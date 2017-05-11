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All Photos/living/floors : painted wood

Living Room Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Walls are covered in Clark+Kensington paint, ‘On the Green,’ while the floors are finished in Benjamin Moore Floor &amp; Patio paint in Balsam 567, as well as three coats of Minwax polyurethane ($120). The sectional is from Burrow ($2800) and the shag rug found on Rugs USA ($500).
“We didn’t go out and buy a living room collection,” Sofie explains. “In our home, we tried to avoid trends. The furniture we have are things we have collected over many, many years.” Vintage Eames for Herman Miller lounge chair; Isamu Nuguchi table; and Rocking elephant by Rocking Zoo.
Filled with artisanal touches and special pieces, the property is being sold fully furnished.
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
A view from the sleeping space into the living area, where Ligne Roset sofas sit on an IKEA carpet under a vintage Lightolier chandelier. A custom curtain rod bends onto the adjacent wall so that the drapery does not obscure any of the window. "There is strong light and shadows in the apartment," Antonio says.
A piece by contemporary Japanese artist Hisashi Otsuka hangs above the Ligne Roset sofa. The black Lucite Optique floor lamp hails from the 1980s.
Antonio took down the wall between the living area and bedroom, then added an arch above the opening. The change in floor color from gray to pale blue also delineates the transition between spaces. He designed the built-in, arched mirror, too.
Ben used pine center match boards for the interior flooring which has a very distinct continuous groove pattern that leads the eye to the outdoor deck.
The well-lit upstairs lounge has dramatic dark walls, a patterned carpet, and splashes of vivid color.
The living area has a bold, contemporary look with subdued, neutral tones providing a backdrop for small pops of energetic colors.
Graphic and pastel textiles adorn a collection of modern chairs and sofas in the downstairs sitting room. Warm-gray floorboards extend throughout the whole lower level for a fresh, modern look.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
With a neutral backdrop, the focus in the living room can be on the art: Higgins sourced these from artists Caroline Walls and David Cook.
The Boho Natural Daybed by CB2 is piled with Parachute pillows and creates a cozy nest in the living room. The wall sconce is from France &amp; Son.
Opposite the dining room and around the corner from the kitchen, a small living room looks out directly onto the ruins. Sliding glass doors provide access to the new enclosed patio.
The interiors open up via a hatch at the back. Inside, you’ll find precision-milled Accoya wood built-ins, a kitchenette with a stove, a mini-fridge, a bathroom, and a shower. Double-glazed windows allow for ample light while providing insulation. The upstairs bedroom expands by lifting the handles at the rear.
Ministry of Design blurs past, present, and future by whitewashing both new and old elements.
Hope arranged the living room with a woven ottoman and rug that lend warmth and texture.
The bright white floors, walls, and ceiling of the living area provide a spacious and airy feeling for the room.
A home near Rye, England, opens onto a deck through a Sunflex door. The living room features a sofa by Terence Woodgate, 620 chairs by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, and an Oluce Atollo 239 lamp by Vico Magistretti. The wood-burning fireplace sits along one wall in the room, with a bright orange flue acting as a sculptural focal point.
In the cozy family room, assorted lanterns hang from the painted brick fireplace. French doors provide direct access to the backyard.
Ed Parker and his wife, Barbara Tutino Parker, use the TV room cabinet to store their overflowing book collection. Though not a library per se, it serves as such for the Brooklyn brownstone.
Houston-based designer Barbara Hill is known for a stripped-down aesthetic that blends art-world cachet with Texas modernism. Vitra’s Slow chair sits in front of a powder-coated-steel bookcase made by Hill’s go-to fabricator, George Sacaris; it was originally built for the Houston house.
Kate sits in the living room, which is outfitted with vintage Eames and Jens Risom chairs.
Timeless mid entury design with a modern twist is West Elm's specialty.
IKEA's simple and modular designs can be personalized to suit your space.
A massive concrete hearth, placed just off center, anchors the living room. The Douglas fir floors have been painted a creamy white.
The whole main room of the house
View of the living area
Living room
The bedroom, living room, dining area, and kitchen are lined up along one side of the apartment. Parallel to these rooms are another small bedroom and a bathroom.
The plan is super efficient but with gracious moments. This was also family's home for four generations, so preserving the house’s original shape and honoring that history was important factor in the design process.
Two pieces from E15’s Shiraz sofa flank the company’s wooden Leila side tables. Hill chose to use flat paint in Benjamin Moore’s Decorators White throughout the home because it emphasizes the chalkiness of the plaster walls, making them “look almost like slate.” The sconce shown in the foreground—David Chipperfield’s Corrubedo design for FontanaArte—gives off a soft glow and replaces the dozens of paper-lampshade wall fixtures the owners found in the house when they bought it. Stewart Cohen’s zany photograph of a gun-toting Marfa resident encapsulates Barbara Hill’s offbeat brand of decorating: bright and minimal, yet darkly humorous.
Sofie and her husband searched high and low for a vintage Herman Miller piece, finally finding a 30-year-old Eames lounge chair to complement the family’s living room. The carpet is by Hay, the painting is by Claus Carstensen, and the lamp by Jielde.
“When everything is painted white, you can really feel the spatial flow and the sectional geometry, which is interesting because it goes from being a rectangle to a square.” Ed Parker, designer and resident - Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The large front parlor was turned into a music room that flows seamlessly into a long dining room. - Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Courtesy of Natalia Vial
A color palette of white, blue and grey along with white washed wood brings a breezy, tropical-nautical look to Cape Kudu Hotel on the peaceful island paradise of Koh Yao Noi in Thailand.