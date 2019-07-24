Subscribe
The perfect workspace can make all the difference when defining the right live/work balance for your lifestyle. Take a look at these examples of modern office spaces that maximize both productivity and comfort.
Shake Shack’s NYC Headquarters Is a Triple-Decker Dripping With Stylish Design
Custom wooden furniture, upscale communal areas, and tucked-away conference spaces form the foundation for the fast food empire’s 12,000-square-foot domain.
By
Lauren Jones
-
a month
ago
Upscale Coworking Company NeueHouse Moves Into L.A.’s Historic Bradbury Building
Featured in films such as “Blade Runner” and “500 Days of Summer,” the Bradbury Building will host the latest outpost of the coworking company NeueHouse.
This Coastal New Zealand Retreat Mixes Business and Pleasure
Nestled in Christchurch, an architect's home and office pays tribute to New Zealand's awe-inspiring surroundings.
Man Repeller’s Manhattan Offices Are Just as Chic as You’d Expect
And yes, there’s a fashion closet.
-
4 months
ago
An Old Philadelphia Penthouse Is Brilliantly Transformed Into a Snazzy Co-Working Space
Perched on the top floor in one of the city’s most iconic buildings, Bond Collective’s dreamy new outpost will make you want to come to work—and perhaps never leave.
This Women-Only Coworking Space in Seattle Is Just About Pretty Enough to Live In
Jackson St. Studio is a sophisticated workspace shared by an inspiring group of female entrepreneurs.
A Chic Chicago Dispensary Rises Above Stoner Stereotypes
In the village of Oak Park next to Chicago’s West Side, Seven Point fights the stigma surrounding cannabis usage with high-end design.
Watch: Inside the Studio of Designer and Materials Master Fernando Mastrangelo
Designer Fernando Mastrangelo is a master at pushing the limits of media, both material and social.
Designer Spotlight: Hiroko Takeda
Weaver and textile artist Hiroko Takeda keeps a studio on the ninth floor of an old industrial building in downtown Brooklyn, where she works on various client commissions and her...
A Look Inside Eleanor Pritchard's Textile Studio
Eleanor Pritchard’s textiles nod to British modernism and local craft. Thanks to a new upholstery line, she’s poised to become an industry name.
The Modern Studio of a Finnish Design Legend
Yrjö Kukkapuro, one of Finland’s design legends, is primed for an international resurgence thanks to a new furniture collaboration with Artek.
-
5 years
ago
The Future of Office Design
What’s the future of office design? We investigate how start-up culture is influencing everything from corporate campuses to contract furniture. See more about Office Environment.
A Dutch Duo Crafts Contemporary, Efficient Office Furniture
Dutch designers Makkink & Bey prove that flexible furnishings can increase efficiency in the modern workplace.
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Exemplary Offices
Working hard or hardly working? These sleek homes from the Dwell community get the job done with envy-inducing home offices.
Before & After: Schoolhouse Revitalizes a Former Police Building in Pittsburgh
A stunning example of adaptive reuse, a 1970s Pittsburgh police bureau now holds the Schoolhouse brand’s newest retail space and co-working offices for local companies.
Casework Transforms an Industrial Building Into a Sleek, Contemporary Workspace
Casework infuses an industrial building in Portland, Oregon, with stylish interiors and inspired spaces for creative thinking.
Modern Istanbul Design: Autoban
Istanbul modern? In a word, it’s Autoban. With their east-meets-west twist on mid-century classics, this young duo has jump-started their hometown’s design scene.
A London Department Store Is Reborn as a Creative Workspace
Squire & Partners renovate a 66,000-square-foot building by embracing its storied history and modernizing its spaces in moderation.
25 Modern Home Office Ideas You Should Put to Work
Upgrade your live/work situation with these creative home office designs that suit a variety of needs.
A Vintage Airstream Trailer Is Now the Ultimate Live/Work Mobile
At just 80 square feet, The Kugelschiff is a renovated Airstream Bambi II that now serves as a tech entrepreneur’s tiny home and office.
Budget Breakdown: A Creative Couple in Minneapolis Build a Multipurpose Backyard Studio For $18K
The 195-square-foot, shingled studio includes a library, reading nook, and workstation—and it’s DIY inside and out.
The Perfect Vintage eBay Furniture Finds For Your Home Office
Working from home? Make your office feel professional yet personal with these stylish midcentury furnishings.
YDesign’s New Bay Area Headquarters Inspire Collaboration in a Colorful Setting
The new Walnut Creek, California, offices of YDesign Group reflects the brand’s vibrant, innovative lighting and furnishing products.
Dwell Moves Into Canopy, the Chic Co-Working Space by Yves Behar and Amir Mortazavi
Canopy Jackson Square is the second San Francisco outpost of a venture by designers Yves Behar and Amir Mortazavi, and co-founder Steve Mohebi.
An Experimental Micro-Office Glows Like a Lighthouse in L.A.
An imaginative design/build firm challenges its skill sets by crafting an experimental and modern office in an industrial pocket of Los Angeles.
An Award-Winning Writing Studio Hides Quietly in Texas
Marked by elegant simplicity, this steel-clad writer’s studio and hunting lookout effortlessly blends into a rocky slope in the Texas Hill Country.
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Enviable Home Offices
Any one of these modern home offices and workplaces is perfect for studying, reading, and getting work done.
ASH’s Homey New Office in the Hamptons Inspires Creativity
When ASH Staging opened a second office in the Hamptons earlier this summer, it blurred the lines between work and relaxation.
7 Effective Ways to Soundproof Your Home Office
Block out noise and distraction by soundproofing your home office.
A Shipping Container Turns Into a Backyard Architecture Studio
Built for $200,000 and lowered into place by crane, a compact cargotecture office perfectly slots into an architect’s backyard.
