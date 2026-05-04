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Articles
Storage
These creative homes and storage solutions offer ideas on how you can maximize your square footage.
Make Your House Its Own Listening Room
For All Its Fresh Storage, a Small Prague Apartment Keeps Its Historic Feel
A Bibliophile Couple’s Brooklyn Apartment Finds a Smart Storage Solution for More Than 1,000 Books
How They Pulled It Off: A Prefab Curved Wall Creates Clever Storage
This Shape-Shifting Pad in Hong Kong Challenges What You Think of Smart Homes
A Ballet Dancer’s Tiny Barbican Studio Has a Choreographed Routine of Its Own
My 2025 DIY Resolution Is to Create the Storage Room of My Dreams
Dwell on This: How to Actually Organize Your Closet
We Love These 11 Showstopping Modern Wardrobes
These 10 Tiny Apartments in New York City Embrace Compact Living
Life at a Florentine Loft Revolves Around an All-in-One Storage Marvel
A Tiny Apartment in Hong Kong Uses Adaptable Joinery to Expand the Space
Achieve Organizational Nirvana With These Space-Saving Kitchen Accessories
A Mix of Storage Solutions Steals the Show at This Renovated London Flat
Some Actually Useful Home Storage Solutions for Small Spaces
16 Kitchen Organizers That Will Instantly Free Up More Counter Space
Multifunctional Furniture Makes This Micro-Apartment Feel More Than Its 140 Square Feet
20 Bedroom Storage Solutions to Streamline Your Space
How They Pulled It Off: Custom-Built Record Storage
This Brooklyn Loft Keeps 2,500 Books Tidy With Angled Shelves
You Can Do It All in 450 Square Feet
This Is How You Can Live Large in a Small Space
An Ingenious, Multistory Bookshelf Organizes a Sleek Madrid Home
10 Clever Under Stair Storage Ideas
12 Modern Media Consoles That Don’t Scream “TV Room”
Before & After: This Former Garage Is Now a Functional, Colorful Flat With Bubbly Built-Ins
How They Pulled It Off: A “Superwall” That Adds Privacy (and Storage) to a 1970s Condo
This Compact NYC Apartment Is Full of Crafty Solutions
Before & After: A Cluttered London Maisonette Gets Loads of Storage—and a Cat Climbing Wall
Storage Solutions and Sumptuous Materials Combine in This Beautifully Renovated East London Home
Secret Storage and Pastel Colors Outfit a 350-Square-Foot Apartment in Madrid
This Ingenious Tiny House Saves Space With a Lofted Office and Underfloor Storage
The State of the Storage Unit
Clever Storage Abounds in This Tiny, Pine-Wrapped Apartment in France
A Reinvented Terrace House in London Is Chock-Full of Clever Storage
16 Midcentury-Modern Dressers That Max Out Style and Storage
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