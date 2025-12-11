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Articles
Shipping Containers
From backyard sheds to tech offices to commercial spaces, reclaimed shipping containers have proven their multifunctional capabilities.
Nine Shipping Containers, One 1,600-Square-Foot House With Lots of Unconventional Art
Budget Breakdown: This Remote Prefab Hideaway Built From Shipping Containers Cost $300K
In South Africa, a Moody Shipping Container Cabin Springs Up in Four Months Flat
A Pair of Shipping Container Homes Trace the Edges of a Nature Preserve in India
A Shipping Container Home Rises on a Rocky Site Outside Stockholm
An Off-Grid Shipping Container Home Perches at the Foothills of the Victorian Alps
Two Shipping Containers Form a Cozy Live/Work Cabin in Poland
This Company Is Turning Used Shipping Containers Into Custom Swimming Pools
Budget Breakdown: A Shipping Container Is Transformed Into an Off-Grid Tiny Home for $23K
A Seattle Family Tucks Two Shipping Containers Inside Their 1950s Home
The Pioneers of Shipping Container Architecture Make a New Case for the Genre With This Prefab House
An Arty Couple Say Goodbye to Their Handcrafted, Net-Zero Shipping Container House for $3.15M
How a Shipping Container Home Reconnected a Daughter With Memories of Her Father
This Texas Company Is Turning Shipping Containers Into Double-Decker Tiny Homes
These Luxe New Prefab Homes Are Designed for Off-Grid Living
This Airy Hamptons Home Is Made From Six Shipping Containers
The Dos and Don’ts of Shipping Container Homes
The Essential Guide to Shipping Container Home Design
A Shipping Container Home in Pennsylvania Embraces Its Rugged Industrial Origins
9 Shipping Container Home Floor Plans That Maximize Space
The Flying Nest Is a Nomadic Hotel That Travels Around the World
Stacked Shipping Containers Create a New Model For Urban Living in South Africa
A Colorado Firefighter Built His Own Shipping Container Home, and Found a New Calling Along the Way
Grab This Dreamy Shipping Container Home For $875K
A Shipping Container Turns Into a Backyard Architecture Studio
14 Shipping Containers Were Upcycled For This Dallas Home
Experience the Serenity of the Catskills With This Off-Grid Shipping Container Cabin
Five Shipping Containers Are Woven Into This Home in Santa Barbara
This Eco-Friendly Shipping Container Is the Ultimate Nomadic Dwelling
This Off-Grid Container Home in Australia Disappears in Nature
This Prefab Shipping Container Bar Can Pop Up Just About Anywhere
A Shipping Container Prefab Lab Is Built in Only 4 Hours
Elevate Your Next Amsterdam Experience With This Unique Crane Rental
A Costa Rican Family Stays Connected in Three Shipping Container Homes
10 Shipping Container Homes You Can Buy Right Now
Adventurous Apartment Building Made of 36 Shipping Containers
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