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Articles
Renovations
Take notes on how these revamped spaces reinforce the wisdom of working with what you've got.
A Pink Stair Punctuates a Family’s Renovated 720-Square-Foot Madrid Apartment
Before & After: The Finishing Touch for This Firehouse Loft Was a 300-Person Pride Party
After 20 Years in the Same Madrid Apartment, They Blew Up the Floor Plan and Started Fresh
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take
A Cobbled-Together 1940s Cottage Inspired This Breezy Coastal Home in the U.K.
A Mother and Daughter’s Concrete Home in Mexico Takes Some Unexpected Turns
Budget Breakdown: She Turned a Long Island Cottage Into a Creative Retreat for $418K
This Eye-Popping Madrid Apartment Overachieves on Its Only Goal
Before & After: How a Portland Couple Took Their Midcentury Kitchen From Cramped to Chef’s Kiss
A Timber Extension Climbs the Hillside Behind This Rural Norwegian Home
A Rooftop Glass Box Is the Crown Jewel of This Office Turned Home in Buenos Aires
A Bright Yellow Foyer Is Just the Start of a Color-Coded Transformation for This Madrid Flat
Before & After: How a Seattle Couple Gave Their Boring Garage the Best View in the House
A Wavy Wardrobe Echoes Original Barrel Vaulted Ceilings in This Renovated Barcelona Flat
Budget Breakdown: In This Hamptons Cottage, a Series of “Micro Tweaks” Add Up to a $1M Overhaul
A New Envelope Turns This Old Stone Stable in Spain Into a High-Performing Home
This Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired Home Had Termites So Bad It Was Being Advertised as a $170K Lot
A Mirrored Kitchen Makes This Very Narrow Sydney Terrace Home Feel Much Larger Than It Is
Burnished Aluminum Sheeting Covers the Entire Ground Floor of This Renovated 1893 Lisbon Home
Before & After: Pops of Green and a Sunken Sofa Bring an Alpine Home Back to Peak Condition
Structural Elements Steal the Show at This Loftified 388-Square-Foot Barcelona Apartment
Before & After: To Save a Ruined Cottage, They Had to Take It Apart and Put It Back Together Again
The Cork Facade Isn’t the Only Quirk of This Home Extension in Germany
This Greek Architect Is Preserving Historic Houses by Any Means Necessary
No Less Than 17 Paint Colors Fill Every Inch of This New York Town House
Steely Interventions Finish Off This Renovated Family Home in Australia
A Flexible, Light-Filled Extension Opens Up a Family’s Victorian Cottage in Melbourne
Here’s One Way to Renovate the Home of a Famous Spanish Pirate
Construction Diary: How an Austin Architect Rebuilt Her Brick House for Three Generations of Family
How They Pulled It Off: A Warm, Woody Foyer That Connects a Long Island Home With Its Garage
Given Carte Blanche, Two Designers Added a Massive Teal Cube to This 125-Year-Old Ontario Home
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home
Before & After: How a Couple Reimagined Their Minnesota Ranch House With Japanese Design Principles
Sliding Window Shields Adjust Sunlight at This Scottish Country Home
Before & After: They Revived a Century-Old Barn Destined for Demo in the Dutch Countryside
Budget Breakdown: How Ceramicist Joe Skoby Traded Up for His Family’s Dream Home in San Diego
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