Recessed Strip Lighting Makes the Interiors of These $150K Tiny Homes a Big Mood

Zook Cabins takes its name from Gideon Zook, who started making modular log homes with his family in 2006. While the name has remained, the scope of what the the company makes has expanded dramatically. In 2010, they started using modular construction to create all sorts of single-family homes (not just those made from logs). Six years after that, they tried their hand at tiny homes, and now offer eight styles that measure around 400 square feet each. Here, Zook Cabin’s marketing director Matt Esh tells us about their newest home, The Luna, a collaboration with New Frontier Design.

The Luna, developed with New Frontier Design, has metal and cedar siding, a shed roof, and an open-plan living space, all features that set it apart from Zook Cabins’s other tiny home models.

What qualities make your tiny home stand apart from the rest? Zook Cabins has a strong group of designers that are passionate about tiny living, so we understand how to combine beauty with functionality. Zook Cabins’s manufacturing is situated in the heart of Amish country in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. We pride ourselves in building a product that is constructed above and beyond what is required.

The floors are engineered hardwood. Solid oak is used for the waist-high bar and slats along the white shiplap walls to help separate the bedroom from the rest of the interior.

The Luna’s insulation is specialized for metal siding, which is calibrated for the dual ductless mini split unit provided with the home.

What’s the most exciting project you’ve realized to date? Our most exciting project to date is the Luna Park Model. The Luna was designed to take advantage of an abundance of natural light and offer a clean, crisp interior. In a technology age, the Luna provides a strong focus on the beauty of nature. The Luna perfectly fits clientele looking for a modern getaway where they can enjoy nature not only outside, but from inside the home. The large window and the lighting at night is absolutely stunning.

The kitchens are outfitted with quartz countertops with a waterfall edge and birch cabinetry, as well as a suite of utilities: an electric cooktop, a white apron-front sink, faucets from Delta, and a refrigerator and washer/dryer hookups on the opposite wall.

What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include?

We have models starting in the $75,000 range. That price includes 400 square feet, fully finished interiors, appliances, and delivery. What aspects of the design can a client customize? Our models are sold as is, with no custom designs unless you order more than 10. We currently offer eight different tiny homes.

The shower booth has a fiberglass pan, subway tile walls, and two corner shelves. The bathrooms also come equipped with a 28-gallon electric water heater from Rheem.

An ENVI electric panel wall heater is installed just beside the toilet to help warm this corner of the home.

Where are your tiny homes currently available? We service the entire U.S. We’ve shipped tiny homes all over the country. Is your design currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities?

Yes, the homes are all RVIA certified and built to ANSI A119.5 codes.

The LED valence and strip lights outlining the ceiling, millwork, and windows are characteristic of the tiny homes made by New Frontier Design, who collaborated with Zook Cabins on The Luna.

Made custom for the Luna, the solid oak bed frame was designed so that it seems to float above the floor—an illusion emphasized by the lighting beneath it.

How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit?

Lead times are right around six months. This can vary depending on the time of year. Do you assist with the placement of the tiny home? We make sure you have the proper documentation you need for permitting. We also offer a leveling and stabilization package with our tiny homes. While we do not handle the site preparation or utility hookups, we are more than happy to connect you with any contractors in our network.