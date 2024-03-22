Looking to Downsize? These 155-Square-Foot Tiny Homes Might Be the Upgrade You’re Looking For
Welcome to Tiny Home Profiles, an interview series with people pushing the limits of living small. From space-saving hacks to flexible floor plans, here’s what they say makes for the best tiny homes on the planet. Know of a builder we should talk to? Reach out.
Tony Olding founded Fabprefab in 2016 wanting to address problems in the construction industry, like material and labor shortages, a rise in building costs, excessive waste, and endless delays. Now, the prefab builder has a new, compact design meant to target another issue. "Roam, a tiny home on wheels, was developed to ease some of the housing shortages and pressures currently being experienced in Australia," says Fabprefab’s managing director, Ed Callanan. "In the right setting, it eliminates approval processes that can often be long and drawn out."
Here, Callanan explains how Fabprefab leverages seven years of experience in prefab housing to outfit their 155-square-foot design with the same quality and detail found in their larger models.
Note: All prices stated in this story are in AUD.
What makes Fabprefab stand apart?
In Australia, you don’t need a builder’s license to build tiny homes on wheels, which might be worrisome for buyers interested in these kinds of small homes as dwellings.
Fabprefab is a registered builder with 55 years of experience in high-end architectural homes. We have a thorough understanding of Australian building codes and regulations, thermal performance, passive design strategies, and bushfire protection requirements, so prospective buyers can rest assured that their new Roam tiny home has been built to the very best quality and meets Australian building standards.
We strive for the best quality materials, like accoya timber for the exterior cladding, which comes with a 50-year warranty and requires no maintenance. We want customers to know they’re investment will last for decades.
What’s the most exciting Roam you’ve delivered to date?
We supplied one to a couple to place on their 50-acre coastal property in Hawks Nest (two hours north of Sydney) for personal and Airbnb use. It is off-grid and has an expansive deck, outdoor shower, concealed fold-out barbecue, and a firepit. The natural material pallet and Australian timber cladding blends it into the environment.
How did Roam suit their needs?
During a spike in local travel, the owners saw an opportunity to create a rental to capitalize on land they owned and wanted something that could be procured at short notice. They also realized that one of Roam’s upsides is its ability to be relocated or sold later as an asset.
What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include?
The smallest unit is 155 square feet and starts at $115,600.00 before taxes. It includes a bathroom, kitchen, and dining and sleeping areas. It also has has the following, with options:
- Tri-axle certified trailer
- Flat or pitched roof
- Choice of cladding: accoya timber, zincalume, or Weathertex with expressed timber battens
- Integrated Fisher & Paykel appliances
- Custom timber doors and double-glazed windows
- Custom modular bed, daybed, side table, seating, soft close drawers and a fold-down table
- Soft furnishings and upholstery
- Engineered floorboards: Australian blackbutt with a matte finish
Bulkhead storage shelf above the kitchen
Slimline cavity slider door
Green Loo compost toilet
Velux skylight
Parisi fixtures
Skheme cleft grey porcelain tiles
Mechanical ventilation in bathroom
Lighting and fixtures
Wall fan
USB outlets
What aspects of the design can a client customize?
They can customize joinery colors, appliances, fittings and fixtures, and the external cladding.
Where is Roam currently available?
Australia wide.
How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit?
Six to eight weeks. However, timeframes do fluctuate depending on workload, so it’s best to ask about current lead times when you enquire with our team.
Do you assist with the placement of the tiny home?
We provide delivery services Australia wide. Installations are assessed on a case-by-case basis but can be offered.
