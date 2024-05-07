SubscribeSign In
A San Antonio Property Is More About the Drought-Resistant Yard Than the Tiny Home It SurroundsView 11 Photos
A San Antonio Property Is More About the Drought-Resistant Yard Than the Tiny Home It Surrounds

In a state that has been wracked by extreme weather, an architect decided to build smaller and hire an expert for an innovative outdoor space.
In 2023, Central Texas endured its second driest summer on record, for the second year in a row. Rivers and lakes dried up, once-green lawns turned crunchy and brown, and even native plants withered, unaccustomed to the new reality of record-breaking heat.

