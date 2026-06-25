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Articles
Concrete Homes
Take a look at how designers have used the seemingly cold, hard material and taken it to new places.
How a Family’s Annual Mole-Making Ritual Shaped Their Monolithic Mexico Home
You’d Never Know This Madrid Townhome Has Four Green Spaces
This Oaxaca Retreat Defies Clichés of the Mexican Beach House
You’d Never Guess This Concrete ADU Is Part of a Phoenix Golf Community
They Built a Unique Barrel-Vaulted Home—and a New Life in Oaxaca—at 86 Years Old
Going Back to Brutalist Was the Plan for This Concrete Croatian Flat
Gardens Grow Inside and Out of This Wild Singapore Home
A Ribbon of Windows Wraps This Concrete Cabin in Switzerland
Dreaming of Other Worlds? This Home in the Andes Looks Like It’s From One
An Architect Built a 16,700-Square-Foot Museum That Happens to Be a Home
Stacked Geometric Shapes Form a Hillside Concrete Home in Colombia
This Passive House in Toronto Was Designed to Withstand Extreme Weather—Even If the Power Goes Out
This Board-Formed Concrete “Cabin” Has the Longest Stovepipe We’ve Ever Seen
This “Sea Snail” Home Is Built From Thousands of Tiny Fossils
An Enviable Home Office Caps This Duplex Renovation in Montreal
A Concrete Abode Becomes a Surfer's Paradise
This Concrete Abode Embraces Indonesia's Tropical Climate
This Stacked Concrete Home Is Not Your Typical Golf Course Dwelling
Material Guide: The Benefits of Building With Concrete
A Concrete Hideaway in the Italian Countryside
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home
This Concrete-and-Glass House Is Set Atop a Lava Flow in Hawaii
A Brutalist Behemoth Left Deserted for Decades Comes Back to Life for €102K
A Modernist Cube Rises in the Ancient City of Casablanca
A Singapore Home Forgoes Air-Conditioning (and Windows) to Take Living With Nature to an Extreme
She Built a 330-Square-Foot Cabin in One of Washington’s Biggest Outdoors Destinations
An Up-Close Look at Hong Kong’s Famous Public Housing Complexes
After a Devastating Fire, a Couple Craft a Spartan House From Concrete and Glass
A Ribbon of Red Seating Ties Together a Sublime Concrete Home in India
In Brussels, an Architect’s Copper-Clad House Makes Brutalism Warm
A Black Steel Stair Anchors the Addition of This Raw Concrete Home in Melbourne
Why You Either Love or Hate Brutalism
An Architect Scrapes Away Decades of Paint to Polish Up a Brutalist Gem
A Pair of Hang Gliders Imagine a Home From a Bird’s-Eye View
23 Beautifully Textured Board-Formed Concrete Homes
A Spanish Architect’s Brutalist-Inspired Home Makes Room for Three Generations
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