Toe-Kick Heaters and Ikea Counters Come Stock With These $68K Tiny Homes
Minimaliste was founded in 2015 to address a gap in the tiny home market. "Everything that existed at the time was designed for hot countries. We wanted to make houses that were designed to withstand the cold here in Quebec," says company cofounder Jean-Philippe Marquis. According to him, the idea was a popular one. "We had barely put our first images online before emails from customers started pouring in by the dozen every week," he told Le Journal de Montréal in an interview last year. Here, he shares what the excitement surrounding Minimaliste is all about.
What’s the most exciting project you’ve realized to date?
Our most exciting project would be our first Noyer model. It was designed for a corporate photographer in California who also owns a blog about tiny living. I think the most important element in this project was the upraised living area with eight-foot-deep drawers beneath it, along with a backsplash with a pattern that matches a vase that belonged to her grandmother.
What qualities make your tiny home stand apart from the rest?
From design to construction, we put a lot of thought into each and every aspect of the build. We strive to make no compromises when it comes to durability and energy efficiency. Using top-quality materials comes at a price, but it is also what our customers are looking for.
What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include?
Our base models vary from $68,000 USD to $165,000 USD and from 200 square feet (travel trailer size) to 400 square feet (park model size). We include high-end finishes and all built-in appliances (oven and cooktop). The options list for each model is available on our website.
What aspects of the design can a client customize?
With our standard models, customers can select one of our three color schemes for the wooden accents and flooring, countertop finishes, and a lot of different options for the appliances and equipment, depending on the available services and utilities on the land where the house will be installed.
Where do you ship?
We’ve been shipping our tiny houses everywhere in North America, from Mexico to Vermont, and from Washington to North Carolina. Our models comply with the RV code in the U.S., so they are allowed anywhere RVs are authorized.
How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit?
The lead time varies between three and six months, depending on the model and our backlog.
Do you assist with the placement of the tiny home?
We only provide the tiny house. The transportation is taken care of by a third party carrier. We advise on the best setup for the installation, but we don’t do any site preparation or installation. We will provide guidance in Canada for the installation of an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) with no wheels, but this product is not available in the U.S. at this time.
