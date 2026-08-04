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Home Tours
From midcentury renovations, to off-the-grid cabins, to innovative prefabs, Dwell's home tours take you inside inspiring design projects that serve the contemporary lifestyle.
Budget Breakdown: This Southern California Home Is Technically an ADU—and It Started as a Garage
Army Mattresses Insulate This Adobe Home in the Foothills of the Himalayas
Budget Breakdown: With $94K, They Turned Their Cracked Concrete L.A. Backyard Into a Serene Meadow
The Coffee Tables in This Modernist-Inspired L.A. Home Are Boulders Excavated From the Site
In an Area of Mexico Known for Ajalpan Brick, She Leaned In
A Pink Stair Punctuates a Family’s Renovated 720-Square-Foot Madrid Apartment
Before & After: The Finishing Touch for This Firehouse Loft Was a 300-Person Pride Party
After 20 Years in the Same Madrid Apartment, They Blew Up the Floor Plan and Started Fresh
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take
A Cobbled-Together 1940s Cottage Inspired This Breezy Coastal Home in the U.K.
In Mexico, Three Generations of Family Set Down Roots With a Wooded Compound
A Mother and Daughter’s Concrete Home in Mexico Takes Some Unexpected Turns
Budget Breakdown: She Turned a Long Island Cottage Into a Creative Retreat for $418K
This Eye-Popping Madrid Apartment Overachieves on Its Only Goal
Before & After: How a Portland Couple Took Their Midcentury Kitchen From Cramped to Chef’s Kiss
Built-Ins Bring Serenity to This Renovated 500-Square-Foot East Village Apartment
Their Mediterranean Courtyard House Is Warmed by the Sun and Cooled by Sea Breezes
A Timber Extension Climbs the Hillside Behind This Rural Norwegian Home
A Rooftop Glass Box Is the Crown Jewel of This Office Turned Home in Buenos Aires
A Bright Yellow Foyer Is Just the Start of a Color-Coded Transformation for This Madrid Flat
Before & After: How a Seattle Couple Gave Their Boring Garage the Best View in the House
Prismlike Rooms Give This São Paulo Home a Sense of Remove From the City
A Wavy Wardrobe Echoes Original Barrel Vaulted Ceilings in This Renovated Barcelona Flat
Their Family of Seven Needed Space, So They Built a Backyard House
Vintage Vibes Fill an Architect’s $1.7M Midcentury Home in Portland
500-Million-Year-Old Boulders Prop Up This Small Cabin in New York
A Spa-Like Bathroom Is the Central Feature of This Renovated Barcelona Flat
Budget Breakdown: In This Hamptons Cottage, a Series of “Micro Tweaks” Add Up to a $1M Overhaul
A New Envelope Turns This Old Stone Stable in Spain Into a High-Performing Home
Budget Breakdown: Rammed Earth Construction Wasn’t the Only Experiment at This $2.2M Home in Austin
A Mirrored Kitchen Makes This Very Narrow Sydney Terrace Home Feel Much Larger Than It Is
How a Family’s Annual Mole-Making Ritual Shaped Their Monolithic Mexico Home
Burnished Aluminum Sheeting Covers the Entire Ground Floor of This Renovated 1893 Lisbon Home
This Crisp Cluster of Gables in Transylvania Started With Prefab Modules
How an Accidental Shower Window Became the Starting Point for This Minnesota Lake Home
How They Pulled It Off: A Fire-Resilient Cabin Returns to Oregon’s Santiam River
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