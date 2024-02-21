These $85K Tiny Homes Come Turnkey—But You Can Still Choose Your Own Look and Layout

Welcome to Tiny Home Profiles, an interview series with people pushing the limits of living small. From space-saving hacks to flexible floor plans, here’s what they say makes for the best tiny homes on the planet. Know of a builder we should talk to? Reach out. Since founding Minarc in 1999, Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir and Tryggvi Thorsteinsson have designed small-scale renovations and large commercial projects alike. They started designing tiny homes in 2010, but the new direction took off in earnest after California passed ADU-friendly legislation six years later. "Collaborations with the City of Los Angeles and Habitat for Humanity have allowed us to not only contribute to the community but also push the boundaries of sustainable design," the founders tell us. "We’ve had the privilege to transform neighborhoods, one net-zero dwelling at a time." More recently, the Icelandic natives (and now L.A. residents) developed a net-zero efficiency construction material called mnmMOD, incorporated it into their builds, and started ERLA Construction to streamline fabrication. Here, we talk to Erla Dögg and Tryggvi about the specs of their smaller offerings and the values that continue to fuel their work.

The 128-square-foot Tiny Hús and its monochromatic interior are inspired by the landscape of the architects’ native country of Iceland: a consistent inspiration throughout their work.

What qualities make your tiny home stand apart from the rest? The Minarc Tiny Home stands out from the rest due to several distinctive qualities: Highly Insulated Structure: Our tiny homes feature a thermally broken metal frame, ensuring superior insulation with a wall R-value of R24 and a roof value of R40. This insulation not only provides comfort year-round, but also contributes to energy efficiency, reducing heating and cooling costs. Custom Interior Design: Each tiny home is characterized by wood cladding and bespoke cabinets and countertops. This attention to detail adds warmth and personality to the living space, creating an inviting atmosphere that feels like home. Premium Windows and Doors: We utilize high-end aluminum thermally broken windows and doors, offering durability, security, and excellent thermal performance. These features not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the tiny home but also contribute to its energy efficiency by minimizing heat loss and gain. Off-Grid Capabilities: Our tiny homes are equipped with state-of-the-art electrical systems, including DC-powered lights, controls, and appliances. These systems are directly powered by solar panels and batteries, enabling our homes to operate off-grid. Additionally, the use of a heat pump for HVAC and an electrical water heater further enhances energy efficiency, allowing our homes to achieve net-zero energy consumption.

The kitchenette features custom cabinetry. Minarc designed the sink (called RUBBISH) to have a basin made from recycled rubber.

What’s the most exciting project you’ve realized to date? Each project we undertake at Minarc holds its own unique significance and presents exciting opportunities for innovation and creativity. From crafting sustainable homes nestled in urban landscapes to designing serene retreats in natural settings, every endeavor contributes to our journey of creating spaces that inspire and uplift. While we cannot highlight a single project as the most exciting, we take immense pride in all our collaborations. Our clients come from a wide range of backgrounds and industries, each with their own vision and aspirations for their space. As we continue to push the boundaries of design and sustainability, we look forward to embarking on new and exciting projects that challenge us to innovate and inspire. At Minarc, every project is an opportunity to make a meaningful impact and leave a lasting legacy in the built environment.

Just large enough for a twin-sized mattress, the sleeping nook houses LED lighting along its maple-finished interior and pull-out storage beneath the bed.

Situated next to the sleeping nook and on the other side of the kitchenette, the bathroom is outfitted with efficient Hansgrohe fixtures and an electric water heater.

The bathroom vanity for the tiny house was custom designed by Minarc.

What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include? Our base model tiny house on a trailer, spanning 128 square feet, starts at $85,000. This pricing includes: Square Footage: A compact yet functional living space covering 128 square feet, designed to maximize utility and comfort within a small footprint. Finishes: finishes are included, such as custom cabinets, countertops, premium flooring, and other interior touches. Sustainable Features: Our base model incorporates various eco-friendly features aimed at minimizing environmental impact and reducing energy consumption. This may include energy-efficient appliances, solar panel options, and other green building technologies to promote sustainability. For those interested in a larger living space, the Plus Hus 320-square-foot model starts at $250,000. This model offers additional square footage for enhanced comfort and versatility, while still embodying the same commitment to quality, sustainability, and functionality found in our smaller models. It’s important to note that pricing may vary based on location, customization options, and additional features chosen by the client. We work closely with each client to provide transparent pricing and ensure their tiny house meets their budget and exceeds their expectations.

The round plywood lamps that dot the walls and ceiling are also designed by Minarc.

What aspects of the design can a client customize? We understand the importance of personalization and ensuring that each tiny home reflects the unique tastes and preferences of our clients. Therefore, all aspects of the design can be completely customized to meet the client’s specific needs and desires. Here are some examples of what clients can customize: Finishes: Clients have the freedom to choose from a wide range of finishes for the interior and exterior of their tiny home. This includes options for flooring, wall treatments, cabinetry, countertops, and paint colors, allowing them to create a space that perfectly matches their style and aesthetic preferences. Fixtures: From light fixtures to plumbing fixtures, clients can select fixtures that not only complement the overall design of their tiny home but also meet their functional requirements. This includes options for faucets, sinks, showerheads, door handles, and more. Appliances: Clients can choose the appliances that best suit their lifestyle and needs. This may include options for kitchen appliances such as refrigerators, stoves, ovens, dishwashers, and microwaves, as well as heating and cooling systems, water heaters, and laundry appliances. Layout: While our standard models offer efficient and functional layouts, clients can work with our design team to customize the layout of their tiny home to better suit their preferences and lifestyle. Additional Features: In addition to the basics, clients can also add on a variety of additional features and amenities to enhance their tiny home experience. This may include options for solar panels, outdoor living spaces, decks or patios, built-in entertainment systems, smart home technology, and more. Overall, our goal is to provide clients with a fully customizable design experience, ensuring that their tiny home is tailored to their individual needs, preferences, and budget.

Pictured here and in the top image, the 350-square-foot Plús Hús ADU is one of Minarc’s larger tiny home offerings.

The original model was built by ERLA Construction (a company started by one of Minarc’s cofounders) from a structural insulated panel (SIP) developed by Minarc.

Where are your tiny homes currently available? Only in Los Angeles area at his point. Are there plans to expand to different parts of the country? Not at the moment. Is your design currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities? We have two type of ADUs preapproved by the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety and the City of Burbank. How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? The timeline can vary depending on several factors, including the location and size of the project, as well as the specific customization options. Once a deposit is received, our team will work with the client to finalize the design and specifications for their tiny home. This may involve multiple rounds of communication and revisions to ensure that the client’s vision is fully realized. After the design phase is complete, the construction process will begin. The duration of this phase can vary depending on factors such as the complexity of the design, availability of materials, and local building regulations. Throughout the process, our team will keep the client informed of progress updates and any potential delays that may arise. We are committed to maintaining open and transparent communication with our clients to ensure that their expectations are met every step of the way.

Minarc can customize any part of their standardized, pre-permitted designs—from their layouts to their amenities. Photo by Art Gray

Do you assist with the placement of the tiny home? We offer turnkey services in the Los Angeles area. We understand that the process of placing a tiny home involves various logistical considerations, from permitting to site preparation and utility hookups. That's why we offer comprehensive turnkey services to assist our clients every step of the way, particularly in the Los Angeles area. Here's how we can help: Permitting: Navigating the permitting process can be complex, but our team is experienced in handling the necessary permits. We'll work closely with local authorities to ensure that all permits are obtained in a timely and efficient manner, allowing our clients to move forward with their project smoothly. Site Preparation: Site preparation is essential for ensuring that the land is ready to accommodate the tiny home. This may involve tasks such as excavation, grading, and foundation preparation. Our team will assess the site and coordinate any necessary site preparation work to ensure that the land is properly prepared. Hookups to Electrical/Water: Connecting the home to essential utilities such as electrical and water services is crucial for ensuring functionality and comfort. Our team will coordinate with utility providers to arrange for the necessary hookups, as well as handle any onsite installations or connections required to ensure that the tiny home has access to electricity, water, and other essential services. Turnkey Services: Our turnkey services encompass all aspects of the placement process, from start to finish. Overall, our goal is to provide our clients with comprehensive support and assistance throughout the process of placing their tiny home.