The Money Issue: The Real Budgets Behind Remarkable Homes
Brutalist Beauty: A Couple Invest in Restoring an Icon
Stories
It’s Here, Our Annual “Money Issue”
We break down the real costs—the saves, and the splurges—that allowed people to make their homes uniquely their own.
By
William Hanley
-
10 days
ago
The Frankfurt Kitchen Changed How We Think About Housework
Aimed at reducing the burden of domestic labor for working women in the interwar period, Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky’s pioneering modular cooking space laid the groundwork for the...
How to Channel Your Favorite Throwback Aesthetic Without Going Overboard
If you’re dreaming of an ’80s bathroom or want a kitchen that looks like “The Brady Bunch” (but better), consider these tips from designers and era-obsessed creators who’ve styled...
How TikTok Is Changing the Building Trades
If you need to find a plumber or someone to fix a hole in the roof, consider a new source: social media.
Striking Ceramic Screens Take a Cramped Madrid Townhouse From Dark to Delightful for $309K
Though a few costly construction setbacks carved a chunk out of the budget, creative interventions helped realize the residents’ priority: bring in more natural light.
Construction Diary: With $293K, Two Designers Make a Rhode Island Victorian Their Own
Emily Lindberg and Wu Hanyen took matters into their own hands—and those of their creative community—to save money where they could.
Is GoFundMe the New Insurance?
The Los Angeles wildfires emphasized an important new function for the fundraising platform: stepping in to help homeowners grappling with the disastrous effects of climate change.
A Brutalist Behemoth Left Deserted for Decades Comes Back to Life for €102K
In northern Italy, a couple spent years carefully restoring a 1971 masterwork by architect Carlo Graffi designed (appropriately) for the owner of a concrete company.
How a Colorado Couple Rehabbed an Abandoned Hacienda in the Yucatán Jungle
In 2011, Scott and Angela Damman purchased a property outside Mérida, Mexico, that had fallen into disrepair.
Once Made for Mail, It’s Now for Your Golden Years
An architecture firm and a developer saved on budget and construction waste by adapting a prominent former post office in Brest, France, into full-service apartments for seniors.
A Restaurateur From Seattle’s “First Family of Phở” Crafts Her Dream Kitchen for Hosting
The space, revamped for just under $170K, incorporates pops of the same pink pastel hue used since the 1980s as a signature color in her family’s award-winning eateries.
This Multigenerational Home Near Carmel Is a Slice of Prefab Paradise
An architect spends just over $1 million on modular units to create a custom property for herself and her son’s family.
Why Everyone Looks Forward to This New York Architect’s Lunar New Year Dumpling Parties
Henry Ng explains how, like his design process, the bite-size Chinese treats are layered, collaborative, and sometimes a little messy.