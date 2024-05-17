Camping Turned Into Glamping After a Family Built Twin Tiny Cabins in the Woods
A raised boardwalk connecting the units enhances the owners’ favorite walking path on their parcel of wilderness in Nova Scotia.
Peter Braithwaite met his clients while they were both walking their dogs in Terence Bay, Nova Scotia. "We got to talking," Braithwaite says, and coincidentally, the design-build architect already knew of their parcel, a rustic 15-acre plot with coastal views and craggy footpaths. There’s a boreal forest with a barren running between it, he explains. He takes walks here all the time.
