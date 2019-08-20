Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Garden & Landscapes
The call of the wild is impossible to resist in these patios, backyards, rooftops, and gardens that offer a retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Browse Categories
All Stories
Exclusives
Dwell Magazine
TOPICS
Home Tours
Renovations
Prefab Homes
Tiny Homes
Campers & Trailers
Kitchen
Bath
How-To & Guides
Real Estate
Workplace & Office
Travel
Celebrity Homes
Cabins
Shipping Containers
Garden & Landscapes
Home Tech
Design News
Shopping Guides
CITIES
Los Angeles
San Francisco
New York
Is it Easy Being Green? The Costs and Benefits of Green Roofs
A green roof cools your home in the summer, insulates in the winter, and has far-reaching benefits for the community, but keeping it cost-effective depends on a number of factors.
By
Kate Reggev
-
9 days
ago
The World’s Largest Urban Farm Is Opening Next Year in Paris
The six-story, 150,000-square-foot garden is expected to yield a ton of organic produce every day for the French capital.
13 Pergolas That Keep it Cool For Indoor/Outdoor Living
These pergolas and trellises throw shade (in a good way).
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Picturesque Patios
The perfect patio bridges the gap between the great outdoors and the comforts of home. Our editor's top picks of the week are a breath of fresh air.
-
21 days
ago
This Utopian “House in the Orchard” Is Part Home and Part Greenhouse
Located in rural Tuscany, this striking yet simple home hovers gently above the agrarian landscape.
Sip Wine in This Japanese Pagoda-Inspired Pavilion
A California winery selects sustainably produced redwood for a new pergola-topped tasting area.
16 Outdoor Pillows to Refresh Your Backyard Lounge
Whether you sprinkle them sparingly or pile them on, these cool cushions can turn your garden into a stylish party pad.
This Mesmerizing Array of 3,500 Flowers Is About to Blow Up Your Instagram Feed
A new installation by Daikoku Design Institute pays homage to the symbiotic relationship between humans and the natural world.
Watch a Future Oak Tree Sprout Roots With the Ilex Acorn Vase
We all know that mighty oaks from little acorns grow. But actually watching the process from the start is a rare experience.
There's a Jungle Inside This Wild Apartment Just Outside Mumbai
This sculptural, plant-filled apartment blows our minds—just wait until you see the bathroom.
Tom Dixon and IKEA Are Designing the Future of Urban Farming
Urban farming is about to become easier (and more beautiful) than ever before.
-
3 months
ago
Create a Bold Backyard Statement With These Large Concrete Pavers
Big, bold, and beautiful, Stepstone’s Large Scale CalArc Pavers allow you to sculpt distinct spaces in your backyard while maintaining an overall harmonious design.
Secret Garden
In Arlington, Virginia, architecture firm Höweler + Yoon contends with spatial and budgetary constraints to carve a microcourtyard, complete with Japanese maples and a cascading...
Charles Birnbaum on the Future of Landscape Architecture
Charles Birnbaum, founder and president of the Cultural Landscape Foundation, makes the case that historical preservationists are finally waking up to the glories of modernist...
Nelson Byrd Woltz Harnesses the Natural Elements
The landscape architecture firm carves out a vertical garden for a New York City residence and, in the process, creates a nest for its human and avian inhabitants.
How This Landscape Design Made a Home as Fun as a Playground
A hillside Virginia home located on a notch between two ridges is fun for the whole family.
Austin's Casis Elementary School Teaching Garden
Architect Burton Baldridge donated his services to Casis Elementary, his daughter’s large public school in Austin, Texas, to design and build an outdoor classroom that would...
Modern Landscape Designer Breaks New Ground
With a wild approach, award-winning designer Margie Ruddick pushes the boundaries of landscaping.
An Architect Sculpts Out a Tadao Ando-Inspired Backyard
This backyard is its own modern retreat in the Berkeley Hills.
How To Create a Small Space Garden
Don’t have ten acres to stuff full of perennials? Fret not! Gardens can make a big impact even on a small scale.
Inventive Garden Home in India
Behind a house in crowded Bangalore, India, two architects carve out a midcity oasis.
A Sleek Pool House Channeling Mies van der Rohe Grows From a Mountainside
Cedar, glass, and concrete combine in this minimalist pool house that draws inspiration from Mies van der Rohe’s 1929 Barcelona Pavilion.
Remembering the Forefather of Urban Renewal, Lawrence Halprin
Lawrence Halprin galvanized people into action with his grand cityscapes. The landscape architects of today are following his example—but at a different scale.
In San Francisco, Green Fences Make Great Neighbors
Architectural elements and applied foliage deliver a one-two punch in designing for privacy.
Lauded Midcentury City Square Receives a Much-Needed Revitalization
After years of neglect, Mellon Square in Pittsburgh reemerges as a 21st-century public space.
Andrea Cochran's Bold Landscape Designs Are Natural Wonders
Andrea Cochran, a 2014 National Design Award winner, applies a site-specific approach to tease out the ephemeral and sensory.
Cutting-Edge Dorms Embrace The Landscape with No Need for Elevators or Interior Stairs
A pair of innovative dorm buildings push boundaries without showing off or upstaging their setting.
Can Neglected Urban Waterways Like the Los Angeles River Become Thriving Greenways?
With new natural features and recreation opportunities, rivers in city centers across America are getting a chance to shine again.
A Peaceful Plaza Basks Beneath This Giant, Futuristic Oculus
A verdant plaza below a cantilevered structure serves as a natural acoustic insulator.
The Store That's Changing How City-Dwellers Buy Plants
Manhattan plant shop The Sill takes the guesswork out of indoor gardening.
1
2
3
4
5
...
7
Next