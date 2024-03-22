Looking to Downsize? These 155-Square-Foot Tiny Homes Might Be the Upgrade You’re Looking For

SubscribeSign In
Australian company Fabprefab’s $116K unit comes with precision-milled plywood interiors, Fisher & Paykel appliances, and off-grid capabilities.
Welcome to Tiny Home Profiles, an interview series with people pushing the limits of living small. From space-saving hacks to flexible floor plans, here’s what they say makes for the best tiny homes on the planet. Know of a builder we should talk to? Reach out.

Tony Olding founded Fabprefab in 2016 wanting to address problems in the construction industry, like material and labor shortages, a rise in building costs, excessive waste, and endless delays. Now, the prefab builder has a new, compact design meant to target another issue. "Roam, a tiny home on wheels, was developed to ease some of the housing shortages and pressures currently being experienced in Australia," says Fabprefab’s managing director, Ed Callanan. "In the right setting, it eliminates approval processes that can often be long and drawn out."

Here, Callanan explains how Fabprefab leverages seven years of experience in prefab housing to outfit their 155-square-foot design with the same quality and detail found in their larger models.

Note: All prices stated in this story are in AUD.

Fabprefab’s new tiny home, Roam, comes on a three-axle trailer, which means it doesn’t require a development application to be built. That lowers the cost for the buyer, says the company.

What makes Fabprefab stand apart?

In Australia, you don’t need a builder’s license to build tiny homes on wheels, which might be worrisome for buyers interested in these kinds of small homes as dwellings.

Fabprefab is a registered builder with 55 years of experience in high-end architectural homes. We have a thorough understanding of Australian building codes and regulations, thermal performance, passive design strategies, and bushfire protection requirements, so prospective buyers can rest assured that their new Roam tiny home has been built to the very best quality and meets Australian building standards.

We strive for the best quality materials, like accoya timber for the exterior cladding, which comes with a 50-year warranty and requires no maintenance. We want customers to know they’re investment will last for decades.

Designed to elevate the experience of parking the home on remote sites, the steps leading up to the front door can be expanded into a deployable deck for just under $10K AUD.

Pictured here with steps, the unit can be purchased with a deployable deck for an additional $10,000.

The walls and ceilings are clad in grade A plywood and the floors are engineered hardwood.

What’s the most exciting Roam you’ve delivered to date?

We supplied one to a couple to place on their 50-acre coastal property in Hawks Nest (two hours north of Sydney) for personal and Airbnb use. It is off-grid and has an expansive deck, outdoor shower, concealed fold-out barbecue, and a firepit. The natural material pallet and Australian timber cladding blends it into the environment.

How did Roam suit their needs?

During a spike in local travel, the owners saw an opportunity to create a rental to capitalize on land they owned and wanted something that could be procured at short notice. They also realized that one of Roam’s upsides is its ability to be relocated or sold later as an asset.

The bed, a seat, and an end table are custom-milled. Fabprefab can upholster the furniture in taupe linen for an additional $2,000. On the opposite wall, the fold down table and concealed shelving underneath can be added on for $850.

Fabprefab offers a pitched ceiling for an additional $5,000. Buyers can opt for a light or warm finish for the walls.

What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include?

The smallest unit is 155 square feet and starts at $115,600.00 before taxes. It includes a bathroom, kitchen, and dining and sleeping areas. It also has has the following, with options:

  • Tri-axle certified trailer 
  • Flat or pitched roof
  • Choice of cladding: accoya timber, zincalume, or Weathertex with expressed timber battens
  • Integrated Fisher & Paykel appliances
  • Custom timber doors and double-glazed windows
  • Custom modular bed, daybed, side table, seating, soft close drawers and a fold-down table
  • Soft furnishings and upholstery
  • Engineered floorboards: Australian blackbutt with a matte finish

  • Bulkhead storage shelf above the kitchen

  • Slimline cavity slider door

  • Green Loo compost toilet

  • Velux skylight

  • Parisi fixtures

  • Skheme cleft grey porcelain tiles

  • Mechanical ventilation in bathroom

  • Lighting and fixtures

  • Wall fan

  • USB outlets

The bathroom has gray porcelain tiles for the floors and the walls in the shower. The toilet and sink are from Caroma Luna, and the fixtures are from Parisi.

Though Fabprefab equips the kitchen with a Westinghouse refrigerator and a Fisher &amp; Paykel induction cooktop and hood, clients can choose other appliances.

What aspects of the design can a client customize?

They can customize joinery colors, appliances, fittings and fixtures, and the external cladding.

Where is Roam currently available?

Australia wide.

Mini glo-balls and LED strips are installed across the entire unit. While the skylight in the bathroom comes stock, an extra one can be placed above the bed from anywhere between $760 and $3,400, depending on the size and mechanics.

An outdoor shower can be placed on the bathroom wall for upwards of $1,500, and a stowable barbecue can be built onto the end of the unit—just beneath the bedroom window—for $5,000.

How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit?

Six to eight weeks. However, timeframes do fluctuate depending on workload, so it’s best to ask about current lead times when you enquire with our team.

Do you assist with the placement of the tiny home?

We provide delivery services Australia wide. Installations are assessed on a case-by-case basis but can be offered.

Fabprefab offers three different cladding options. From left to right: engineered hardwood, zinc-aluminum, and accoya.

