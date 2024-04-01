They Designed This Tiny Chilean Cabin From 7,000 Miles Away

Architects Nataša Stanaćev and Manu Granados were living in southern Spain when they received a request to build a small cabin next to an existing beach house. The client, a real estate developer named Andrés Galesio, explained that it would be a sort of hideaway for his teenage kids, a place where they could sleep and host barbecues and get-togethers. He had already chosen the location for this structure—right by the edge of a bluff on the property’s sloped yard—and he wanted the work to begin in a month.