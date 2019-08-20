Subscribe
Farm houses, barns and general modern day farms are found here. Farms and barns from around the world are cataloged here. If you are looking for modern architecture meets rural America, rural England, France, Japan, etc... we'll have it here.
This Breathtaking Ranch Home Was Constructed Without Felling a Single Tree
Field Architecture constructs a fully functional horse ranch and residence in the middle of an oak grove.
By
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
-
10 days
ago
An Updated Farmhouse in Lithuania Cantilevers Over a Parkland Setting
Referencing the farmhouse vernacular, Valley Villa features asymmetrical gables and sustainable, Kebony wood cladding.
Centuries-Old Farmhouses Inspired This Timeless Home
When it came to designing a new home for herself and her family, one of the most important ambitions held by architect Lucy Marston was to create a sense of belonging.
A Shiny, Postmodern Farmhouse in the Hudson Valley Lists For $1.4M
Evil Twin Brewing founder Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø puts his six-acre estate on the market.
-
5 months
ago
Locally-Sourced Prefab Prototype in Scotland
A new prefab prototype on a Scottish island demonstrates a smart—and superlocal—approach to building in far-flung locations.
An Affordable Duplex Transformation in Texas
Affordable gestures abound in this transformation of a dilapidated former duplex in the Texas Hill Country.
This Farmhouse is a Cor-Ten Steel-Clad Dream
From the bones of a neglected farmstead in rural Scotland emerges a low-impact, solar-powered home that’s all about working with what was already there.
A Green Home Made of Glass, Stone, and Wood Sits Lightly Upon the Land
Bucolic yet modern, this environmentally conscious home in Dutchess County, New York, connects to the surrounding landscape with a natural material palette.
Top 5 Converted Barns and Farmhouses That Celebrate Their Rural Roots
Get back to basics with these modern farmhouses and barns. Take a peek at the impressive home conversions from the Dwell community that caught our editor’s eye this week.
Soak In New Zealand’s Rugged Beauty at This Remote Farmhouse Retreat
Accessible via helicopter or a 40-minute 4x4 ride overtop clifftop farm tracks, Scrubby Bay offers a remote slice of paradise on a working coastal farm.
This Petite Vermont Farmhouse Is Chock-Full of Scandinavian Charm
Modern yet cozy, this two-story, eco-friendly retreat by Selin + Selin Architecture reinterprets multigenerational living.
-
6 months
ago
This Barn-Like Oasis Nails Rustic Modern Living
Walker Warner Architects plays with metals and woods to create a barn home that pays homage to its Portola Valley roots, with a present-day twist.
Farm Fresh
Nobody ever said farming was easy, but the rewards of a homegrown harvest are great.
A Hardworking Home Puts a Modern Twist on the Farmhouse
Clad in blackened timber, Red Hill Farm House is a family home near Melbourne that offers a minimalist take on the local vernacular.
A Beautifully Renovated Barn House Reveals Rustic Roots in South East England
A modern facelift highlights the heritage of a renovated barn house in the UK.
20 Modern Farmhouse Design Ideas That Are Irresistibly Chic
A balanced blend of rustic and refined, the modern farmhouse style continues to be a rising trend. We break down our favorite modern farmhouse looks—inside and out.
A Light-Filled Modern Farmhouse Is Built For $240K
Inspired by the rural Wisconsin countryside, a team designs an elegant modern farmhouse with a simple exterior and a bright, airy interior.
A Stellar Sustainable Home Is Built on a Surprisingly Low Budget
Stylish, spacious, and self-sustaining, the Hill Country House ticks all the right boxes for progressive modern living.
An Old Belgian Fortress Breathes New Life as a Charming B&B
With barracks dating back to 1785, this former fort has been carefully renovated and extended to now house a family, as well as their small business.
Designing Your Home Around a Central Piece of Art—Your Front Door
Your front door is one of the biggest pieces of art in your home. Here are a few ways you can focus your home’s style around your threshold.
An Airy, Historic Home in Sweden Is Listed For Less Than $700K
If you've ever dreamed of moving to Sweden, this newly renovated home could be your golden ticket.
A Minimalist, Rick Joy–Designed Farmhouse in Vermont Asks $9.25M
A dramatic mix of locally sourced cedar shingles and stone from nearby Lake Champlain helps integrate Woodstock Farm into its surrounding landscape.
A Renovated Farmhouse in the Hamptons Hits the Market at $2.8M
Nestled on an organic farm, this modern farmhouse in East Hampton features separate guest quarters and a horse barn.
A Colorado Home Puts a Modern Twist on Farmhouse Living
Nestled among trees and apple orchards, this warm and inviting family home makes the most of its peaceful wooded plot.
This Renovated Scottish Farmhouse With Sinuous Interior Walls Is a Jaw-Dropper
A design team builds a minimalist abode with curving interior walls on the site of 17th-century ruins in Scotland, creating layers of history and place.
This Spectacular Suffolk Barn Conversion Hits the Market at $1.26M
Acclaimed London practice Buckley Gray Yeoman converted this spacious, Victorian barn and cart shed for rustic-modern living.
7 Modern Farmhouses to Rent For the Most Picturesque Vacation Ever
Escape the anxieties of urban dwelling in one of these pastoral retreats.
This Modern Farmhouse Outside Toronto Makes Its Own Rules
Designer Scott Posno's sleek-meets-rustic interpretation allows this sprawling property to follow its own playbook.
An 1850s Farmhouse in Iowa City Gets a Modern Makeover
A modest 1850s farmhouse gets an addition and renovation that respect the vernacular of rural Iowa while modernizing the residence.
A Maine Farmhouse Built With Salvaged Materials
Caleb Johnson Studio combined materials recovered from a vintage farmstead, as well as a midcentury modern teardown, to create the ultimate modern farmhouse.
1
2
3
Next