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Articles
Farm Homes
If you are looking for modern architecture meets rural America, rural England, France, Japan, etc... we'll have it here.
Before & After: They Revived a Century-Old Barn Destined for Demo in the Dutch Countryside
It Doesn’t Look Like an Average Garage—and It Helps Power Their Home
From the Archive: A Restoration Expert Turns a Crumbling “Archetypal” Barn Into His Family’s Getaway
Budget Breakdown: You Can Count the Stars From These $77K Tiny Cabins in Maine
A Passive House and “Sauna Tower” Join a 19th-Century Barn in the Hudson Valley
You Can See Straight Through This Prefab Mountain Home Near São Paulo
This Steel-Clad Texas Home Is Not Your Typical Ranch House
Before & After: They Found the Plans for Their Family Farmhouse—and Made a Surprising Discovery
She Built a Surprising Home in the Shell of an Old Belgian Barn
Before & After: An Aussie Farmhouse That Was a “Little Tired” Gets a Joyful Makeover
Budget Breakdown: This $999K Texas Barn Is Home to a Horse Sanctuary—and the Woman Who Runs It
Before & After: Three Sisters Give an Abandoned Portuguese Farmhouse a Vibrant Revival
Before & After: A Falling-Down Farmhouse Gets a Second Chance, Against All Odds
She Couldn’t Save the 1764 Farmhouse—But Its Colorful Spirit Lives On
Bold Materials Usher This Traditional Barn Into the Modern Era
Before & After: A Family of Four Gives a Derelict Catskills Farmhouse a Whimsical Revamp
Budget Breakdown: An Indiana Couple Hand-Build the Farmhouse of Their Dreams for $166K
Before & After: A Designer Fixes Up a Collapsing House on a Kentucky Horse Farm
This Charming Kalamazoo Farmhouse Has a High-Tech Secret
Past Meets Present in This Fresh Addition to a Centuries-Old English Farmhouse
A Tree Farmer’s House Is Rooted in the Landscape
A Glass House in Upstate New York Welcomes a Moody Standalone Studio
Before & After: A Brick Hayloft in England Gets a Breakthrough Renovation
A Home Improvement Expert Creates a Rustic Four-Season Home in the Catskills
An Australian Family’s Farmhouse Reflects the Splendor of Its Surroundings
A Family Joins Hands to Restore a Crumbling Farmhouse in South Africa
A Concrete-Clad Farmhouse in Denmark Draws From Local Rural Vernacular
A Remote Cabin in New Zealand Celebrates Affordable Materials and Life’s Simple Pleasures
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Top-Shelf Libraries
A Working Farm in North Carolina Is Capped by a Cozy Modern Farmhouse
The Renovation of a Canadian Farmhouse Uncovers a Log Cabin Hidden Inside
A Charred Cedar Barn Replaces a Tumbledown Garage in Connecticut
Budget Breakdown: A Gable Cottage Clad in Cork Pops Up in New York for $381K
A Net-Zero-Energy Barn on Long Island Is a Hub for Climate Researchers
An Architect Builds a Two-Family Home to Foster Young Farmers in the Hudson Valley
This Charred-Cedar Waterfront Home Embraces the View From Every Angle
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