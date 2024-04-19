She Built a 330-Square-Foot Cabin in One of Washington’s Biggest Outdoors Destinations
Catherine Humblet started making regular drives from Seattle to Mazama along North Cascades Highway 10 years ago. Located in Washington’s Methow Valley, the small town is home to snow-crested mountain peaks, wildflower-dusted trails, and rivers teeming with fish. A mecca for outdoor enthusiasts and endurance athletes, it was the kind of place Catherine—who counts herself as both—could delight in cross-country skiing (the area has the largest trail system in North America), mountain biking, and trail running year-round.
