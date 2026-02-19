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Articles
Desert Homes
Find inspiration for your own escape to the sands.
Welcome to Paradise Palms, the Las Vegas Neighborhood Where Midcentury Preservation Is Priceless
Budget Breakdown: It’s Hard to Tell This South Phoenix Home Was Once a Convenience Store
Construction Diary: How a DIY Tucson Couple Restored a 1930s Adobe
How They Pulled It Off: A Hot Tub Built Into a Boulder
Construction Diary: How Two Artists Turned a Cabin Outside Joshua Tree Into a Clear-Minded Retreat
Construction Diary: She Envisioned a Dome Home—Then Made It a Reality Outside Joshua Tree
A Storied 1980 Party House in the Southern California Desert Enters a Mellower Chapter of Soirées
Ex Alt-Rockers Revive a Midcentury Gem Near Palm Springs—and Find It May Be a Lost Masterpiece
Before & After: They Turned a ’70s Tract House Into a Quirky Desert Dream Home
Albert Frey’s Desert Modernism Had a Sense of Humor
Construction Diary: In West Texas, an Adobe House Gets a Donald Judd–Inspired Revamp
The Under-the-Radar Craftsman Behind a Very Iconic Masterpiece
In Joshua Tree, an Artist’s Home and Studio Soaks Up Endless Desert Views
Construction Diary: In the Mojave Desert, a First-Time Builder Takes On a Tricky Prefab Home
This Arizona Home Uses the Desert Landscape as “Living Art”
Near Joshua Tree, a Sublime Desert Home Embraces Shadows and Sunlight
They Run Hedley & Bennett. Naturally, Their Yucca Valley Airbnb Is Simple But Stylish Too
Before & After: The Yucca Valley Rancher That Changed This Designer’s Life
Budget Breakdown: A Dilapidated Desert House Springs Back to Life for $165K
Monolithic Rammed Earth Walls Keep This Marfa Ranch House Insulated in the Desert Climate
A New Generation of Earthship Owners Looks for Climate Solutions in the Past
One Night in Joshua Tree’s Multicolored, Cubist Monument House
An SF Couple Erect a Hashtag-Shaped Home in the High Desert
A Prefab Home Takes Shape Among the Boulders of Yucca Valley
Before & After: A Classic Midcentury by Albert Frey Gets a Reverent Renovation
This Desert Retreat Finds Harmony With Its Striking Natural Surroundings
Bobby Berk’s Desert Hacienda Celebrates Outdoor Living With a High-Tech Deck
Snag This Polished Desert Hideaway Near Joshua Tree for $649K
An Artist Transforms a Joshua Tree Cabin Into a Surrealism-Inspired Rental
This Rental Near Joshua Tree Is a Desert Escape for the Design Minded
A Glimpse Back in Time at William F. Cody’s Now-Lost Desert Modern
A Breakthrough Renovation Turns a Brick Home Into a Desert Oasis
A Desert Charmer With Airbnb Clout Is Up for Sale at $899K
A Phoenix Family Home Embraces Mountain Views With a Detail Fit for a Circus
A Rammed Earth Dwelling in New Mexico Welcomes Spectacular Sunsets
A Ceramicist’s Family Home Is Inspired by the Ancient Art of Pottery
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