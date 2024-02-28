The Built-In Storage Is a Real Space-Saver in These 275-Square-Foot Tiny Homes

Welcome to Tiny Home Profiles, an interview series with people pushing the limits of living small. From space-saving hacks to flexible floor plans, here’s what they say makes for the best tiny homes on the planet. Know of a builder we should talk to? Reach out.

Philipp and Stefanie Sanders first had an idea for a tiny home in 2015 while on holiday in Canada. Two years later, they built one in Mehlmeisel, Germany, hoping that it would become an example of how you could create an economic, quality home. The couple then established a village of tiny homes, the first in Germany to be legally designated for small lots (and smaller structures). While they no longer manage the village in Mehlmeisel, they’ve started several new ones nearby and have gone through a few more iterations of their first home. Being mobile wasn’t as important once they started putting down roots. And as their family grew, a larger space built with more sustainable materials became a priority. They call their latest design (and now home) LOVT: an elongated, wood-framed structure with high ceilings and built-in millwork. Here, Philipp and Stefanie share what went into their tiny home and how how they make the small space work for them.

All LOVT models have the same 275-square-foot plan and can be purchased with add-ons like air conditioning, a fireplace, and solar panels.

What qualities make your tiny home stand apart from the rest? LOVT includes all of the needs and requirements of a normal residential building here in Germany. It is almost entirely made of wood, well insulated, and produced in Germany, which allows us to keep the CO2 emissions of the entire house as low as possible. The open and modern spatial concept meets the challenges of everyday life. Small living spaces need to be practical and often serve multiple functions. Our storage spaces and furniture are integrated into the room layout and therefore do not stand out directly. The front living area is flooded with light thanks to the panoramic window and feels very spacious with the high ceiling. It has a lounge, which consists of two blocks that can be moved as desired. Placed lengthwise along the panoramic window for a good view or opposite each other at the dining table, it can easily accommodate eight guests at the table. Many customers value having enough space for festivities in a small house without feeling cramped. Additionally, the lounge can be transformed into a four-and-a-half by six-and-a-half foot guest bed.

The lounge against the window features built-in storage and can be used as a guest bed. It can be moved away from the wall and split into two units for flexible seating.

The interior is finished in spruce cladding that can be left as is or painted white, and flooring in tile or wood. LOVT can install pleated blinds on the windows starting at €1,400.

What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include? The standard version with a bathroom costs approximately €113,000. This includes the complete shell construction: wooden frame; cellulose insulation between rafters; additional wood fiber panels; wood-aluminum windows; roof with a small photovoltaic system; utility connections for water, wastewater, electricity, and internet; underfloor heating; and wood flooring. The bathroom is equipped with a sink mounted onto a base cabinet, toilet, and an innovative floor-level shower system. There are additional costs for the foundations and preliminary work on the property, as well as transportation with a lowboy and crane.

The kitchen comes fully equipped with an induction stove, oven, and refrigerator from Bosch and a dishwasher from Klarstein. The countertop can come in either a light or dark finish.

The bathroom is outfitted with appliances and fixtures made by German manufacturer Baqua.

What aspects of the design can a client customize? In order for every customer to easily put together their own LOVT, we have developed a tiny house configurator. Here, you can choose the colors of the roof, facade, interior walls, and flooring. Additionally, one can decide on furniture and finishes for the lounge, kitchen, bathroom cabinets, and the sleeping platform with storage. Where do you ship? Are there plans to expand to different parts of the world? Currently, delivery is planned throughout Europe, as shipping the house is quite costly.

The optional sleeping nook is custom built into the unit and includes stairs with storage.

The bed’s platform conceals cubbies on either side.

How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? A deposit is only required after obtaining the building permit. Subsequently, it takes approximately three months to complete an LOVT. Prior to delivery, a total of 95 percent of the purchase amount is to be paid. The remaining five percent will be due only after the key handover and the customer is satisfied with their home. Do you assist with the placement of the tiny home? We accompany our customers from the very beginning to ensure a smooth process. We assist on-site craftsmen in placing utility connections and foundations in the correct positions. We are always available for questions and assistance in case of any issues.