These Made-From-Scratch Tiny Homes Start at $58K. And They’re Coming to the U.S.

Welcome to Tiny Home Profiles, an interview series with people pushing the limits of living small. From space-saving hacks to flexible floor plans, here’s what they say makes for the best tiny homes on the planet. Know of a builder we should talk to? Reach out.

Though Gonçalo Marrote founded Madeiguincho in 2010, he spent the next eight years completing graduate degrees in architecture and sculpture. He apprenticed in carpentry workshops as far flung as Nepal, Mumbai, Berlin, and Perth, eventually putting the lessons he learned through study and travel into practice. In 2018, he overhauled and expanded his workshop in Portugal into a team of architects that fabricate one-of-a-kind tiny homes, tree houses, garden studios, sculptures, and furniture. He’s since completed a summer retreat, this tiny home, and a ceramic studio. Here, Gonçalo fills us in on a brand new build that, like the others, isn’t like anything else.

Tiny home builder Madeiguincho doesn’t offer a lineup of off-the-shelf designs, instead customizing each project to a client’s tastes. Differences in starting prices are determined by the length of the trailer: $58,000 for 13 feet and $74,000 for 23.

What qualities make your tiny home stand apart from the rest? We emphasize a personalized and holistic approach to each project. We recognize that every client and location is unique, with specific needs, desires, and dreams. We want to deeply understand these needs to transform our clients’ dreams into reality through a collaborative and transparent process. Each project is conceived from scratch, without repetitions or pre-existing templates, ensuring that each home is truly unique and tailored to a client’s and site’s specificities. We also emphasize sustainability. We carefully consider the environmental impact of our projects and strive to integrate principles of sustainable design at every stage of the process, from conception to construction. Our team of carpenters plays a key role in realizing these projects, ensuring that every detail is executed with precision.



Madeiguincho’s founder Gonçalo Marrote has spent a large part of his career designing and making furniture. He can create pieces for a tiny home at a customer’s request, like this table and L-shaped bench.

Everything in Madeiguincho’s tiny homes are up for customization, from the interior and exterior finishes, to the furniture, to the shape of the structure.

What’s the most exciting project you’ve realized to date? Selecting a single project as a favorite is a difficult task because each one has its own special significance and unique contribution to our professional and personal journey. The true pleasure lies in collaborating with clients and experiencing their sense of satisfaction as they see their vision come to life. What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include? The prices of our projects vary depending on the complexity of construction, the materials chosen, the size of the house, and the level of detail in the design. Since each project is unique and customized to meet the specific needs of each client, it’s difficult to provide a fixed price without a detailed analysis of the project specifications. But the starting point begins at $50,000.

Clients can choose their style of roof, whether gable, flat, shed, or hipped, like this home.

The shutters for the skylight above the bed can be opened or closed by hand, but a pole is required for the ones in the living area.

What aspects of the design can a client customize? Clients have the opportunity to customize various aspects to suit their preferences and needs, including finishes, fixtures, appliances, and more. Additionally, because each project is custom-made and never repeated, Madeiguincho can adjust the shape, furniture arrangement, windows, and even the functionality of the project. Whether a client wants something that’s mobile, off-grid, or connected to water and electricity hookups, we strive to accommodate their vision by offering options across the board. Where are your tiny homes currently available? We have a global outlook and aim to provide our services worldwide. After confirming the project location, we will initiate a detailed discussion to tailor the delivery process to the specific needs of the client, ensuring the best solution. We have already done so for the United States, Switzerland, Spain, and Italy, and we intend to continue expanding our reach. We are now starting to plan a branch on the East Coast in the U.S.

In addition to skylights and blackened exterior cladding, Madeiguincho offers cork insulation, awnings, shutters, blinds, mosquito nets, and access stairs.

Clients can choose between eleven kinds of of solid wood for the counters.

Is your design currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities?

It’s important to note that different areas have varying permitting regulations. Our tiny homes are usually treated in a manner similar to an RV. They come with a trailer and a registration certificate, and are limited to the maximum allowed legal transit size, ensuring safe and fully compliant travel. How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? After a down payment, the entire process takes around six months. Creating a bespoke design typically takes four to six weeks, followed by a production period of approximately three months. However, build durations can vary based on the specific model and level of finishing.

A second loft was added to this home, allowing it to sleep four people despite being only 100 square feet.

The bathroom at the end of the unit can be accessed from outside and double as a mudroom, a common arrangement for Madeiguincho’s homes.

Do you assist with the placement of the tiny home? If you are unable to tow it yourself, we can assist in finding the best transportation solution. Our units are ready for immediate occupancy at your chosen location and it’s always advisable to ensure that the ground is level before installing your tiny house. We will provide detailed information in advance on how to prepare for installation and connect you with specialists that can assist with site preparation, including hookups. For added assistance, we offer an installation manual.