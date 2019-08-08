Subscribe
Kids and Family
Cool spaces designed for the wee modernists among us.
55 Helpful Gifts For Rockstar New Parents
In lieu of a casserole, we propose gifting these colorful toys, soothing balms, and adorable accessories to your family, friends, and acquaintances who are totally ready to rock...
By
Samantha Daly
-
3 days
ago
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Fun-Filled Kids Rooms
These playful homes from the Dwell community have perfect spaces for petite humans.
16 Delightful Kids’ Room Ideas You’ll Definitely Want to Steal
Admit it—you’d love a ball pit in your house.
This Chinese Kindergarten Takes Play Seriously With an Outdoor Climbing Wall
Formerly a musty warehouse, Lion International Kindergarten in Guangzhou boosts creativity with airy, inviting interiors.
-
4 months
ago
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Charming Kids’ Rooms
These petite bedrooms and playrooms prove good things do come in small packages. Take a peek at our editor's favorite modern kids’ rooms from the Dwell community this week.
These 8 Toddler Room Ideas Will Make You Want to Be a Kid Again
When designing a bedroom or play space for your growing child, let your imagination run wild to encourage learning and curiosity.
12 Playful Pieces of Art to Instantly Liven Up Your Kid's Room
Guaranteed to radiate positivity, these fun pieces will easily make your kid's room come alive, while also enhancing your little one's creative spirit.
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Adorable Kids' Rooms
These colorful, light-filled bedrooms and playrooms are fun-sized design inspiration. Our editor's top picks of the week feature creative kids' rooms that spark the imagination.
Products We Love: Snake Blocks
Watch us try out an old-school plastic toy that's been reinvented in tactile wood.
Spend an Unforgettable Night in Denmark's New LEGO House
LEGO and Airbnb have teamed up to offer some lucky winners a night in an architect’s dream house filled with 25,000 LEGO bricks.
Foster Your Child's Creativity With These Modern, Architectural Building Toys For Kids
Many parents find themselves constantly searching for creative and well-designed building toys for their children.
-
2 years
ago
How to Plan Out a Rec Room in Your Home
The fast pace of 21st-century living can sometimes make kicking back and having fun a challenge, even in your own home.
Child’s Play: Designing a Polished, All-Ages Playscape
Can a home that encourages creativity, exploration, and fun still look grown-up?
An Accessible Home Promotes a Lifetime of Well-Being For the Whole Family
Tucked in a Chicago suburb, the Courtyard Residence celebrates the outdoors while responding to the needs of each family member.
7 Tips on How to Childproof Your Living Space Without Sacrificing Design
If you have infants or toddlers in your home—or are about to have a baby—consider childproofing your living space to reduce the risk of accidents or laborious cleanups.
Dream/Dive Platform Encourages Playful Summer Living
Summer is all about experiencing simple pleasures.
25 Father’s Day Gifts For the Modern Dad in Your Life
With just under two weeks away until Father’s Day, it’s the perfect time to get down to business and figure out what to get for the man in the spotlight.
25 Modern Mother's Day Gifts
With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you still have a few days to find the gift your mother will remember for years to come—but you have to act fast!
A Steel-and-Glass Compound Is One Family’s Launchpad For Adventure
The four structures that form Studhorse in Northern Washington encourage family members and guests to interact with the landscape—and form lasting memories with each other.
15 Modern and Creative Spaces For Kids
It's never too early to instill a good sense of design into your kids.
10 Playgrounds With Modern Twists
Playgrounds have followed the same architectural playbook since they premiered in the 19th century—a few swings, a slide or two, and maybe some monkey bars.
Think Beyond the Nursery Days With These 11 Hardworking Pieces For Your Kid’s Room
When investing in a nursery, think big picture and look for pieces that have the potential to go above and beyond your child's immediate needs.
6 Main Tips to Consider When Designing Your Home For a Growing Family
Designing a home is a big commitment. An even bigger commitment is deciding to grow your family.
12 Lovely Little Lofts
Making the most of a little spare loft space can add a whole new dimension to your home. Here are a few creative examples.
20 Cool Cribs for the Modern Baby
Babies happen. They can even happen in a modern home.
10 Tips for Designing Kids' Rooms
Designing kids rooms can be fun, but it’s always challenging.
Making Room for Baby (And You)
One of the biggest concerns expecting parents face is having enough space!
Kid-Friendly Treehouse in Upstate New York
An inventive, freestanding “tree house” built by an architectural designer for her family grows in Garrison, New York.
In a San Francisco Workshop, Kids Take on Carpentry with Mini Chisels and Saws
A San Francisco woodworking studio for kids a both carpentry skills and an appreciation for design thinking.
Kids' Room Renovation
A baby's arrival is cause for celebration—and for many, it's also a time to confront limited living space.
