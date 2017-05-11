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All Photos/staircase

Staircase Design Photos and Ideas

Luna poses in front of the newly revealed staircase. "My main goal for this was to bring it to its roots as much as I could, and honor the legacy of the building,
The railing is composed of thick oak boards.
The stair core is juxtaposes expressive fluid lines and raw, robust concrete.
Gus, the family’s Scottish Fold cat, perches on the stair to the kids’ lounge. Painted in Benjamin Moore’s True Blue, it also holds bonus storage for the ADU.
Cirkus Modular track lights by AGO inspired the color for the stairwell, also referred to by the architects as the "stairway to heaven.
The original yellow pine walls and metal handrail were refinished.
A metal balustrade was a simple solution to upgrade the existing stair.
Retaining original features like the staircase and terra-cotta tiles has given the refreshed home a sense of age, says Angela. "It's a nice, grounded feeling.
The door to the sunroom was kept, as well as the brick fireplace.
The staircase was designed as a sculptural focal point. “We wanted it to stand out—like an art object in a gallery,” says architect Harikrishnan Sasidharan. “Given the scale of the space, it became the key feature and adds drama to the space.”
The entry hall had the potential to be the darkest spot in the plan, so Herrero kept the ceiling heights tall, and gave the staircase a sculptural form.
Shuri, one of the couple’s two cats, sits on the stairs leading to the third floor
The stairwell of this Melbourne house by LLDS looks like it could be inside the Goethenaum.
A glass brick wall—another original feature—in the stairwell allows light to penetrate into the heart of the home. A collection of vintage Bauhaus art prints, including one by Polish artist Henryk Berlewi and another by Hungarian artist <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">László Moholy-Nagy</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">, decorate the wall.</span>
Staircase with rift-sawn white oak handrails and pour-in-place terrazzo in green.
“I’m a huge fan of yellow,
"I really love concrete, raw brick, rusty metal and galvanized steel,
The enclosed staircase to the garden and library, flourishing with tropical plants, is now one of Carmen's favourite aspects of the home.
The gallery includes a built-in bookcase painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Hay, which complements the white oak flooring. A sculptural light, chosen in white to match the ceiling and walls, adds visual interests.
A solid wall on the south side blocks out the afternoon sun while openings in the north brings in good light and views of age-old trees in the garden that were kept.
On the first storey, a seat is extruded into a platform that allows for ad-hoc, multipurpose use.
Found in Seis am Schlern, Italy, this ornate, gothic-style staircase is a showstopper. The black metal tread and railing heighten the home’s drama and elegance. Designed by Italy’s Network of Architecture, the idea behind the detailed staircase design is that the further one ascends, the more it heightens intimacy.
A second story loft offers a cozy place to lounge and watch movies. The stairwell wall is the "guest book
Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
The new staircase to the bunk room also has a privacy screen made of a bookcase with storage.
Johan built the stairs himself. Marble for the kitchen was sourced from a quarry 10 minutes away, as were the limestone floors.
The black matte steel ship’s ladder was designed by Mickus to have open risers and bent-plate tread that forms a honeycomb pattern and fabricated locally. “We wanted it to be a much more open object,” says Mickus, so as not to block light or views. “The design makes it almost invisible when you're looking straight through it.”
Dusty pink–painted wall storage at entryway
Their carpenter Proedl built a lot of the storage and furniture in the apartment, including these concealed cubbies beneath the stairs—with room for a dry bar, of course.
ODAMI designed a new railing that picks up a language of curves found throughout the house.
Stairs
Like the pavilion holding the public spaces, the structure containing the bedrooms is clad in glass on the interior sides facing the courtyard, allowing a constant connection to the outside. Rodriguez (with dog Lupe) designed the steel stairs leading from the mezzanine-level home office to the master bedroom below. The stairs were fabricated by Austin-based Steel House MFG.
Each inch is accounted for in the 1,916-square-foot home. Cabinets and clever storage for wine are tucked under the stairs.
A good dose of inspiration from Luis Barragán turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages. The paint colors chosen by the residents and architect Linda Taalman are American Cheese and Blushing Bride, both by Benjamin Moore, creating a tapestry of color and texture.
A lofted sleeping pod offers a bit of privacy and helps maximize space. Beneath it is a zippy yellow bathroom.
The firm also designed a slatted screen next to the staircase.
SF Historic Renovation
Downward stairway as the main access. The steps skirt around a beautiful tree.
A tall wall was built to hide the stairway.
Israeli architect Pitsou Kedem’s striking family home comprises two concrete squares—one stacked on top of the other—on a sloping 7,750-square-foot plot. Inside, sections of the silicate-brick walls have circular holes cut out from them in order to connect the various rooms visually. A long, thin skylight above the stairwell floods the home with sunshine.
An English Sycamore partition wall allows light to spread into the shower room tucked behind it.
In a lightweight counterpoint to the preserved stone columns, the staircase is composed of floating wood tread and handcrafted metal spindles, fabricated by a local blacksmith.
The staircase that accesses the second level features a slim silhouette that preserves ground space for the open-plan first level, where the kitchen, dining, and living areas are located.
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