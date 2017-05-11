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All Photos/living

Living Room Design Photos and Ideas

The spacious balcony on the second floor has the best views in the house: it overlooks the surrounding gardens and the Cerro de San Cristóbal, a wooded hill and nature preserve that rises behind the property. “Between 8 in the morning and 4 p.m., these sliding doors remain open and it’s super comfortable,” says Constantino. “When the mosquitos arrive, we close them and open the smaller screened windows.”
Designed to evolve with the family, the multipurpose room shifts between home office, playroom, workshop space, and gathering area.
Slow Studio used passive design principles to craft a flexible home with a thriving garden on a tricky L-shaped lot overlooking Spain’s Costa Daurada.
Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
New tile added to the log wall is from the Rairies Montrieux factory. The Oak floors were refinished, and the exposed ceiling between the beams was refinished in 8mm high-density expanded cork for sound dampening and a textural look. The couch and coffee table are vintage.
The interiors were conceived as a series of interconnected spaces that allow for flexible use while opening onto patios and terraces. Exposed polished concrete floors, kiri wood ceilings, and other natural materials help bridge indoor and outdoor areas. The stone hearth was brought from the central region of Córdoba, where a local artisan cut and chiseled it by hand.
In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
The living room requires minimal lighting, thanks to its expansive windows.
In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
A lofted space doubles as a guest room with a couch that pulls out into a bed. At night guests can see the stars through the skylight while laying in bed.
In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
p. 158-163 SHAI AKRAM &amp; ANDREW HAYTHORNTHWAITE – CONVERTED WORKSHOP, Stoke Newington, London, U.K.
A red doorbell (by Spore Big Ring) near a curve in the living room ceiling evokes a dolphin or elephant profile—not in the original design, but a nice Easter egg for those in the know.
The living room, enjoying the most spacious volume beneath the vaulted ceiling, includes a Noguchi pendant lamp, (at right) a vintage 1955 Kroehler sofa, (at left) a vintage Fin Juhl Japan Chair and ottoman, and (also at left) a vintage Magnus Olesen loveseat and coffee table.
The living room is outfitted with custom cherry millwork and a woodburning stove. A cozy blue sofa by Cini Boeri for Arflex is paired with a Shell chair by Hans Wegner.
The pine boards continue on the ceiling in the stairwell. Green zellige tile forms a nook for the freestanding fireplace.
Scholtens incoporated the porch into the finished space as a family room, and covered walls and ceiling in knotty Pine panelling, as a callback to the previous porch. The couple's golden sofa tipped off Spot Lab that yellow was a favorite color, while the lamp in the corner was kept from the downstairs Tiki bar. The wooden birds came with the house.
This sculptural ceiling tucks into the corners of a top-floor London home, creating intimate moments, but soars above a mezzanine.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
The living room is naturally ventilated and edged by greenery. "The rooms are oriented to look towards the forest," says architect Tay Yew.
The rest of the garden level has a "listening lounge
In the sunken living room, the floor tile is by Ariostea and runs from inside to out. The sofa is Milo Baughman for Thayer Coggin.
Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
A centerpiece of the living room is the Stuv 16-Cube fireplace, sitting atop Ikea drawers outfitted with iKustom metal fronts. The tiles behind the stove are by Micro, and the wall sconce by Viscosi.
Lamps and vintage furniture that the homeowner and his partner collected on their travels adorn the home. Jun introduced an Enigma 425 pendant lamp from Louis Poulsen as a statement piece over the living space.
In the living room, iconic design takes center stage: Fronzoni ’64 seating by A.G. Fronzoni for Cappellini, a Flight recliner by Jeffrey Bernett and Nicholas Dodziuk, and Fogg rugs by Kasthall ground the space.
After: The loft’s high ceilings, exposed brick, and large windows were preserved, keeping the industrial shell intact while layering in warmth and modern comfort.
Knight designed a window seat that extends from inside to out once the window is opened. The window is a Sunflex Tilt &amp; Turn unit by HBD Systems.
An ESSE wood stove, purchased from AKP Heating/ESSE North America helps to warm the interior and provides a place to cook small meals.
The continuous birch plywood millwork spine anchors the 1,200-square-foot apartment, concealing structural columns and ductwork while organizing storage, display, and workspace in one fluid gesture.
Beams of morning sunlight fill the living area thanks to tall windows that run the length of the room.
The cabinetry and the rebuilt fireplace—with an asymmetrical hearth and curved mantel—give the music room a retro vibe. “We spent so much time getting that right,"”says Jacoby. “The original fireplace had these curves; we wanted to echo them in the redesigned space.” The glossy green tiles surrounding the fireplace are double-glazed Heath Ceramics 2x4s in a luminous Jade hue.
The living room, just steps away from the kitchen, enjoys natural light on both sides thanks to a row of sliding-glass doors.
In the living room, a wood stove keeps temperatures cozy. The artwork (of the ill-fated St. Francis Dam and reservoir) is by Al Stone, as is the built-in stove platform and bench seat. The sofa is from Blu Dot, the vintage Risom Lounge Chairs from Knoll and pillows by Kiriko Made.
Deep blue Heath Ceramics tile accents the fireplace surround, which was relocated from the back room.
A Pierson Sofa by Room and Board sits with a vintage travertine coffee table from Chairish and two Maker's Armchairs by Lawson Fenning. The Dixon Six Light Ceiling Fixture, also from Lawson Fenning, is overhead.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
The original wood-burning stove warms the home, now in front of Zellige wainscoting and a floor lamp by UM Project.
Slabs of pink marble warm the kitchen, which opens to the living area. Stampton collaborated with Paul Valentine, who curated the furniture, which features pieces by Shin Okuda and Kristin Dickson-Okuda.
In the living room, a leather sling chair from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mobili Vintage</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> sits beside a Moroccan rug and Kantara poufs. The original joists were restored and exposed to give this room more character. </span>
The custom-made terrazzo floor with its striking red pigment was made by “Nicos”, a local artisan. He and his team throw the cement, then throw the pebbles, then sand the whole floor five times.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
SHED replaced the drafty windows with tall sliding glass doors to connect to the deck. The Acre Lounge Chairs and Turn Tall Side Table are both by Blu Dot.
The false fireplace in Adam’s living room was constructed by carpenter Trevor Miles, then wrapped in travertine-style wallpaper from Belarte.
"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
A dry-stacked rock hearth supports a Charnwood freestanding woodstove, which was carefully chosen to fit the scale of the surroundings.
Simple storage and floating shelves flank the fireplace. A Moroso sofa sits with tables from BluDot.
The sash-style windows are from Sierra Pacific, with a ‘Paramount’ sofa and ottoman by Blu Dot tucked underneath.
In the living room of the main house, a sofa by Patricia Urquiola surrounds a Nathan Young coffee table, capped with a floor lamp by Achille Castiglione.
On visits to Japan, Richard was taken with the work of architect Kazuo Shinohara, who’d designed a home with a tentlike roof. “I didn’t set out to make the interior here look like a tent,” Richard says, “but friends have told me, ‘You love disappearing into the wilderness and staying in a tent, and you’ve made your house look like one.’”
TK the living room.
Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
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