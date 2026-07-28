🏠
Discover new design ideas every day.
Sign up
for Dwell’s newsletter
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
Articles
Cabins
Whether you’re interested in renting one for the weekend or dreaming of moving into a tree house, explore these cabins and get in touch with your earthy side.
The Mid-Aughts Millennial Urge to Build a Cabin in the Woods
500-Million-Year-Old Boulders Prop Up This Small Cabin in New York
Why Are Cabins in Chile So Cool?
Budget Breakdown: This $167K Chilean Prefab Isn’t Your Typical Surf Shack
This Tiny Red Cabin Has a Lockbox for Your Phone
Construction Diary: She Built Her Maine Home From Scratch as a Novice General Contractor
Their Tiny A-Frame Cabin Is Made of Timber Sourced On-Site
Windows Boated Over for This Hawaiian Cabin Were Brought to Shore on—What Else—Surfboards
This Tiny Cabin in Spain Is Pretty Impressive for a Student Project
Construction Diary: How Japanese Minka Homes Inspired a Designer’s Coastal Cabin in Maine
Two Lifelong Friends Teamed Up to Build This Glassy Catskills Cabin
Budget Breakdown: Their $1.2M Berkshires Cabin Is Tiny—But It Has a Massive Wall of Glass
Budget Breakdown: They Built a Lakeside Canadian Cabin With a Twist for $412K
It’s a 20th-Century Log Cabin—and Now the Living Room of Their Lake House
A Rocky Island—and the Boat to Get There—Shaped This Maine Cabin
With a Perfectly Placed Mirror, This Chilean Cabin Pulls Off a Magic Trick
Budget Breakdown: Their $464K Cabin Can Produce Way More Energy Than It Consumes
This Minimalist Black Ski Cabin in Tahoe Feels as Fresh as a Powder Day
Before & After: From Bachelor Pad to Family Chalet, This Little Cabin Grew Up With Its Owner
Budget Breakdown: You Can Count the Stars From These $77K Tiny Cabins in Maine
Drink In Views of Norway’s Archipelago at This Rentable Waterfront Cabin
A Ribbon of Windows Wraps This Concrete Cabin in Switzerland
Go Modern or Traditional? My Family’s Adirondack Cabin Proves You Don’t Have to Pick
A Prefab Cabin With Massive Windows Touches Down Lightly in a U.K. Forest
One Side of This Czech Home Feels Like a Traditional Log Cabin—the Other Has Lots of Glass
Built-Ins Help Two Tiny Cabins in British Columbia Maximize Every Last Inch
They Built a Fairytale Home on the Grounds of a Crumbling DIY Castle
His Family Sold Off the Lake Cabin—But Its Spirit Lives On in a New 1,000-Square-Foot Retreat
Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York
What Makes This 603-Square-Foot Chilean Prefab Cabin Feel So Spacious?
A Pilgrimage to the Original Viral Cabin: Dick Proenneke’s Alaska Home
Budget Breakdown: With $55K, They DIYed the Perfect Forest Cabin in West Virginia
They Built a Kayaking Crash Pad That Mimics the Famed Archipelago It Sits On
Can Architecture Enhance Nature? A Pair of Complementary Tiny Cabins in Mexico Say “Yes”
All It Took Was $3,000 and a Bit of Imagination to Bring This See-Through Vermont Cabin to Life
This 605-Square-Foot Swedish Cabin Looks Like It’s Wearing a Witch’s Hat
View More
616
more
articles
Topics
ADUs
Bath
Beach Houses
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Cabins
Campers & Trailers
Celebrity Homes
Concrete Homes
Construction Diary
Desert Homes
Design News
Different Strokes
Dwell On This
Eichler Homes
Expert Recs
Farm Homes
Focus
Frank Gehry
Frank Lloyd Wright
Garden & Landscapes
Green Homes
Home Tech
Home Tours
Home Watching
How They Pulled It Off
How-To & Guides
Interior Design
John Lautner
Kids Rooms
Kitchens
Le Corbusier
Lifestyle
Midcentury Homes
Mies van der Rohe
Modern World
My House
New Normal
Off The Grid
One Night In
Prefab Homes
Prefab Profiles
Profiles
Real Estate
Renovations
Rental Revamp
Roundups
Shipping Containers
Shopping Guides
Small Spaces
Sofa Sagas
Someone Buy This!
Storage
Tiny Home Profiles
Tiny Homes
Travel
The Trend Times
Wellness
Where We Live Now
Workplace & Office
You Lived Where?
Zaha Hadid
25th Anniversary