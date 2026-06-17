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Articles
Kitchens
The modern kitchen is the heart of the home; whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here.
Refrigerator Magnets—Love ’Em or Hate ’Em?
In the Kitchen With Golde Cofounder Trinity Mouzon Wofford
Given Carte Blanche, Two Designers Added a Massive Teal Cube to This 125-Year-Old Ontario Home
Before & After: How a Native New Zealand Tree Became the Through Line for This Woodsy Kitchen Revamp
When Did Cookware Get So...Toylike?
All-Wood Kitchens Don’t Have to Feel Dated
Before & After: Two Foodies Give a Top-Floor Apartment a Top-Shelf Revamp in São Paulo
How to Ensure Your Kitchen Has Good Flow
Bring Back the Kitchen Radio
My Quest for Beautiful Countertop Appliances You Don’t Need to Hide
I’ve Replaced All My Kitchenware With Caraway and Have Not Looked Back
How TikTok-Famous Chefs Hailee Catalano and Chuck Cruz Designed Their Dream Kitchens—Yes, Plural
How Dansk Pepper Mills Brought Danish Modernism to the American Table
TikTok Phenom Jon Kung on Why They Love Induction Over Gas
The Electric Kitchen Has Always Been Inevitable
Rental Revamp: A Bavarian Baker Completely Overhauls Her Kitchen in a 300-Year-Old Farmhouse
Budget Breakdown: A Designer Embraces the Hippie Vibes in Her Portland Kitchen for $45K
Forget “Fridgescaping”—It’s Okay for Your Refrigerator to Be a Place of Chaos
A Playful Kitchen Reno Takes Inspiration From a Pair of Earrings
This Home’s Whole Design Hinged on a Servery Window
Are White Fridges Really Coming Back Into Style?
They Gave Their Bland Brooklyn Kitchen a “Chef’s Table”–Inspired Upgrade
Before & After: They Gave Their Tiny Kitchen a Donald Judd–Inspired Upgrade
Budget Breakdown: In London, a Midcentury-Inspired Kitchen Update Leads to a $229K Home Revamp
We Asked the Experts How to Choose the Best Kitchen Countertop Material
We Asked the Experts If Custom Kitchen Cabinets Are Actually Worth It
Paint Your House Anything But White: Kitchen Edition
I Turned My Chaotic Pantry Into an Oasis of Organization
This Culinary Couple’s Minimalist Kitchen Is Designed Around One Essential Gadget
15 Fresh and Modern White Kitchen Cabinet Ideas
15 Modern Kitchen Flooring Ideas
15 Fresh Ideas for Replacing Your White Kitchen Cabinets
How Often Should You Upgrade Your Household Appliances?
15 Modern Kitchen Floor Ideas
15 Modern Kitchen Island Ideas
A Firm Cooks Up a New Kitchen With $38K and a Dash of Midcentury Magic
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