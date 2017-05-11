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All Photos/living/lighting : floor

Living Room Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The living room, enjoying the most spacious volume beneath the vaulted ceiling, includes a Noguchi pendant lamp, (at right) a vintage 1955 Kroehler sofa, (at left) a vintage Fin Juhl Japan Chair and ottoman, and (also at left) a vintage Magnus Olesen loveseat and coffee table.
The custom-made terrazzo floor with its striking red pigment was made by “Nicos”, a local artisan. He and his team throw the cement, then throw the pebbles, then sand the whole floor five times.
Simple storage and floating shelves flank the fireplace. A Moroso sofa sits with tables from BluDot.
"We’ve got these tall walls and we’ve got a lot of artwork, and one thing I’ve learned on my rental journey is how to hang artwork without marring walls,
Sarolta Hüttl taps into family history as she outfits her home with primary color, industrial accents, and cherished heirlooms.
The entry foyer now serves as a lounge and music room.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The blue painting—by emerging Australian artist </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Kasper Raglus—picks up on the soft, powder blue shade of the curtain and the cobalt armchair. The table beneath the painting is the Orbit console by Faye Toogood for Tacchini.</span>
Tile was also saved in the demo to repair the opening around the new door frame.
The vaults were scraped free of paint to reveal vestiges of their original color, and the walls covered in limewash paint. A painting by Victor Payares hangs over the vintage 1970s Nuvolone couch from Rino Maturi for Mimo Padova, which has been reupholstered. The two chairs are Alky from Giancarlo Piretti, also from the 70s, and sit with a vintage B&amp;B Italia coffee table.
The focus was on creating a comfortable home for family life—and open-plan living spaces were essential.
An Eames lounge chair and ottoman anchor the houses's living room, which enjoys floor-to-ceiling views looking north.
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
Low-lying furniture and art makes the high-ceilinged living room appear even bigger. Most of the furnishings were sourced secondhand, though the hanging lamp is a DIY Nick made by fusing two paper shades together.
Emily and Jason Potter of DEN Los Angeles furnished the living area with Paul Laszlo's cane bench for Glenn of California, a Frank Lloyd Wright marble-topped “Taliesin” coffee table for Heritage Henredon and an Alvar Aalto lounge chair for Artek.
The pot wall lights are dimmable.
Adair has long wished for Togo chairs, but as much as she loves the design, she tries not to be too precious about it. “We let the kids use them how they want, and they’re perfect fort furniture,” she says. “They’re really durable. It’s a design that makes architect parents happy.”
"When not being used as my studio, the living room is transformed into a meeting space with modular furniture designed to adapt to any occasion. The sofas can face each other or form an L-shape, depending on the vibe you want to create,
In the new living room, wall sconces are from Kalco Lighting, the ceiling light is from Pottery Barn, the sofa is from Interior Define, and the ottoman is from Home Goods.
The home's entry stairway is bookended a by glass-ensconced guest room that doubles as a music room, and a home office.
The Nature Pod is available as an empty shell without insulation for €13K. Furniture and millwork throughout the rest of the unit, including the queen-sized futon in the bedroom and storage options, must be purchased as add-ons.
Oiled birch veneer lines the entire interior. Instead of the staircase, a ladder leads up to the loft where a skylight brings more light into the home. Situated on either side of the bathroom entry, closets make up for the storage lost by removing the stair.
A lounge area in the bedroom is awash in color and cozy texture.
“Opening the house to the southwest also gave the best chance of hearing the ocean noises in the house at night,” says Sabbeth. A Malm Firedrum 3 fireplace anchors the corner, with a cream Piero Lissoni sofa, coffee table by Andrianna Shamaris and leather Cassina chairs placed before it.
Although John and Debby ditched the home’s acoustic ceiling tiles, they kept the living room’s original handmade windows for their vintage quality. The grouping of art above the fireplace is by Minneapolis-based artist Jay Heikes.
The home’s living area now opens wide to the backyard—perfect for SoCal’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The denim-colored sofa is from West Elm (a nod to the jean shorts featured in Tyler's "Sunday in the Park" poster), while the pumpkin-hued armchairs were a splurge at Soho Home.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
Refinished floors and a coat of Benjamin Moore’s Devon Cream helped breathe new life into the space. The original ceiling fixture remains in place.
A ladder from the carriage house's living room leads up to a loft bedroom.
While the exterior of Casa Dosmurs protects the family’s privacy, the interior is free-flowing and fluid. “We want to share all our moments together,” says Benjamín.
The broad balcony on the lower level of Casa Dosmurs is sheltered by the overhang of the roof, which limits the amount of direct sunlight that enters the house on hot summer days.
Other than blocking off some exposed plumbing and repairing the fireplace, the team left the library relatively untouched. "We wanted to preserve all the beautiful wood and stained glass and add a couple modern pieces,
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
Custom millwork of oak and walnut were developed throughout the spaces.
“We listened carefully to the house, and tried to do what it needed,” Carisa says.
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
“We love color and embracing Mexican design,” says Chuch Estudio Co-Founder Aranza García.
To make the two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath dwelling look and feel as large as possible, Sundius and Ichiki maintained sightlines from one end to the other. "We didn’t want to disrupt the flow of the stepped ceiling as it runs the length of the building,
Parlor floor living area
Intended primarily as a social gathering place, the house has no dedicated bedrooms.
Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
“Putting one material, the concrete, at the forefront of our design at first felt foreign, but we soon realized that having a clear hierarchy of materials actually clarified the design process and enabled us to think creatively about how wood and glass could complement and create even greater harmony with the concrete walls,” says Ashley Heeren, Associate, Lake|Flato. “It forced us to try new things, which is perhaps the most exciting aspect of the house at every scale.”
The floors are polished concrete, a money-saving move that allowed for splurges like the floor-to-ceiling windows from Chicago Tempered Glass set in Tubelite frames.
The open-plan living area features a hanging fireplace. The space wraps around a central core containing the new oak staircase, bathroom, and storage.
The fireplace that anchors the living space features native rock plucked from the site.
In the living area of actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, redesigned by Funn Roberts to maximize every last inch of space, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman mix with a couch and coffee table by Cisco Home from HD Buttercup. The table in the main room is from West Elm.
In the living room are a sectional by American Leather for Room & Board, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a custom floor lamp and coffee table by Jeremy Clark and Ed Haynes.
Brothers Nima and Soheil relax in the family room on an Eames lounge chair and a custom sofa they designed. “Mid-century architecture draws the outdoor environment indoors,” says Soheil. “There’s a lot of natural light, a lot of ventilation.”
This open-concept Amsterdam loft features soaring 15-foot ceilings, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a Jielde light. Throughout the home, Standard Studio architects Wouter Slot and Jurjen van Hulzen favored raw materials, including concrete, oiled oak, and hot-rolled steel, all of which complemented the original space's industrial feel. Tucked smartly underneath the loft, a compact home office features functional built-in shelving and an Eames DSR chair.
Large windows let in an abundance of natural light and views of the landscape.
Giant Budda at Kamakura
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
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