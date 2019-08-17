Subscribe
These Norwegian Sea Cabins Founded by a Polar Explorer Open Up to the Northern Lights
Perched high above the Arctic Circle, an award-winning retreat on a remote, 55-acre private island is paradise for adventurers and architecture enthusiasts alike.
By
Lucy Wang
-
a day
ago
Commune With Nature in This Enchanting Timber Cabin in Holland
Nestled near a forest in northern Holland, a tiny prefab timber cabin offers city dwellers respite in nature.
An Architect Builds a Tiny Cabin For His Aunt and Uncle on Beloved Family Land in Mississippi
Generations of family have lived on this wooded, waterfront site, where architect Will Randolph has built a weekend getaway for about $100,000.
This Newlywed Couple’s 100-Square-Foot Cabin Is the Island Hideaway of Our Dreams
From wedding venue to weekend retreat, this tiny cabin on an island near Vancouver encourages sunbathing and hot tubbing.
-
22 days
ago
An Alpine Home in Northern Italy Shows Off Picture-Perfect Valley Views
In a tiny Italian village, a holiday home offers a sleek and contemporary twist on the traditional alpine vernacular.
A Swiss Shoe Brand Treads New Terrain With a Tiny Alpine Hut
Swiss performance brand On unveils a minimalist micro cabin to honor their Alpine roots.
These Cabins in a Utah Ski Resort Are Designed to Help Spark Social Change
Shunning ostentation, Horizon Neighborhood recasts the ski resort as a collaborative, ecologically minded ideas hub.
These Tasmanian Cabins Mimic the Curves of the Nearby Coastline
In Coles Bay, Tasmania, Freycinet Lodge’s undulating pavilions of wood and glass place guests at the heart of the wilderness.
Take a First Look at Denmark's Amazing New Tree House Hotel
In coastal Denmark, a treetop cabin—the first of nine to come—soothes the soul with Nordic minimalism.
Snøhetta Builds a Heavenly Cabin For Hikers in Oslo
Offering unbelievable views, Fuglemyrhytta is a pentagonal cabin that can sleep up to 10 lucky hikers.
16 Unbelievable Tree Houses We’re Pining Over
These spellbinding tree houses will bring your childhood dreams to life.
-
3 months
ago
These Geometric Cabins Glow Like Lanterns in a Vietnamese Forest
Two striking eco-friendly cabins sit lightly upon the land near Dalat, Vietnam.
These Genre-Busting Tree Houses From Germany Start at $6K
German firm Baumraum has built over 50 prefabricated tree houses around the world, with designs available from $6,000.
A Cor-Ten Steel Retreat Rises From an Iron-Rich Hillside in Sonoma
Triple Barn is a steel-clad retreat inspired by rustic dwellings and the surrounding countryside.
18 Real-Life Monopoly Houses That Are Winning the Game
The classic game piece gets a grown-up treatment with these gable roof designs.
This Prefab Tree House Took Just 8 Days to Assemble
On the outskirts of a small Swiss town, Baumhaus Halden is a gable-roof tree house built for two close friends.
This Striking Black A-Frame Generates More Energy Than it Uses
Located near Salzburg, the Solarferienhaus S3 blends low-impact technology with high-impact design—and it’s now available to rent.
These Snug, Off-Grid Cabins in Canada Start at $141 a Night
Run by a husband-and-wife team, each of Cabinscape’s tiny homes is a cozy wilderness retreat.
A Modern Tree House in France Preserves the Surrounding Pines
Outfitted with a striking charred wood exterior and blonde wood interior, Atelier Victoria Migliore's Treehouse was constructed without felling a single on-site tree.
This Solar-Powered Prefab in Portland Was Set Up in Four Hours
A software developer adds a prefabricated shed by Drop Structures to his Oregon campground.
A Brazilian Couple’s Prefab Cabin Is the Perfect Outpost For Forest Bathing
A green-roofed retreat slots gently into a wooded dell in southern Brazil.
This Lakeside Cabin in New York Is Offbeat in the Best Way
Two city-dwellers take a small shiplap cabin in the Hudson Valley from bad funky to good funky, while creating more room to breathe.
This Modern Matte Black Cabin Is a Dreamy Weekend Retreat
Tucked away in Basque Country, Heva is a tiny prefab cabin that opens up to the landscape.
An Architect Crafts an Off-Grid Cabin on His Family Farm in Ohio
The Hut by Midland Architecture is a Scandinavian-inspired example of “country minimalism” on a cattle farm.
Into the Woods
The efficiency and aesthetics of prefab proved appealing to the owner of this Dwell Home, built on a rugged island off Canada’s western coast.
A Pitched-Roof Dwelling on Scotland's Isle of Skye
A modern house steeped in heritage, history, and spirituality emerges on the fringes of Scotland’s Isle of Skye.
Kitchy Kitchen Founder Claire Thomas Takes Us Inside Her Retro Mountain Getaway
Welcome to the Kitchy Cabin, a wonderland of midcentury decor and whimsical design.
Claesson Koivisto Rune's Scandinavian Prefab Prototype
Claesson Koivisto Rune introduces its second iteration of the prefab home, combining time-honored Scandinavian touches with the studio’s signature polished aesthetic.
The World’s Most Popular Airbnb Is a Geodesic Cabin in California
In the redwoods of Aptos, California, a tiny treetop cabin holds the crown as Airbnb’s most visited listing in the world.
These Geometric Cabins in China Seem to Float Over a Hillside
Tasked with revitalizing a rural area with agricultural tourism, Shanghai–based firm ZJJZ builds a minimalist cabin cluster called the Woodhouse Hotel.
