Recessed Strip Lighting Makes the Interiors of These $150K Tiny Homes a Big Mood
Zook Cabins takes its name from Gideon Zook, who started making modular log homes with his family in 2006. While the name has remained, the scope of what the the company makes has expanded dramatically. In 2010, they started using modular construction to create all sorts of single-family homes (not just those made from logs). Six years after that, they tried their hand at tiny homes, and now offer eight styles that measure around 400 square feet each. Here, Zook Cabin’s marketing director Matt Esh tells us about their newest home, The Luna, a collaboration with New Frontier Design.
What qualities make your tiny home stand apart from the rest?
Zook Cabins has a strong group of designers that are passionate about tiny living, so we understand how to combine beauty with functionality. Zook Cabins’s manufacturing is situated in the heart of Amish country in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. We pride ourselves in building a product that is constructed above and beyond what is required.
What’s the most exciting project you’ve realized to date?
Our most exciting project to date is the Luna Park Model. The Luna was designed to take advantage of an abundance of natural light and offer a clean, crisp interior. In a technology age, the Luna provides a strong focus on the beauty of nature. The Luna perfectly fits clientele looking for a modern getaway where they can enjoy nature not only outside, but from inside the home. The large window and the lighting at night is absolutely stunning.
What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include?
We have models starting in the $75,000 range. That price includes 400 square feet, fully finished interiors, appliances, and delivery.
What aspects of the design can a client customize?
Our models are sold as is, with no custom designs unless you order more than 10. We currently offer eight different tiny homes.
Where are your tiny homes currently available?
We service the entire U.S. We’ve shipped tiny homes all over the country.
Is your design currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities?
Yes, the homes are all RVIA certified and built to ANSI A119.5 codes.
How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit?
Lead times are right around six months. This can vary depending on the time of year.
Do you assist with the placement of the tiny home?
We make sure you have the proper documentation you need for permitting. We also offer a leveling and stabilization package with our tiny homes. While we do not handle the site preparation or utility hookups, we are more than happy to connect you with any contractors in our network.
