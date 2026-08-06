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Real Estate
From chic city dwellings, to rustic country cabins, to midcentury gems, we've picked out homes on the market that every Dwell reader is sure to love.
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If You Love Midcenturies and Houseboats, This $1.2M Floating Home Has the Best of Both Worlds
In Paris, a Top-Floor Apartment Wrapped in Top-Shelf Materials Seeks €1.1M
Every Story in This $1.9M Lake Pontchartrain Home Comes Framed in Glass
This Estate Channels European Country Living Just 70 Minutes from Manhattan
For $6.5M, a Spanish-Style 1923 Home in Los Angeles Comes With a Healthy Dose of Whimsy
1890s Character Meets Modern Al Fresco Living in Grayton Beach for $10.7M
The Living Room Flows into Palms in This $5.5M Miami Home
The Spaceship Home From “Portlandia” Just Landed on the Market for $975K
Lush Foliage Surrounds This Serene Pasadena Midcentury Listed for $3.9M
One of Louis Kahn’s Protégés Designed This $1M Pennsylvania Midcentury With a Koi Pond
Shaken or Stirred? This $2M Kansas City Home Comes With a “Martini Deck”
Dwell’s First Issue Featured This Ship-Like Bay Area Home Seeking $899K
In France, an Art Deco Villa With Castle Views Seeks €550K
One of Frank Gehry’s Early L.A. Homes Just Hit the Market for $1.7M
For $1.6M, You Can Nab an Updated Bay Area Eichler With a Detached ADU
Calling Colonel Mustard—Here’s a Gilded Age Mansion With a Dramatic Conservatory for $2.15M
Wake Up to Fjord Views at This $1.5M Island Home in Norway
For £675K, You Can Score a Subversive Suburban Home in the U.K.
With a Tree House and an Amphitheater, This $1.3M L.A. Compound Is Pure Whimsy
If You Love Rivers, This $995K Oregon Home Will Float Your Boat
Richard Neutra’s Hendershot House Is on the Market for $5.95M
Vintage Vibes Fill an Architect’s $1.7M Midcentury Home in Portland
Actor Adam Brody Once Lived in This Topanga Canyon Home Asking $3.5M
Dating Back to 1870, a Sunny Yellow Home in Charlottesville Asks $2.25M
In Gainesville, a Renovated 1920s Home Goes for Bold—and $584K
This Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired Home Had Termites So Bad It Was Being Advertised as a $170K Lot
Bernard Maybeck’s First Home in This Bay Area Enclave Just Hit the Market for $13M
Color Runs Wild in This $5M Brooklyn Town House
In Upstate New York, a Meticulously Restored Country Estate Seeks $3.1M
A Cabana Bar and Spokane River Views Anchor This $7.2M Retreat
This $3.8M Cypress-Clad New Jersey Residence Unfolds Over Three Levels
A Scarpa-Inspired Venice Retreat Lists for $14.9M
Take in the Rugged Beauty of the Ozarks Through Walls of Glass
Designed for Multigenerational Living, This Forested Compound in Colleyville Seeks $3M
If You Dream of Desert Minimalism, Here’s a $995K Marfa Getaway
Concrete Blocks Meet Glass Walls at This $635K Michigan Home
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