Desert Homes
The best in modern desert homes by Dwell.
A Stale Desert Midcentury Gets a Punched-Up Personality
In Rancho Mirage, California, a tired 1960s house is completely transformed with new features and materials that blend midcentury charm with contemporary taste.
By
Lucy Wang
-
5 months
ago
A Picturesque Desert Prefab
Jim Murren’s prefab house in Sin City, designed by Marmol Radziner, is as artful as it is art-filled, thanks to an asymmetrical arrangement of solids and voids.
A Palm Springs Net-Zero Prefab Flaunts an Elegant, Airy Kitchen
Voluminous, versatile, and incredibly chic—the kitchen in the Axiom Desert House has been thoughtfully designed to serve as a multidimensional stage for personal expression and...
How Neutra’s Kaufmann House Got its Groove Back
Marmol Radziner and homeowner Brent Harris shed light on the exhaustive, five-year process of unearthing the plans for Richard Neutra’s iconic Kaufmann House in Palm Springs—and...
-
6 months
ago
Here's Palm Springs In All Its Nighttime Glory
Inspiration can strike anywhere, at any time.
Construction Diary: A Serene Desert Hideaway Is Part Rental, Part Designer Showcase
Billed as a design retreat, Casa Mami in Pioneertown, California, hosts visitors at the edge of Joshua Tree National Park—then invites them to buy what they love.
Top 5 Homes of the Week That Are Even Hotter Than Their Desert Locations
These modern desert homes match their locations with equally impressive design.
High Desert House in Joshua Tree Is an Otherworldly Architectural Icon
A couple’s handwritten note to renowned architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg results in an iconic Leviathan of a home in the Californian desert.
An Indoor/Outdoor Prefab Blooms in the Palm Springs Desert
While Joel Turkel has built prefab homes all over North America and beyond, he hasn’t had the chance to live in one of his own designs. That will soon change.
A Sustainable, Modern Home Frames a Prickly Desert Landscape
Conceived as an extension of the Arizona landscape, this eco-friendly, modern house approaches near net-zero energy consumption.
Rammed Earth Walls Tie This Eco-Friendly Home to the Desert
Spanning a desert wash, a modern residence in Arizona embraces its natural surroundings with minimal impact.
-
a year
ago
11 Celebrity Homes That Showcase Desert Modernism in Rancho Mirage
Bing Crosby, Lucille Ball, and Frank Sinatra were just a few of the notable homeowners in Rancho Mirage, a desert resort just east of Palm Springs.
Prefab Units Cluster Together in This Off-the-Grid Guesthouse
Sustainable features keep this prefabricated building, designed by MOS Architects, cool and energy-efficient despite its New Mexico desert surroundings.
An Old Grain Silo Makes an Enchanting Tiny Home in Phoenix
Tucked into the urban grid, a 340-square-foot grain silo becomes an unexpected desert oasis that overcomes several design challenges.
Two Art World Veterans Live in This Mind-Bending Metal Home in Nevada
Located in Reno, the house evokes an abstract sculpture made of raw materials.
The Last Donald Wexler–Designed Home Ever Built Asks $2.65M
Located in idyllic Palm Springs, California, this steel post-and-beam residence is an astounding example of midcentury modern design.
Photo Essay: Revisit the Midcentury Classics of Palm Springs and Beyond
Turning a new eye toward the landmarks and the legends of the desert modern oasis (and its neighbors).
Tour Frank Lloyd Wright's Spectacular Desert Retreat and School in Arizona
A masterful extension of the desert landscape in Scottsdale, Taliesin West is a living memorial to the inspiring life and work of Frank Lloyd Wright.
An Old Horse Barn Is Repurposed as a Chic Desert Guesthouse
Former horse stalls now serve as concrete room dividers in this modernist guest home in Phoenix, Arizona.
These 7 Homes in the Southwest Show How to Design For the Desert
These homes make living in the heat of the desert look easy, breezy, and cool.
At This High-Desert Home, a Whole Wall Opens Up When You Crank a Giant Wheel
In California, architect Tom Kundig delivers an off-the-grid retreat designed for both connection and solitude.
A Film Producer’s Desert Retreat Is a Starburst of Shipping Containers
A previously unrealized design by Whitaker Studio will become a vacation home in Joshua Tree, each shipping container strategically angled for protection from the climate,...
8 Midcentury-Modern Vacation Homes You Can Rent in Palm Springs
Escaping to Palm Springs can feel like taking a trip back in time to the 1960s—and these vacation rentals will complete that experience.
Home Tour: A Petite Prefab With Stunning Views of the Texas Landscape
This 600-square-foot retreat, designed for an Austin couple, is located deep within a 30,000-acre ranch in West Texas.
A Donald Wexler-Designed Midcentury Home in Palm Springs Asks $599K
This Casablanca floor plan model, designed by the architect who shaped Palm Springs, is a classic example of desert modernism.
Bold Design Invigorates This Formerly Cookie-Cutter Midcentury Home That’s Asking $345K
The stylistic approach for The Black House, the newest project on offer from the Phoenix-based Knob Modern Design, can be summed up in three words: dark, bold, and sexy.
A Celebrated Palm Springs Hotel Asks $1.8M
The five-unit complex, thoroughly restored five years ago, combines midcentury looks with contemporary comfort.
Escape to a John Lautner Micro-Resort in the Californian Desert
Stay in a midcentury modern hotel built and inspired by the iconic style of American architect John Lautner.
8 Iconic Houses in Palm Springs, California
With its short distance from Los Angeles, Palm Springs is a popular locale for those looking to escape the urban sprawl for a little bit of laid back paradise.
iT House, Joshua Tree
The iT House brings together raw industrial aesthetics with the tactics of green design to forge a new home in the sunbaked wilds of California’s east.
