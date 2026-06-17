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Articles
Bath
Discover outstanding spaces that marry function and form—and draw some inspiration along the way.
Biohacking Has Come for Our Homes
The Great Toilet Rebrand
How They Pulled It Off: A Small Apartment Bathroom Dripped Out in Gold for Under $1,000
I DIYed My Condo Bathroom Reno for Just $3,000
The Nordic Teak Bath Mat That Won’t Get Soggy or Slip Out of Place
The Steel Towel Rack That Helped a Small, Cluttered Bathroom Feel Less Like a Dungeon
Everything I Bought to Make My Boring Shower Feel Like a Spa
Designers Are Creating At-Home Pet Spas for Their Dog-Obsessed Clients
The Growing Problem That Should Bring Toilets From Taboo to Top of Mind
How to Deal With (and Prevent) a Backed-Up Sewer
DIY Advice From a Feminist Plumber Who Wouldn’t Mind You Taking on a Few Jobs Yourself
How Five Designers Problem-Solved Their Bathroom Design Challenges
I Hated How I Looked. Then I Fixed My Bathroom Lighting.
Paint Your House Anything But White: Bathroom Edition
The Midcentury-Modern Colored Tile Bathroom Is Back, Thank God
17 Modern Bathroom Wall Ideas
15 Modern Bathroom Ideas to Jazz Up Your Renovation
How to Elevate Your Countertops with Quartz (and Where to Start)
All the Products You’ll Need for Your Very Own Party Bathroom
26 Products to Instantly Upgrade Your Bathroom for Less Than $100
Before & After: Chunky Terrazzo Sings in a Music-Industry Couple’s Midcentury Home
Spring Cleaning: Ideas and Advice for Maximum Impact When Redoing Your Kitchen or Bath
Take the Edge Off With These New Bathroom and Kitchen Fixtures
What’s the Right Fragrance for My Bathroom?
20 “Before & After” Remodels That Transform Blah Bathrooms Into Striking Sanctuaries
20 Bath Mats and Rugs That Are a Step Above the Rest
Brizo’s New Collection Is a Stylish Nod to Frank Lloyd Wright
Jungalow Founder Justina Blakeney’s Ode to the Outdoor Shower
25 Self-Care Necessities Under $100 to Turn Any Bathroom Into Your Personal Spa
The Best New Products to Jazz Up Your Kitchen and Bath
Designers Weigh In on Seriously Upgrading Your Kitchen and Bath
Before & After: A Sparkling Kitchen-and-Bath Renovation Elevates a San Diego Home
Top 9 Bathrooms of 2020
These 21 Funky Bathrooms Make the Case for Ditching Subway Tiles
22 Powder Rooms That Pack Serious Style Into a Small Space
You Don’t Have to be a Narcissist to Update Your Vanity
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