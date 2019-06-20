Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Concrete Homes
Browse Categories
All Stories
Exclusives
Dwell Magazine
TOPICS
Home Tours
Renovations
Prefab Homes
Tiny Homes
Campers & Trailers
Kitchen
Bath
How-To & Guides
Real Estate
Workplace & Office
Travel
Celebrity Homes
Cabins
Shipping Containers
Garden & Landscapes
Home Tech
Design News
Shopping Guides
CITIES
Los Angeles
San Francisco
New York
A Concrete Tiny House in Tokyo Opens to the Sky—and the Street
In a city known for its density and small residences, this tiny home employs skylights and a large glass door to connect with its environs.
By
Kate Reggev
-
2 months
ago
The World’s First 3D-Printed Village Is Coming to Latin America This Summer
The walls of each home can be printed in just 24 hours with nearly zero waste.
A Concrete Vacation House Keeps Life Simple in Coastal Argentina
Luciano Kruk perforates a concrete volume with glass walls to fashion a simple yet elegant vacation home in the province of Buenos Aires.
A Brutalist Apartment Draws Inspiration From a Concrete Bunker
Inspired by brutalism and the industrial heritage of Camperdown, this apartment for two design professionals evades warehouse conversion clichés.
-
4 months
ago
A Brilliant Little Home Wins Sweden’s Most Prestigious Architecture Award
A charming, small-scale house wins Sweden’s oldest and most prestigious architecture award, beating out Bjarke Ingels Group and Wingårdhs.
A Madrid Home Mimics the Mountains With a Striking Sawtooth Roof
This Madrid home's intriguing roofline creates tall ceilings while sticking to strict building restrictions.
This Catalan Home’s Stone Facade Hides a Secret Oasis
Amid the rolling green hills, ancient architecture, and winding, narrow streets of Catalonia sits a light-filled sanctuary with a stony exterior.
Fertile Grounds
Nestled in an apple grove in Sebastopol, California, the Orchard House is a rural idyll.
A Concrete Hillside Home With a Green Roof and Killer Views
Designed by Argentine firm Alarcia Ferrer Arquitectos, this holiday home offers sweeping views and two separate autonomous levels for living.
A Concrete Home by Pritzker Prize-Winner Alejandro Aravena Hits the Market For $1.5M
This hillside home with a primitive profile and dramatic views of the Pacific Ocean is for sale.
A Concrete Home Inspired by Historic Brutalist Structures Rises in Western Australia
The Roscommon House draws on local history to combine undulating concrete walls with a timber-clad interior and exterior pocket courtyards.
-
9 months
ago
Top 5 Homes of the Week That Champion Concrete Design
These modern concrete homes rock their features with elegance. Take a peek at our editor's favorite homes from the Dwell community that fully embrace the industrial material.
A Carbon-Neutral Concrete House Is an Exemplary Infill in Western Australia
Australian firm Whispering Smith uses commercial materials in a limited footprint for a wabi-sabi effect.
A Staggered Concrete Home in Argentina Nestles in the Woods
Hugging a gentle slope on the Argentine coast, Casa Bosque by Besonías Almeida Arquitectos integrates with its forest surroundings.
Upcycled Trees Cloak This Modern Mexican Home
In the El Peñon Reserve, architects use concrete and upcycled trees to design Casa de la Roca, a striking Y-shaped home enveloped in nature.
A Concrete Home in Vietnam Is Topped With Trees
With greenery dwindling in urban areas, an architecture firm in Ho Chi Minh City designs a home to bring nature back to the city—all with a budget of $155,000.
A Modern Home Embraces Nature With a Unique L-Shaped Design
To the west of Mexico City, a striking retreat is nestled among a lush forest and an enchanting lake.
Nine Black Concrete Volumes Form This Mexican Retreat
Arranged to preserve existing trees and form an interior courtyard, these concrete structures are balanced by warm, wood interiors.
A Concrete Abode in Uruguay Embraces its Beachfront Setting
The communal spaces on the top floor of this three-story residence open up to ocean views.
A Vaulted Concrete Addition Protects This Sea Captain's Home
In China, concrete reinforcements and box windows waterproof a captain's home and cement its connection to the water.
This Concrete Abode Stretches Over Giant Boulders
A Northern California retreat immerses into the landscape with the guidance of shadow and light.
This Slender Concrete Home in Brazil Feels Like an Urban Jungle
Cleverly placed apertures pierce this skinny residence in Maringá, granting the lush interior an airy feel.
These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes
Feeling the squeeze from Hong Kong's affordable housing crisis, one architect turns to a surprising new micro-housing solution.
A Serpentine Wall in This Taiwanese Home Divides Public and Private Space
An undulating, S-shaped interior wall guides the programs within this Brutalist-inspired concrete abode.
A Concrete Home in Brazil Lets the Owners Practically Live in the Jungle
Near a beach, and surrounded by verdant rainforests, this concrete home in Brazil fully opens up to the elements.
8 Incredible Concrete Homes in Latin America
Beauty, convenience, and simplicity—concrete provides it all in these Latin American homes.
A Concrete Micro-House in Japan Works All the Angles
Built with specially-formulated concrete made of volcanic ash, this micro-house in Tokyo maximizes space through vertical construction.
Hide Out in a Tiny Concrete-and-Shingle Cottage For Rent in Cornwall
At the end of a winding country lane on the north coast of Cornwall, England, is a quirky vacation rental that combines modern aesthetics with bucolic charm.
10 Works of Architecture That Reveal the Acrobatic Wonders of Concrete
The twists, turns, and cantilevers of these residences and public structures are due to the gravity-defying abilities of concrete.
Stacked Concrete Squares Make Up This Incredible Vacation Home in Aragon, Spain
Sitting on the edge of Puertos de Beceite national park in Aragon, Spain, is Casa Solo Pezo, the first property in the Solo Office collection of cutting-edge, architect-designed...
1
2
Next