Richard Cook, a principal at Cook + Fox Architects, surveyed the Near Westside’s inventory of vacant structures and arrived at a conclusion that would guide the design of the Live...
By
William Lamb
-
8 years
ago
Project: TED
Unlike its next-door neighbor, R-House, TED wasn’t originally planned to meet the exacting Passive House standard.
Near Westside Story
Three houses in Syracuse win a sustainable design competition and reshape an urban neighborhood for $200,000 apiece.
Project: R-House
Passive solar design, which promotes passive means of generating and retaining warmth over active—and expensive—systems, is central to R-House’s success.
-
8 years
ago
Region of Honor
Tuned into its sylvan setting, this affordable green home in Hillsborough, North Carolina, is a modern take on the surrounding centuries-old structures.
A Modern Green Concept House in South Korea Promotes Sustainability
The E+ Green Home, a concept house located an hour outside Seoul, not only points the way to a greener South Korea, it may well be the most sustainable house in the country.
Barrel-Vaulted Ceilings Cap an Architect’s Off-Grid Retreat in Mexico
Architect Fernanda Canales’s self-sufficient vacation home blends into a wild and remote landscape in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.
Affordable Shipping Container Tiny Homes Get the Green Light in the UK
Eight shipping containers will be recycled into green-roofed homes for low-income residents in Aylesbury, England.
These Futuristic Homes Can Withstand Severe Conditions—Like 2,300 Degrees of Heat
Made of earth-friendly bioceramic, Geoship’s geodesic domes envision a new future for humanity.
A Chicory Kiln Becomes a Sustainable Vacation Home With Endless Flexibility
Mobile cabinetry and thoughtful reuse turn a dilapidated industrial structure into a warm and creative home with open-ended possibilities.
Architect Stefano Boeri Unveils Plans For Africa’s First Vertical Forests
The Italian architect is on a mission to transform the world's cities into lush living landscapes—and his next target is Cairo.
-
23 days
ago
6 Off-Grid Prefab Homes For Self-Sufficient Living
Whether you’re looking to lower your carbon footprint, retreat into nature, or simply reduce your utility bills, get inspiration for your off-the-grid dreams with these modern...
Passive Progressive
Among the first Passive Houses in France, this bamboo-clad farmhouse by the Parisian firm Karawitz Architecture brings a bit of green to tiny Bessancourt.
Eco-Friendly Penthouse in Canada
Edmonton architect Vivian Manasc’s 19th-story rooftop penthouse is a bright spot—and a model green building—in a city where downtown living is rare.
This Hurricane-Resistant Prefab Is Made From More Than 600,000 Recycled Plastic Bottles
In Nova Scotia, a prefab beach house makes history as the first-ever home built with PET core foam technology.
Green Zero-Energy Family Home in Santa Cruz
How an unfussy, nearly zero-energy family home in Santa Cruz, California, wound up with hay bales in the walls, a state-of-the-art heat pump system, and six very happy residents.
Eco Materials and Huge Windows Connect This Striking Home to its Environment
This two-bedroom, three-bathroom Seattle home is a tranquil haven for an active couple.
This Timber-Clad Brazilian Home Is 100% Powered by the Sun
Located on the southeast coast of Brazil in the surfer's paradise of Ubatuba, this sustainably constructed home embraces its lush surroundings.
This New Algae Farm Makes Growing Green Superfood at Home a Snap
Rhode Island School of Design graduate Hyunseok An puts algae on the menu with a home farming kit.
This Matte Black London Home Is Topped With a Wildflower Meadow
This award-winning, eco-friendly family home is an inspiring infill case study in southeast London.
An Olson Kundig Tree House Peeks Over the Treetops in Costa Rica
Built entirely of teak harvested on-site, this breezy solar-powered home near the beach ticks all the right boxes for a pair of avid environmentalists who love surfing.
You Can Finally Buy an Ecocapsule Micro Home in the U.S.
The tiny pod home can harvest all of its own energy and water—and it just officially launched in Times Square during NYCxDesign.
An Architect Proposes a Solar-Powered Urban Farm For the Roof of Notre Dame Cathedral
Inspired by environmental issues, architect Vincent Callebaut reimagines the roof of Notre Dame Cathedral as a solar-powered urban farm.
9 Stellar Homes That Venture Off-Grid
Celebrate Earth Day with these off-grid homes that put sustainability first.
A Curving Rammed Earth Addition Expands a Family Bungalow in Melbourne
Steffen Welsch Architects juxtapose a rammed earth extension with a 1930s bungalow in order to create a flexible family home.
Celebrate Earth Day With Our Top 10 Sustainable Home Brands
Stock up on eco housewares and everyday essentials from these brands doing their part to protect the planet.
Top 5 Homes of the Week Nestled Within Nature
Warm spring weather is approaching, and these modern homes are ready to welcome it in. Take a look at our editor's favorite homes of the week that connect with the great outdoors.
An Architect Crafts an Off-Grid Cabin on His Family Farm in Ohio
The Hut by Midland Architecture is a Scandinavian-inspired example of “country minimalism” on a cattle farm.
An Aluminum-Clad Green Energy Home in England
Green Orchard, the home Paul Archer designed for his parents outside Bristol, England, sows the seeds of an active retirement.
Eco-Friendly A-Frame in the French Countryside
A serene French country house expresses a reverence for wood.
