combine style and performance.
Our Top Picks From IKEA’s Massive Summer Kitchen Sale
From now until July 28, IKEA is chopping 10% off all kitchen products—including the kitchen sink.
Get a Designer Kitchen on an IKEA Budget With Reform’s New Fronts and Tops
Muller Van Severen, Studio David Thulstrup, and Note Design Studio lend their talents to create captivating new cabinet fronts and countertops for your IKEA kitchen.
Chopped Host Ted Allen Imagines His Dream Kitchen For the Ultimate Summer Dinner Party
The Emmy Award-winner shares tips on hosting friends and family, and shares his vision for designing the ultimate dream kitchen for entertaining.
Enamelware Is Having a Moment: 11 Pieces You Should Add to Your Kitchen
Campfire, picnic, or dinner party? Enamelware does it all with class.
Rediscover the Joy of Cooking With These 30 Kitchen Cleaning Products
Spruce up your kitchen with these space-saving organizers, eco-friendly cleaning supplies, and more.
10 Chef-Approved Knife Sets That Are a Cut Above the Rest
Ask any chef—well-weighted, sturdy knives are a game changer in the kitchen.
14 Affordable Tiles to Amp Up Your Kitchen Renovation
Rock your kitchen renovation with these on-trend and on-budget tile options.
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Sleek Black Kitchens
These modern kitchens adhere to the mantra, “black is the new black.” Glean some renovation inspiration from the homes that caught our editor's eye this week.
Skype Lets a Family Renovate Their Kitchen 3,700 Miles Away
An Australian family living in Singapore plans a homecoming renovation, one Skype chat at a time.
Chopped Host Ted Allen Blends Style and Efficiency in His Home Kitchen
The American author and television personality takes us inside his personal kitchen, and reveals his top tips for everyday cooking and entertaining, including the dish he’s still...
Kitchen Solutions: Smart Storage Design
For a Toronto couple with a love of minimalist Japanese architecture, a sleek, storage-packed kitchen was the first priority in their home's renovation.
9 Stylish Compost Bins That Don’t Look Like Garbage
Turn your kitchen scraps into green gold with these sleek, stylish, and affordable composting bins.
An Arctic White Kitchen Renovation in Connecticut
For an architect’s family getaway in Connecticut, the kitchen is no shrinking violet.
A Luminous Palm Springs Kitchen Fosters Easy Indoor/Outdoor Living
A manifestation of exquisite, thoughtful design, the kitchen in the prefabricated Axiom Desert House embodies rich indoor/outdoor connections, enabling a superb setting for...
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Sparkling White Kitchens
The tried-and-true minimalist trend shines in these modern white kitchens. Take a peek at the top kitchen picks from the Dwell community that caught our editor's eye this week.
Sixties Style Is Brought Back to Life in This Sustainable Kitchen
Salvaged materials meet an eclectic mix of influences in this Australian eco-home.
Here’s What You 100-Percent Need in Your Pantry According to Bobby Berk
‘Queer Eye’ star Bobby Berk names the pantry essentials and tools that build healthy eating habits.
A Palm Springs Net-Zero Prefab Flaunts an Elegant, Airy Kitchen
Voluminous, versatile, and incredibly chic—the kitchen in the Axiom Desert House has been thoughtfully designed to serve as a multidimensional stage for personal expression and...
This Kitchen Is as Cozy as Your Favorite Coffee Shop and That's Exactly the Idea
When their house was in need of a pick-me-up, a London couple turned to the designer of their favorite coffee shop for an industrial-strength renovation.
We Can't Get Enough of This German Apartment's Sleek Matte-Black Kitchen
A German family's homelife takes shape around a modern kitchen.
Budget Breakdown: A Dreary ’70s Abode in Southern California Gets a Gut Renovation For $196K
In the home’s new kitchen and principal bathroom, interior designer Corine Maggio of CM Natural Designs creates bold moments via a high-contrast palette warmed with wood.
4 Ways to Revamp Your Kitchen Cabinets For Any Budget
Whether you're starting with IKEA cabinets or something else, there are a number of ways to update your kitchen, no matter the budget.
