These $103K Tiny Homes Are Designed to Withstand Norway’s Frigid Winters

Welcome to Tiny Home Profiles, an interview series with people pushing the limits of living small. From space-saving hacks to flexible floor plans, here’s what they say makes for the best tiny homes on the planet. Know of a builder we should talk to? Reach out. "Wow, this is fun!" was David Reiss-Andersen’s reaction when his wife, Jeanette, showed him pictures of tiny homes on Instagram. Something about the exchange inspired them to try out the trend themselves, and the couple built their first model over the next six months. Everything snowballed from there: They founded Norske Mikrohus in 2018, opened a factory for production in Vollebekk, Oslo, and then had to move to larger premises three years later to keep up with demand. "It seems like we hit upon and created a trend that’s here to stay," David tells us. While their homes have become more popular, the regulations around tiny homes in Norway have evolved. As an example, when Dwell featured Norske Mikrohus four years ago, the fabricator was building their homes on wheels—something they’re no longer allowed to do. "For now, the [tiny house] trend is a step ahead of the regulations; hopefully, this will change," explains David. Fortunately, the increasing demand and oversight have also brought new opportunities and directions for growth. Here, David and Jeanette talk to us about what lays in store for their company, including the construction of a tiny house village and the launch of a brand-new microhouse design.

The Heim (which translates to home in Norwegian) is a 200-square-foot model. Without any added features, it costs just over $120K.

What qualities make your tiny home stand apart from the rest? Norway’s demanding climate, characterized by hot summers, wet autumns, and cold winters, necessitates careful consideration in our building practices. Our tiny houses are crafted locally in Norway, specifically tailored to withstand the varied Norwegian climate. As developers operating in Norway, we adhere to rigorous regulations to ensure that our end users receive a robust and high-quality product. Beyond our commitment to building tiny houses with exceptional quality, our primary focus is on functionality. Designing homes within a 30-square-meter (323-square-foot) space is a true art, and we proudly assert that our solutions are meticulously crafted to meet high standards of well-thought-out functionality, providing a satisfying life cycle on a compact footprint.

The 10-foot interior ceiling height allows a bed to be lofted above the bathroom at one end of the unit. The stairs leading up to the sleeping area double as storage cabinets.

More storage is concealed beneath the daybed. Oak woodwork can be found throughout the unit—from the flooring to the kitchen counters.

What’s the most exciting project you’ve realized to date? We are thrilled to announce the launch of Norway’s first tiny house village, Eplehagen (Apple Garden). This innovative project aims to seamlessly integrate housing and agriculture, showcasing a sustainable way of living for both present and future generations. Located in Skjolden, in the heart of the Sognefjord, Eplehagen consists of 11 homes surrounded by 1,200 organically grown apple trees. In addition to this, a dedicated vegetable garden provides residents with the opportunity to cultivate their own food. This pioneering project has garnered significant national interest and serves as a pilot initiative that can be adapted by various Norwegian municipalities facing housing challenges. Eplehagen is not just a housing development; it is a vision for sustainable living. By harmonizing agriculture, neighborhood gardens, and housing, we aim to create a tiny house village where individuals can own their homes and lead fulfilling lives without enduring substantial financial burdens. We believe Eplehagen will pave the way for sustainable living practices, offering inspiration and a viable model for communities seeking innovative solutions to housing and agricultural integration.

Though it has the same square footage and price tag as the Heim, the Tind model aims for a larger and brighter–feeling interior.

What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include? Our newest tiny house model, Flor, is a fully fledged residential house with a starting price of 1,590,000 NOK ($150K USD). This 30-square-meter (323-square-foot) tiny house is meticulously designed, emphasizing comfort, efficient use of space, and appealing aesthetics—all on one level. The pricing is inclusive of exterior features such as vertical, stained cladding, 2-layer energy glass windows, built-in gutters, and a black aluminum roof. The quoted prices also cover interior elements like the oak parquet, moldings, painted walls, and ceiling, along with sliding doors and thermostatically controlled underfloor heating. The tiny house comes equipped with a kitchen, including appliances like an oven, a small dishwasher, a cooktop, a ventilator, and an integrated fridge with a freezer. The bathroom features a shower, washbasin, wall-hung toilet, porcelain sink and mirror, equipment for a washing machine, vinyl flooring, and heating cables with a thermostat and sensor—providing a comprehensive living solution in a compact space.

Oiled birch veneer lines the inside. Instead of the staircase, a ladder leads up to the loft where a skylight brings more light into the home. Closets on either side of the bathroom entry provide storage.

Instead of a daybed with built-in storage, Tind features an expanded kitchen. While the table is much smaller, the added space creates more room for furniture.

What aspects of the design can a client customize? In our new Flor tiny house model, we have developed three different visual directions that customers can choose from: classic, timeless, or modern. We are happy to adapt to the customers’ wishes, but within our limits. This means that customers can mostly select other surfaces, such as floors and walls. Where are your tiny homes currently available? Our tiny houses are manufactured in Vinstra, Gudbrandsdalen, Norway, designed specifically for Norwegian conditions. Currently, our houses are exclusively available in Norway. Nevertheless, we do not rule out the possibility of expanding our shipping services to other countries in the future. We have intentionally chosen to produce our houses in Norway, tailoring them to the Norwegian climate. This decision results in incurring Norwegian material costs and adhering to Norwegian wage levels. Consequently, our pricing may not be as competitive outside of Norway. Since the establishment of Norske Mikrohus in 2018, we have witnessed significant global interest in our houses. Despite this widespread interest, only a few have made purchases, a trend attributed to the higher shipping costs and pricing when compared to other countries.

The smallest and most affordable home in the builder’s lineup, Rast (or Rest, in English), starts at $103K. It’s designed with short stays in mind.

Are there plans to expand to different parts of the world? We primarily focus on the Norwegian market, with our main goal being further expansion within Norway. If our offerings are well received in the Norwegian market, we will explore possibilities for expansion into other Scandinavian countries, and Europe as well, if the market wants our small houses. How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? The delivery time depends on the progress in production. Currently, we are experiencing high demand, so please anticipate a four-month delivery time from the contract conclusion to the completion of construction. In addition to being a housing supplier for both private and corporate markets, we also undertake project development, specifically in the form of tiny housing fields. In these projects, you can expect a waiting period of six months from the start of sales until the tiny house is ready to move into. This timeframe is influenced by the extent of foundation work and the development plan for the house plot.

Like in the Tind model, oiled birch is used for the interior wall and ceiling finishes. Otherwise, the materials are more economical: the counters are made of laminate, and vinyl is used for the floors.

Vinyl is also used to line the bathroom floors in each of the tiny home models. If a washing machine is added, it is installed here. An incinerator toilet, which processes waste with an electric current, is offered as a water-conscious upgrade.

Do you assist with the placement of the tiny home? In the past, when we produced our tiny houses on wheels, we assisted our customers in finding suitable plots of land available for rent. However, due to recent legislative changes, we now manufacture houses that are classified as real estate. These houses are constructed in the factory and transported as complete units to the designated site, where the foundations are laid in place. They are then connected to municipal water and drainage, similar to a traditional house. Beyond the private market, as a house supplier, we delegate foundation work to a local contractor. Nevertheless, we offer assistance with building applications if desired. In our micro house projects, we manage the entire development process. As a customer, you purchase a complete micro house on land that is ready for immediate occupancy.