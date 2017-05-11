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All Photos/living/furniture : recliner

Living Room Recliner Design Photos and Ideas

Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
A love of midcentury design marks the couple’s choice of living room furnishings, which include an Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi coffee table, paired with a sofa from HD Buttercup. The arching neck of the Prouvé Potence sconce mirrors the home’s exterior form, while the large Fleetwood sliding door extends the space to the outdoors.
The floors are polished concrete, a money-saving move that allowed for splurges like the floor-to-ceiling windows from Chicago Tempered Glass set in Tubelite frames.
In the living area, a dry packet stone fireplace frames a fire grate that was forged by an expert blacksmith.
The second floor is where all three generations come together to eat, play, work, and gather around the fireplace.
In the living area of actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, redesigned by Funn Roberts to maximize every last inch of space, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman mix with a couch and coffee table by Cisco Home from HD Buttercup. The table in the main room is from West Elm.
“We didn’t go out and buy a living room collection,” Sofie explains. “In our home, we tried to avoid trends. The furniture we have are things we have collected over many, many years.” Vintage Eames for Herman Miller lounge chair; Isamu Nuguchi table; and Rocking elephant by Rocking Zoo.
In the living room are a sectional by American Leather for Room & Board, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a custom floor lamp and coffee table by Jeremy Clark and Ed Haynes.
In the living room, an Eames lounge chair is matched with a Richard Conover–designed fiberglass chair in similar proportions. A custom coffee table by Asher Israelow com-plements the industrial lighting by Workstead, affixed to walls painted in Farrow and Ball’s Manor House Gray. The sliding doors leading into the home office were fabricated by Markus Bartenschlager.
By creating a desk out of roof beams, this home office perfectly integrates into an open-plan renovation of a Northern Italian farmhouse.
Brothers Nima and Soheil relax in the family room on an Eames lounge chair and a custom sofa they designed. “Mid-century architecture draws the outdoor environment indoors,” says Soheil. “There’s a lot of natural light, a lot of ventilation.”
This open-concept Amsterdam loft features soaring 15-foot ceilings, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a Jielde light. Throughout the home, Standard Studio architects Wouter Slot and Jurjen van Hulzen favored raw materials, including concrete, oiled oak, and hot-rolled steel, all of which complemented the original space's industrial feel. Tucked smartly underneath the loft, a compact home office features functional built-in shelving and an Eames DSR chair.
In true mid-century fashion, a George Nelson Bubble Lamp is paired with an Eames Lounge by Charles and Ray Eames in a corner of the living room. The glass walls and mitered corner are original features of architect Saul Zaik’s 1956 design.
A built-in sofa and vintage 1964 George Mulhauser "Mr. Chair
An entrance hall leads to the living/dining area, where the architects used old bricks to make a fireplace, stairs, and built-in benches feel as though they were always there.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
In the living room, a Stricto Sensu sofa by Didier Gomez and a Prado daybed by Christian Werner, both from Cinna, join a marble-topped coffee table by Florence Knoll. The red easy chair and ottoman are from the Platner Collection by Knoll, joined by a stool from La Redoute, a Tulip side table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, and a pair of PK22 chairs by Poul Kjærholm for Fritz Hansen. The black Potence wall lamp is by Jean Prouvé while the tiles on the floor and above the fireplace are from Living Ceramics.
The “blue room” gets its name from the storage tower and daybed Sol and Eze designed for it. “We wanted the objects in the apartment to interplay and work in relation to each other—as if they were floating together in space,” Eze says.
Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
A discerning pairing of treasured art and items lends some corners of the home a gallery-like feel.
Pale hardwood floors complement pared-back wall tones in mushroom and off-white.
Living Room
Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
Two passthrough in the kitchen open to the living room and breakfast nook.
Amanda got rid of the mirrored wall and installed FLOS AIM Pendant Lights in the living room.
An abstract painting by Fong Min Liao lends a graphic focus on the white walls next to a shelf displaying Amanda’s ceramic collection.
Architect Amanda Gunawan’s 1,620-square-foot Biscuit Loft in Downtown L.A. is awash in gentle light. Designed by French-born, Missouri-based architect E.J. Eckel in 1925, the building had been converted by Aleks Istanbullu Architect in 2006 into a live/work complex. Amanda introduced Japanese-inspired touches to soften the industrial language. The harmonious living room features a CB2 sofa, white Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, Knoll Wassily Chair, and a rug and timber bench from Zara Home.
Ben Koush has amassed a collection of new and vintage furniture that complements the few pieces he designed himself, like side tables and art stands in the living room.
The guesthouse features a small lounge area in front of a bunk room and master bedroom. Paris Peak is visible in the distance through the side window.
Another look at the fireplace with its brass chimney cover and floating marble hearth.
“Curves felt like a small but significant detail in making the space feel more generous,” Robinson says. The media niche is accented with custom white oak shelving with rounded corners and a flat-edge profile. Opposite sits a sectional and recliner from Room & Board. The handmade rug is from Kravet, the side tables are from Design Within Reach, and the vintage mirror is from Baker Furniture.
The new mantel uses tiles from Ann Sachs, and clear cedar panels accent the wall.
The living room is anchored by a large concrete fireplace that also forms the house's robust structural system. Pops of color come from a painting by Milton Wilson.
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
Using a natural material palette helps Ridge Mountain Residence by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects blend in with its surroundings: the concrete complements the light browns and tans of the surrounding mountains, while Cor-ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material.
Up the stairs is a light-filled living room which features Tasmanian oak flooring and 10-foot-tall ceilings. According the the listing, the couple "loved to host lively intellectual affairs with their circle of friends, global dignitaries, and artists" in this very space.
The corner living room overlooks northwestern views of the Transamerica Pyramid, Alcatraz, and Angel Island. The furnishings are by Minotti, including the Seymour seating system, Leslie armchairs, and the Davis ottoman.
A hand-cut stone fireplace anchors one corner of the living room, which offers space for several seating areas. Long stretches of wall space also create the perfect canvas for displaying artwork.
Books pepper the Toronto apartment, but most are housed in two libraries, one of which is dedicated to art and photography. It also features a Palms lounger by Dutch designer Frans Schrofer and the painting Any Number of Preoccupations by Lynette Yiadom-Boakye. The second bedroom, which also functions as a library, has Vitsœ shelving and houses owner Kenneth Montague’s book collection.
In a Portland home, Rise Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture led a renovation that would respect the home's original aesthetic and make it easier for the homeowners to entertain.
A view from inside the Farnsworth House shows the laser beams at play with the surrounding environment.
The vertical fins allow light and air to pass into the pavilion, while providing some protection from the elements.
Oversized windows in the living area allow plenty of natural light to illuminate the home. Here, the plush sofa can also convert to a bed, allowing comfortable accommodations for overnight guests.
Little Kulala Lodge is the ultimate destination for modern desert luxury. It’s strategically located on the private Kulala Wilderness Reserve at the foot of Sossusvlei desert.
A two-sided fireplace cozies up the living room and dining room. The vintage, blue-and-white couch was refurbished by Paul Tetreault & Fils.
Kitchen and Family
In the sitting room, folding doors open to the lush backyard, establishing a seamless indoor-outdoor connection.
By focusing on warming tones and woods throughout the home, Rerucha mixed modern and rustic to create a soothing retreat.
To make the interior of their 12-foot-wide Brooklyn home feel larger, designers Ed Parker and Barbara Tutino Parker used Farrow & Ball paint in All White for the floors and applied Benjamin Moore Super White with a flat finish to the walls. They also rearranged the floor plan.
A vintage Svenkt Tenn daybed by Josef Frank, Alvar Aalto stool, and Artek French vintage floor lamp create a colorful nook for lounging.
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