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Articles
Prefab Homes
Modern prefab homes are built faster and have a smaller environmental impact than conventional construction methods—and as these projects show, they're the past, present and future of design.
Join the Prefab Newsletter
From the Archive: The British Apartment Complex That Aimed to Rehab Prefab’s Poor Reputation
How Do You Build a Floating Home, Anyway? This One Used a Modular System
To Save Their Family Home on a Greek Island, a Couple Import a Prefab
The Best Prefab Homes of 2025
From the Archive: An Architect’s High Stakes Prefab Competition
Why a Prefab Builder Is Making Houses With “Original Tradwife” Martha Stewart
A Sanctuary of a Home Hides Behind This Gray Wall in the Middle of Buenos Aires
Uruguay’s Coolest Prefab Builder Just Added a Tiny Retreat to a Client’s Property
A Prefab Cabin With Massive Windows Touches Down Lightly in a U.K. Forest
You Can See Straight Through This Prefab Mountain Home Near São Paulo
More Than Half of This Finnish Architect’s Tiny Home Is Made From Recycled Materials
From the Archive: Ryue Nishizawa’s Groundbreaking Tokyo Apartment Complex
Buying a Prefab ADU Was Supposed to Be Easier Than This
Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York
What Makes This 603-Square-Foot Chilean Prefab Cabin Feel So Spacious?
Chicago Is Experimenting With a Solution to Depopulation: New Housing on City-Owned Land
From the Archive: How Konrad Wachsmann Became a Prefab Pioneer
Raw Plywood Is One of the Only Finishes in This Prefab Home
Prefab Meets Handicraft in This Airy Spanish Home
Three Sisters (and Their Families) Share This Prefab Beach House
Two Days, One Helicopter, and the Perfect Prefab Cabin in British Columbia
Prefabs Can Look Unnatural. This One in Brazil Is Meant to Shift That Perception
This Mexican Prefab Cabin Avoids Clichés While Framing Nature
On a Once-Vacant Corner Lot in Jersey City, a Sustainable Prefab Rises for $252K
Budget Breakdown: A $1.1M Prefab Gives a Divorcée a Fresh Start in Midcoast Maine
Budget Breakdown: This $250K Prefab Cabin Is an Ode to the Finnish Sauna
In California’s High Desert, the Off-Grid iT House Takes Advantage of the Sun
From the Archive: An Experimental Firm Brought the Avant-Garde to Japan’s Factory-Made Houses
We Dream of Prefabs...
Moshe Safdie’s Son Reflects on Growing Up in His Father’s Visionary Prefab Experiment, Habitat ’67
This Multigenerational Home Near Carmel Is a Slice of Prefab Paradise
Art Object or Machine for Living in?
Budget Breakdown: An Oregon Designer Turns a Quonset Hut Into a Guesthouse for $345K
Half the Floor Plan Is Outdoors at This Off-Grid Prefab in Washington
Why Aren’t We Building More Modular Homes?
This Tiny Cabin Village Near Helsinki Is a Model for Off-Grid Living
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