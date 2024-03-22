Looking to Downsize? These 155-Square-Foot Tiny Homes Might Be the Upgrade You’re Looking For

Welcome to Tiny Home Profiles, an interview series with people pushing the limits of living small. From space-saving hacks to flexible floor plans, here’s what they say makes for the best tiny homes on the planet. Know of a builder we should talk to? Reach out.

Tony Olding founded Fabprefab in 2016 wanting to address problems in the construction industry, like material and labor shortages, a rise in building costs, excessive waste, and endless delays. Now, the prefab builder has a new, compact design meant to target another issue. "Roam, a tiny home on wheels, was developed to ease some of the housing shortages and pressures currently being experienced in Australia," says Fabprefab’s managing director, Ed Callanan. "In the right setting, it eliminates approval processes that can often be long and drawn out."

Here, Callanan explains how Fabprefab leverages seven years of experience in prefab housing to outfit their 155-square-foot design with the same quality and detail found in their larger models.

Note: All prices stated in this story are in AUD.