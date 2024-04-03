Got a Wild Idea for a Remote Cabin? Summit Tiny Homes Will (Likely) Entertain It

Welcome to Tiny Home Profiles, an interview series with people pushing the limits of living small. From space-saving hacks to flexible floor plans, here’s what they say makes for the best tiny homes on the planet. Know of a builder we should talk to? Reach out.

Before starting Summit Tiny Homes in 2017, Oliver Stankiewicz had reached something of a plateau in residential building. He started to look for a new challenge and eventually "landed on tiny homes because of the uniqueness and creativity in designing a functional and aesthetically appealing home in a small footprint," says Oliver. "The concept of a tiny home sort of tricks the eye to make the space feel and function like a much larger home." The company, which has been operating for seven years, specializes in high-end builds created by a team of experienced tradespeople, which has ultimately given them more freedom in designing homes. Here, we talk to Oliver about what Summit Tiny Homes currently has on offer.

Summit Tiny Homes offers three predesigned and fully outfitted units that range from $137,000 to $144,000. They also make custom models like this one, the Nysos, starting at $110,000.

What’s the most exciting project you’ve realized to date? Our most exciting project was a tiny home set up as a fishing lodge on the remote island of Haida Gwaii, B.C. This entailed a 1,500-kilometer transport and an eight-hour boat ride on the Pacific Ocean during which we encountered some very rough sees and waves. This project was unique in the sense that it provided the customer with a turnkey accommodation for their guided fly fishing tours. With the lack of building supplies, builders, and resources available on the island, a transportable tiny home was the perfect solution. The customer’s favorite part of the home is the expansive windows looking out to the ocean views.



The floors of this model are waterproof. Oak is used for accents, like the staircase railing and treads, the overhead kitchen cabinetry, and the lowered ceiling beneath the lofts.

What qualities make your tiny home stand apart from the rest? Our tiny homes speak to the finer things in life. We try to capture a feeling with our designs and spaces. From the textures to the colors and finishes, we want our tiny homes to tell a story. Taking a customer’s vision, lifestyle, and wish list and turning them into an extraordinary space in 323 square feet is an exciting challenge for our team, every time.

The kitchen is outfitted with a full range appliances, and has Corian countertops, oak cabinetry, and a ceramic tile backsplash. Its layout can be customized.

What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include?

Our base models include the Sitka, priced at $189,999 CAD (around $140K USD), the Hummingbird for $184,999 CAD (around $137K), and the Bohemian at $194,999 CAD ($144K). All three of these models come standard with high-end finishes, state of the art mechanical systems, and the highest level of insulation values to be able to withstand extremely cold or hot climates. These homes are around 323 square feet and include all appliances, furniture, and fixtures. What aspects of the design can a client customize? We offer two types of designs, fully custom and semi-custom models. For the latter, customers can choose between countertops, plumbing and electrical fixtures, and flooring and tile. For fully custom homes, a client works with our in-house design team to build a tiny home from the ground up. We have a team of drafters, designers, and project managers that work directly with our customers.

The bathroom in the Nysos comes with stainless-steel fixtures and a five-foot tub. Similar homes by the builder feature an enclosed shower or a freestanding bathtub. Others place the combined washer and dryer in the kitchen. The brick veneer can be swapped with wood or tile.

The homes are insulated for extreme heat and cold, and equipped with efficient ventilation systems. Mini-splits and radiant floor heating help make the units comfortable year round.

Where are your tiny homes currently available? We can ship our homes anywhere in North America. From the West Coast of Canada to the east coast of the U.S., we work with customers from Vancouver Island all the way to Maine and everywhere in between. Are there plans to expand to different parts of the world? We don’t have plans for massive expansion. We believe in giving our customers a tailored experience. From the design process to the building of their custom home, we want them to feel like they are getting an experience with our team of craftspeople and designers that they couldn’t get anywhere else. In order to provide this for our customers, we believe we need to stay small.

The millwork is customized according to each home’s layout. Here, storage is concealed beneath the custom-made sofa, with built-ins against the wall under the loft.

The larger loft is accessed by a staircase and includes a small closet. Reached by a ladder on the other end of the home, the second loft can be used as a sleeping area, a reading nook, or extra storage.

Is your design currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities?

Yes, we have all of the necessary certifications and approvals in Canada and the U.S. to offer our homes to the U.S. market. How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? We are typically booking six months to a year out from the time that we collect your initial deposit. This can fluctuate based on the season and the inflows of orders. We recommend that customers plan ahead as much as possible and get on our production list as soon as they’re ready.

Summit Tiny Homes also offers DIY plans for their units that include everything from framing, to mechanical systems, to finishing.

Do you assist with the placement of the tiny home? We offer full setup services to ensure your tiny home gets delivered and installed properly. We feel this is critical for the longevity and functionality of the tiny home. From leveling the house to hook-up services and skirting, we offer support across the install process. Permitting, municipal approvals, and zoning checks are up to the customer, but we are able to help by answering questions and providing documentation.