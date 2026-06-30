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Articles
Workplace & Office
The perfect workspace can make all the difference when defining the right live/work balance for your lifestyle.
Out of Office: This High-Design Retreat in Portugal Promises Paradise for Globe-Trotting Creatives
Budget Breakdown: They Turned a B.C. Corner Store Into a Home—and Just Had to Keep the Pepsi Sign
Budget Breakdown: To Stay in the Bay Area, He Renovated a Former Market Into a Home
Budget Breakdown: It’s Hard to Tell This South Phoenix Home Was Once a Convenience Store
What Live/Work Spaces Have Looked Like Through the Ages
What Have We Learned About the Design of Attracting Employees?
The Great Downtown Renaissance
The Garage Was in Bad Shape, So She Swapped It Out for a Crisp Art Studio
The Millennials Who Ditched Cities During the Pandemic Would Like a Word
This Metallic Office Space in Munich Is an Underground Party Waiting to Happen
A Corrugated, Plastic Bifold Door Opens Up an Artist’s Tiny L.A. Studio
15 Herman Miller Projects That Have Changed Our Way of Living
How They Pulled It Off: Floor-to-Ceiling Modular Shelving in a New Studio Extension
Phish Bassist Mike Gordon’s Home Studio Is Just as Psychedelic as You’d Expect
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Handy Home Offices
The 1972 Home of an Architect Known for His Office Buildings Gets a More Fluid Live/Work Divide
A Rhode Island Therapist’s Nature-Oriented Office Is a Welcome Balm Amid the Pandemic
Okopod Makes Backyard Prefabs for Work, Play, or Whatever You Want
Eero Saarinen’s Modernist Masterpiece in New Jersey, Restored and Reimagined
Budget Breakdown: A Seattle Couple Build Twin Backyard Offices for $51K—No Permit Required
The History of the Modern Workspace
Before & After: Trees Grow Right Through the Roof of This Revived Farmhouse in India
A Creative Couple Give a Los Angeles Midcentury a Backyard Recording Studio
Budget Breakdown: An $80K ADU Gives a Growing Austin Family Space for Work—and Working Out
Four Years Into WFH Life, Here’s What You Need for an Aesthetically Pleasing Home Office
Budget Breakdown: Two Furniture Designers Set Up Shop in Brooklyn for $25K—Plus Rent
Furniture Designer Max Enrich Doesn’t Use His Massive Scissor Collection for What You Think
Budget Breakdown: His $11K Backyard Office Has Worktops Made From a Tree Planted by His Grandfather
A Bibliophile Couple’s Brooklyn Apartment Finds a Smart Storage Solution for More Than 1,000 Books
This Off-Grid Design Studio Feels Like It’s Floating in a Forest
They Needed More Office Space—But Just a Little Bit More
A Bunker-Like Typography Studio Springs Up Beside a New Zealand Home
A Firm Cooks Up a New Kitchen With $38K and a Dash of Midcentury Magic
This $225-a-Night Tiny Cabin in Upstate NY Was Built Entirely for Remote Working
In Brussels, an Architect’s Copper-Clad House Makes Brutalism Warm
This Garden Studio Wrapped in Charred Timber Shingles Acts Like a Giant Bug Hotel
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