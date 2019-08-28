Subscribe
Travel
Travel is one of life's great pleasures. From vacation homes, to boutique hotels, to expertly designed bars and restaurants, these features tailored to the modern jet setter are sure to inspire your next adventure.
Here’s Why You Need to Visit Columbus, Indiana This Year
Exhibit Columbus 2019 debuts a rich program exploring the intersection of community and design in America’s hidden design mecca.
By
Erin V. Mahoney
-
a day
ago
These Norwegian Sea Cabins Founded by a Polar Explorer Open Up to the Northern Lights
Perched high above the Arctic Circle, an award-winning retreat on a remote, 55-acre private island is paradise for adventurers and architecture enthusiasts alike.
Spend the Night in a Swank, Modular Hotel Room on Governors Island
The compact Outlook Shelter, from Collective Retreats, debuts in the shadow of the New York skyline.
This Danish “Light House” Radically Reinterprets the Classic A-Frame
Warm and modern, with striking views of the surrounding landscape, this Nordic-inspired vacation rental typifies simple living.
-
7 days
ago
A Former Horse Stable is Repurposed into a Stunning Tuscan Retreat
Hesselbrand reimagines a historic former horse stable with a timeless, period-sensitive renovation that blends classic Italian design with contemporary style at this dreamy Tuscan...
Coney Island’s Newest Hotel Is a Miniature Mansion Made of Sand
Booking.com
just opened reservations for the “Sand”-sion—a life-size sandcastle in the midst of all the fun at Coney Island’s Luna Park.
Relive the ’90s in This “Saved by the Bell”-Inspired Dallas Airbnb
They took a deep dive into the ‘80s with their first rental; now a nostalgic couple moves into the next decade by reconstructing an iconic television diner.
A Legendary Film Location For Spy Movies Gets Made Into a Spectacular Five-Star Hotel
Budapest's Paris Court—one of the most ornate buildings in Europe—is renovated and repurposed into a five-star hotel.
A Social, Colorful Lobby Invites Students and Hotel Guests to Mingle in Amsterdam
Hotel Casa, which debuted in the 1950s, emerges as an all-day fashionable hangout in Amsterdam East.
Marrakech Expressed
33 Rue Majorelle, a new concept store specializing in housewares and clothes in Marrakech, Morocco, is pushing the nation’s centuries-old design traditions firmly into the 21st...
Top Design Cities 2019: Chicago
Artistic director of this year’s Chicago Architecture Biennial, Yesomi Umolu is at the center of an energized design capital.
-
2 months
ago
Top Design Cities 2019: Oaxaca, Mexico
Javier Reyes, founder of rrres studio, works with local artisans to create products with a modern sensibility using traditional techniques.
Top Design Cities 2019: Seoul, South Korea
The cofounder of architecture studio SsD Jinhee Park sees a new generation of designers emerging in Seoul.
This Hawaiian Cabin Is Volcanically Cool
Kūono is a modern retreat deep in the heart of an ancient forest.
Here's Your Once-in-a-Lifetime Chance to Sleep Inside a Giant Avocado
The Avo-Condo is now accepting reservations—just in time for the beloved tree fruit's national holiday.
Designer Robert McKinley’s New Montauk Bungalow Is So Cool It Hurts
Weekend getaway meets shoppable showroom in this carefully curated residence where everything—even the faucets—is available for purchase.
A Swiss Shoe Brand Treads New Terrain With a Tiny Alpine Hut
Swiss performance brand On unveils a minimalist micro cabin to honor their Alpine roots.
These Cabins in a Utah Ski Resort Are Designed to Help Spark Social Change
Shunning ostentation, Horizon Neighborhood recasts the ski resort as a collaborative, ecologically minded ideas hub.
An American Bookshelf in London
When Russian-born architect Andrei Saltykov designed his home in the UK, he put his love of the USA on the shelf.
Journey By Design: Sunrise Ruffalo’s Guide to the Catskills
The design boutique owner shares her and husband Mark Ruffalo’s favorite haunts in the Catskills hamlet of Narrowsburg, New York.
Hot Dog! Now You Can Spend a Night in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
Hot dog heaven is closer than we thought—it's in a Chicago parking lot.
These Tasmanian Cabins Mimic the Curves of the Nearby Coastline
In Coles Bay, Tasmania, Freycinet Lodge’s undulating pavilions of wood and glass place guests at the heart of the wilderness.
Top Design Cities 2019: Barcelona, Spain
Architect Benedetta Tagliabue, a force in Barcelona’s design scene for decades who has watched the city evolve, gives us her perfect itinerary.
Take a First Look at Denmark's Amazing New Tree House Hotel
In coastal Denmark, a treetop cabin—the first of nine to come—soothes the soul with Nordic minimalism.
Vipp’s Newest High-Design Hotel Outpost Is in a Water-Pumping Station
Studio David Thulstrup converts a historic water-pumping station in Copenhagen into an edgy retreat where guests can test drive Vipp’s first-ever furniture collection.
18-Year-Old NASA Cadet Alyssa Carson Co-Designs Luggage For Outer Space
To honor the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing, Horizn Studios teams up with astronaut-in-training Alyssa Carson on a space-worthy suitcase.
Top Design Cities 2019: Cape Town, South Africa
Design Indaba founder Ravi Naidoo steers us through the design destination of Cape Town with his recommendations.
Snøhetta Builds a Heavenly Cabin For Hikers in Oslo
Offering unbelievable views, Fuglemyrhytta is a pentagonal cabin that can sleep up to 10 lucky hikers.
8 Places to Stay in Rome For Under $100 Per Night
Poet Tibullus famously called Rome “the Eternal City”—but you won't have to save for an eternity to book one of these budget-friendly stays.
Sweden’s Floating Arctic Bath Hotel Is Now Accepting Reservations
Reservations just opened for Arctic Bath—a hotel and wellness retreat in the middle of the frigid Lule River.
