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Articles
Garden & Landscapes
The call of the wild is impossible to resist in these patios, backyards, rooftops, and gardens that offer a retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Budget Breakdown: With $94K, They Turned Their Cracked Concrete L.A. Backyard Into a Serene Meadow
It’s a Stairway. It’s a Greenhouse. It’s Definitely Not a Chicken Coop (But Don’t Tell the Chickens)
Editor’s Letter: Places to Unplug
30 Low-Tech Accoutrements for a Screen-Free Summer—Including Outdoor Furniture, Lighting, and More
In Praise of Architectural Follies
How the “Garden City” Changed Urban Planning
Outdoor TVs—Love ’Em or Hate ’Em?
A São Paulo Home Stages a Showdown Between Matching Indoor and Outdoor Kitchens
A Microforest Grows in New Orleans
Construction Diary: They Built Their Serene Mérida Home Without Felling a Single Tree
This Glass-and-Steel Prefab Home in Santiago Is Based on an Actual Greenhouse
New Technology to Enhance Your Garden
Why BDDW Founder Tyler Hays Keeps His Dad’s Chainsaw Close at Hand
They Pieced Together the Home of a Lifetime on a Mountain in the Middle of Seoul
Actually Good-Looking Grow Lights to Get Your Plants Through the Winter
We Planned a DIY Backyard Renovation. Here’s What Really Happened
The 5 Lessons One Homeowner Learned Rebuilding After the Woolsey Fire
How to Build a Modernist Garden According to the “Mother” of the Genre
This Mexico City Artist’s Studio Is Wrapped in a Mesmerizing Brick Facade
Gardening in Extremes: How to Cultivate a Drought-Tolerant Landscape
A South Bronx Garden Offers a Place for New York’s Immigrant Communities to Keep Traditions Alive
Open Invitations: The Outdoor Issue
Outdoor Furniture for Throwing a Party Like a Pro
The Rise, Fall, and Return of the American Porch
An Artist Lets the Wind and Wildlife of Oaxaca Flow Through Her Radically Open Home
The Modernist’s Tree
This L.A. House and Flower Farm Sets the Stage for the Ultimate Indoor/Outdoor Party
An Introduction to Landscape Design
Trading Shingles for Shrubs
The Fight to Preserve America’s Landscape Architecture
Gardening in Extremes: How to Tend Landscapes That Flood
How a Los Angeles Landscape Architecture Firm Is Reclaiming a Hillside for Native Plants
A TikTok Personality on How Gardening Can Keep You Calm, Cool, and Collected
A 19th-Century Paris Apartment Building Gets a Refined Addition With a Rooftop Garden
An Expert Herbalist Shares Her Tips for Growing Healing Plants at Home
Beyond Terradome
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