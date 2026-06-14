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Articles
Kids Rooms
Cool spaces designed for the wee modernists among us.
Budget Breakdown: To Build This $2.3M Gold Coast Home, a Professional Gambler Hedged His Bets
You Can Never Go Home Again. But You Can Spend a Lifetime Trying
In the Kitchen With Golde Cofounder Trinity Mouzon Wofford
You’d Never Know This Madrid Townhome Has Four Green Spaces
I Took My Family to Disneyland, and Ended Up Down an Arts and Crafts Rabbit Hole
This Oaxaca Retreat Defies Clichés of the Mexican Beach House
This Glass-and-Steel Prefab Home in Santiago Is Based on an Actual Greenhouse
Budget Breakdown: Mermaids and Miyazaki Inspired This $699K Fairy-Tale Bay Area Home
From the Archive: A Dilapidated Garage Down a Hill Became a Playful Retreat for Kids
From the Archive: After His Father Remarried, This Architect Designed a New Home for His Stepfamily
From the Archive: I Grew Up in My Dad’s Modern Masterpiece. It Wasn’t Exactly Kid-Friendly
Is the Door Closing on First-Generation Homebuyers?
Vineyards Meet Vintage Furniture at One of Ibiza’s First Passive Houses
Editor’s Letter: For the Ages
Multiple Sicilian Generations. One Family Business. And Lots of Shared Properties
The Best Thing for Your Child Is Cheap and Easy
To Save Their Family Home on a Greek Island, a Couple Import a Prefab
Design for Kids, Reviewed by Actual Kids
What Should Transitional Housing for Young Adults Facing Homelessness Look Like?
These Midcentury Town Houses in Chicago Are More Desirable Than They’ve Ever Been
How They Pulled It Off: A Secret Jungle Playroom—That You Enter Through a Hidden Console Door
Go Modern or Traditional? My Family’s Adirondack Cabin Proves You Don’t Have to Pick
The Townhome Where “America’s First Interior Decorator” Lived in a Boston Marriage Enters a New Era
An Architect Chooses Which Chapters in a Posh NYC Townhome’s Story Are Worth Preserving
Jens Risom’s Style Lives On at His Son’s Multigenerational Midwest Midcentury
A New Vancouver Home Dazzles With a Facade That Looks Like Falling Confetti
Rammed Earth and Cactus Gel Make a Haven for a Family Outside Mexico City
They Bought a Weird Beach House—and Decided to Make It Weirder
This Surf-Inspired Bedroom Is a Teenage Dream Come True
25 Awesome Gifts for Kids of All Ages
Storq CEO Courtney Klein’s Favorite Baby Decor Can Be Reused and Repurposed
Finally, a Nursery Glider You’ll Be Excited to Own
This Riverside Retirement Home in Ontario Doubles as a Family Compound
How They Pulled It Off: Multigenerational, Accessible Living in a Century-Old Home
Five Families Join Forces—and Finances—to Form Their Own Take on Communal Living in the Netherlands
A Dutch Family’s Resourceful Addition Makes Room for Three Generations
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