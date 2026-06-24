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Articles
Beach Houses
Explore some of our favorite waterfront homes that define seaside living.
Budget Breakdown: How a Globe-Trotting Couple Built a Hexagonal Oaxaca Beach House for $750K
Lounging Is Mandatory at This Curving Concrete Beach House in Baja
This Oaxaca Retreat Defies Clichés of the Mexican Beach House
The Trim Detail That Helps One Architect Create Truly Timeless Waterfront Retreats
Windows Boated Over for This Hawaiian Cabin Were Brought to Shore on—What Else—Surfboards
Before & After: They Overhauled Their Funky ’70s Beach House While Preserving Its Many Quirks
This Coastal Home in South Korea Is All About the Sea
A Hamptons Beach Bungalow, But Make It Sea Ranch
Construction Diary: He Hand-Built a High-Design Surf Shack in Uruguay
My Friends and I Sat in 11 Beach Chairs to Find the Next Tommy Bahama
Three Sisters (and Their Families) Share This Prefab Beach House
Before & After: In the Caribbean, a Couple Bring an Old Wooden Prefab Back to Shipshape Condition
This “Sea Snail” Home Is Built From Thousands of Tiny Fossils
This Seaside Holiday Home in South Africa Is Built for the Ages
An Artist Lets the Wind and Wildlife of Oaxaca Flow Through Her Radically Open Home
Budget Breakdown: After a $322K Revamp, an Australian Beach House Fends Off Flooding
They Updated a 1980s Ray Kappe Beach House—With the Architect’s Approval (and Advice)
Budget Breakdown: An Aussie Architect Builds a Beach House With Million-Dollar Views for $270K
With $20K, a Chilean Architect Builds His Mom a Low-Maintenance Beach House
This Beach House in Mexico Frames the Landscape With an Orderly Concrete Grid
Three Friends Join Forces to Build a Four-Gable Getaway on Shelter Island
There’s a Garden on Every Level of This Renovated ’70s Beach House
The Owners of a 1960s Harry Bates Beach House Hire the Modernist Architect’s Firm for Its Renovation
Local Sandstone and Plenty of Pine Keep This Mallorca Beach Home Light and Bright
A Chilean Beach Home’s Sinuous Facade Is Designed for High Winds
Living in Walter Gropius’s First U.S. Commission
Budget Breakdown: A 1960s A-Frame Gets a $558K Refresh—and Historic Landmark Status
When Your Childhood Beach House Is an Architectural Icon
A Retired Couple Trades Their Pennsylvania Horse Farm for Beach Life in Coastal Delaware
This South African Beach House’s Gently Curving Roof Combats Aggressive Winds
A Quarantine Hideaway Turns Into an Artist’s Dream Home
Slices in This Compact Cabin in Northern France Frame the Coast Like a Camera
Three Homes in the Canary Islands Pay Homage to a Local Legend
Construction Diary: This Architect’s “Fugly” Beach House Has the Most Exquisitely Crafted Kitchen
Construction Diary: The Founder of a Cabin Rental Company Builds a Fire Island Retreat of His Own
Nobody Does a Beach House Quite Like the Danes
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