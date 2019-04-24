Subscribe
Storage

Having ample space to stow items is a daily struggle—check out these modern homes and storage solutions that offer ideas on how you can maximize your square footage.
A Crafty Storage Wall Helps Define a Designer Couple’s Brooklyn Loft
A birch plywood table that the homeowners built inspires a functional wall that separates living areas and provides much-needed storage.
By
Kate Reggev
-
4 months ago
ago
An Art Gallerist’s Bachelor Pad in Madrid Revolves Around a Bold Red Storage System
With a budget of $100,000, Gon Architects renovates an attic apartment with the kitchen and bathroom contained in a multifunctional, red volume.
15 Chic Storage Bins to Spark Joy in Your Home
If you’re in the throes of decluttering your home through professional organizer Marie Kondo’s outrageously popular KonMari method, you’ll need these stylish storage boxes.
Budget Breakdown: Built For Under $10K, a Cabinet Room Expands a San Francisco Loft
Rather than relocate, architect Rebal Knayzeh devises a flexible, mobile bedroom that doubles as storage for the family.
-
7 months ago
ago
Elegant Design Meets Versatile Performance With This Customizable Home System
Henrybuilt’s luxury line of products streamline the functionality of some of the most hard-working rooms in your home.
6 Quick Fixes to Eke Out More Closet Space
You don’t need a custom-designed closet to make the most out of your storage space.
6 Hallway Hacks to Turn Them Into Usable Space
Put your corridors to work as storage, seating, or gallery space with these ideas.
8 IKEA Hacks to Bring Your Furniture From Basic to Brilliant
Brace yourself—you'll be tempted to add each of these clever IKEA hacks to your list of weekend projects.
Dwell Made Presents: DIY Shoe Shelf With a Macramé Curtain
Build a simple, trendy shoe shelf to help declutter your closet with this easy-to-follow video and guide.
Dwell Made Presents: DIY Back-Off Shelving System
Learn how to build an easy, versatile shelving system designed by Christopher Deam using this step-by-step video and guide.
Watch: A Conversation With Decluttering Guru Marie Kondo
We interview the Japanese organizing expert about the art of tidying up and her new collaboration with minimalist brand Cuyana.
-
a year
ago
A Tiny Apartment in the Italian Riviera Takes Cues From Nautical Design
Inspired by the region's maritime roots, this 377-square-foot unit hides the bedroom behind a crafty plywood storage system.
Dwell Made Presents: DIY Modern Shoe Rack
Build a simple, modern shoe rack to declutter your home with this clear-cut video and guide.
8 Bathroom Storage Hacks You Probably Haven't Tried Yet
If you're designing or remodeling your bathroom, check out these out-of-the-box storage ideas your friends will want to copy.
Dwell Made Presents: DIY Plywood Media Console
Learn how to build a modern media console out of plywood with this easy-to-follow guide and video.
Dwell Made Presents: DIY Modern Bookcase
Build a simple, modern bookcase from a single sheet of plywood using this step-by-step video and guide.
7 Surprising Shelving Ideas For the Creative Organizer
These unusual examples of unique shelving treatments prove that you can successfully marry functional storage with artful design.
Henrybuilt’s Systems Instantly Upgrade Unused Space
The flexibility of Henrybuilt’s unique system of products, combined with its specialized design service, allows for seamless architectural integration.
A Tiny Apartment in Slovakia Makes Clever Use of Space
A lesson in efficiency, this flexible, 237-square-foot apartment in Slovakia uses custom-made storage and furniture to its full advantage.
10 Smart and Surprising Under-Stair Design Solutions
A sloped ceiling, low-head height, and limited access to sunlight might spell out some design restrictions, but that doesn’t mean that the area under a staircase is doomed to be a...
3 Smart Storage Systems Maximize Space in a Tiny Studio Apartment in Budapest
Budapest design studio POSITION Collective employs clever storage solutions, including a wardrobe rack, modular walls, and a storage-filled bed, in order to maximize functional...
An Origami-Inspired Apartment in Hong Kong With Tons of Smart Storage
Following the influential saying adopted by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, “less is more," this Hong Kong apartment taps into the principles of origami by using highly structured and...
"Where Should I Keep My...?": Solving the Ultimate Small Space Dilemmas
Squeeze every last bit of storage space out of your dwelling, no matter its size.
Brooklyn Loft Renovation Masters Storage With a Custom Cabinet Wall
A creative tear-down renovation exposes a loft to natural light.
10 Modern Walk-In Closets
We're throwing open the doors and shedding some light on 10 modern walk-in closets.
A Family Apartment in Prague That’s Filled With Clever Storage Solutions and Built-In Nooks
Located in a 1930s building in Prague, Czech Republic, this four-bedroom apartment has a bright nook, hidden study desk, and loads of discreet storage.
Ori by Yves Béhar Is the New Robotic Furniture System Poised to Transform Urban Living
Developed with technology out of the MIT Media Lab and designed by Fuseproject, the mobile, modular furniture system is now available to preorder.
8 Best Modern Mailboxes to Buy
It's no surprise that the most unique mailboxes came from the bygone era of Cadillacs, colorful toasters, atomic clocks, and other popular home luxuries.
Denmark's Montana Takes a Modern Approach to Household Storage
When Peter J. Lassen first developed the Montana System, it was built on very complex mathematical and philosophical calculations with a very simple aim.
11 Ways to Create a Modern Mudroom in Your Home
Deciding to have a mudroom in your home could be one of the most important decisions you make, especially if you have a busy family or waves of guests coming in and out.
