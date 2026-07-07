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Articles
Green Homes
These sustainably built and designed homes showcase what the future of design looks like.
Their Mediterranean Courtyard House Is Warmed by the Sun and Cooled by Sea Breezes
Budget Breakdown: How a Globe-Trotting Couple Built a Hexagonal Oaxaca Beach House for $750K
Their Tiny A-Frame Cabin Is Made of Timber Sourced On-Site
The Parquet Floors of This U.K. Country Home Are Made of Ash Felled On-Site
It Doesn’t Look Like an Average Garage—and It Helps Power Their Home
Budget Breakdown: Their $464K Cabin Can Produce Way More Energy Than It Consumes
A Graywater Pond Doubles as a Frog Habitat at This Forest Retreat Outside Madrid
The Natural Swimming Pool at This Australian Home Also Nurtures the Landscaping
A Passive House and “Sauna Tower” Join a 19th-Century Barn in the Hudson Valley
The Thatched Roof on This Danish Retreat Is Part Tradition, Part Sustainability Move
From the Archive: The Pioneering Green Practices of Ray Crites
Rammed Earth and Cactus Gel Make a Haven for a Family Outside Mexico City
This Passive House in Toronto Was Designed to Withstand Extreme Weather—Even If the Power Goes Out
Could Cohousing Save Your Life in a Climate Disaster?
They Built Their Home Around a Grove of Ancient Stumps in the Washington Woods
Named “House 2.0,” This Isn’t Your Run-of-the-Mill Eco-Home
On a Once-Vacant Corner Lot in Jersey City, a Sustainable Prefab Rises for $252K
An L.A. Family Gets Creative With Materials to Make Their Net-Zero Home Undeniably Their Own
This Off-Grid Summer Cabin Is Only Accessible by Boat
In California’s High Desert, the Off-Grid iT House Takes Advantage of the Sun
Two Hardcore-Punk Aficionados’ Renovated Ranch-Style Home Packs a Green Punch
Budget Breakdown: They Built a Net-Positive Home in the Hamptons for $3.2 Million
Opinion: Will Our Future Be All-Electric?
What if Green Design Were Just Good Design?
Trading Shingles for Shrubs
My Quest for Energy Independence in a Victorian Fixer-Upper
How a DIY “Construction Odyssey” Led to an Architect’s Love for Sustainable Design
How Sweden Became the Surprising Center of the Greenhouse Home Movement
An Earthen Home on the California Coast Bridges the Adirondack and Sea Ranch Styles
Low-Tech Utopia: Inside a Japanese Greenhouse Commune
Budget Breakdown: In the Catskills, an Architect Experiments With Passive Design for $515K
Budget Breakdown: The Foundation Is Also the Floor at This Shedlike $1.1M Hudson Valley Retreat
They Camped Out for Two Years to Build a Home in a Catskills Quarry
Three Tilting A-Frames Form a Net-Zero Mountain Retreat in Colorado
A “Farm-to-Shelter” Home Asks: Why Can’t Architects Make Buildings the Way Chefs Approach Food?
Construction Diary: An Irish Architect’s Passive House Shows the Strength of Cross-Laminated Timber
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