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Articles
Small Spaces
Explore compact spaces, tiny houses, and studios that exhibit resourcefulness, flexibility, and style.
After 20 Years in the Same Madrid Apartment, They Blew Up the Floor Plan and Started Fresh
Built-Ins Bring Serenity to This Renovated 500-Square-Foot East Village Apartment
A Green Core Unlocks Critical Space in a Family’s 570-Square-Foot Prague Apartment
Their “Upside-Down” Nova Scotian Home Lives Larger Than Its 1,050 Square Feet
Beautifully Chaotic Caquinhos Tile Grounds This Small Apartment Renovation in Brazil
Budget Breakdown: They Turned a B.C. Corner Store Into a Home—and Just Had to Keep the Pepsi Sign
Budget Breakdown: Their $1.2M Berkshires Cabin Is Tiny—But It Has a Massive Wall of Glass
Budget Breakdown: They Built a Do-It-All Backyard Shed for $281K
Before & After: Their Singapore Apartment Is a Love Letter to Midcentury Design
Steel Scaffolding Forms a Bed and Wardrobe in This Small Slovakia Apartment
The Internet’s Favorite Transformer Table Is Truly a Great Hack for Small-Space Hosting
Rental Revamp: “Sexy Soho House” Was the Inspiration for This Broadway Star’s Showstopping Apartment
Budget Breakdown: $24K and a Ton of Broken Tile Refresh a Flat in an Oscar Niemeyer Landmark
A Noise Complaint and a Bottle of Champagne Sparked This Small Madrid Apartment’s Transformation
In Paris, an 1800s Horse Stable Is Now an Earth-Toned Tiny Apartment
This Compact Home in Paris Has Nearly 70 Concealed Closets
Rental Revamp: Their L.A. Home Is a DIY Design Test Lab
How They Pulled It Off: A Mirrored Portal Between Two Rooms
In India, a Daring New Tiny House Shows What Social Housing Can Be
Budget Breakdown: How an Architect Built a Family Home in Tasmania for $72K
Rental Revamp: How a Creator Found a Flat in London’s Tight Housing Market—and Made It Her Own
Two Days, One Helicopter, and the Perfect Prefab Cabin in British Columbia
Budget Breakdown: A Writer Adds a $239K Backyard Unit to John Prine’s Former Record Label Offices
This 250-Square-Foot Paris Apartment Inspired by Donald Judd Has a Place for Everything
Rental Revamp: She Gave Her West Hollywood Chateau the Princess Treatment
This Extremely Narrow Tokyo Home Was Supposed to Be Even Narrower
This 260-Square-Foot Apartment Is Packed With Surprises
My House: A Tiny New York City Apartment Goes From Cluttered Closet to Live/Work Studio Sanctuary
Some Actually Useful Home Storage Solutions for Small Spaces
Storage-Smart Solutions Allow a Young Family to Live Peacefully in a Postage Stamp–Size Apartment
Space-Saving Furniture Folds Into the Walls of This 520-Square-Foot Backyard Retreat
This Candy-Colored Spanish Apartment Looks Good Enough to Eat
An Efficient Renovation Makes the Most of a Compact Russian Garret
A See-Through Shell Gives This Tiny Cabin Endless Views of Woods and Sky
The Mirror in This Tiny Brazil Apartment Hides an Entire Work-From-Home Setup
Budget Breakdown: $49K of Curvy Cabinetry Solved This NYC Couple’s Storage Conundrum
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