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All Photos/living/floors : light hardwood

Living Room Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
The living room is outfitted with custom cherry millwork and a woodburning stove. A cozy blue sofa by Cini Boeri for Arflex is paired with a Shell chair by Hans Wegner.
This sculptural ceiling tucks into the corners of a top-floor London home, creating intimate moments, but soars above a mezzanine.
Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
In the living room, iconic design takes center stage: Fronzoni ’64 seating by A.G. Fronzoni for Cappellini, a Flight recliner by Jeffrey Bernett and Nicholas Dodziuk, and Fogg rugs by Kasthall ground the space.
An ESSE wood stove, purchased from AKP Heating/ESSE North America helps to warm the interior and provides a place to cook small meals.
Beams of morning sunlight fill the living area thanks to tall windows that run the length of the room.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
SHED replaced the drafty windows with tall sliding glass doors to connect to the deck. The Acre Lounge Chairs and Turn Tall Side Table are both by Blu Dot.
A dry-stacked rock hearth supports a Charnwood freestanding woodstove, which was carefully chosen to fit the scale of the surroundings.
On visits to Japan, Richard was taken with the work of architect Kazuo Shinohara, who’d designed a home with a tentlike roof. “I didn’t set out to make the interior here look like a tent,” Richard says, “but friends have told me, ‘You love disappearing into the wilderness and staying in a tent, and you’ve made your house look like one.’”
A Marset Dipping Light pendant is suspended from the living room ceiling. It complements the collection of heirloom pieces, as well as the collection of stools including Kartell’s Pilastro, the Eames-designed Model A from Vitra, and Normann Copenhagen’s Bit. Nestled underneath the window is a Hungarian-made radiator from Betatherm.
Sarolta Hüttl taps into family history as she outfits her home with primary color, industrial accents, and cherished heirlooms.
Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
Facundo adds some logs to the standalone fireplace. The microcement niche below it is something he designed “on the fly” during the seven-month construction.
The red paint Charly chose for his flat lends warmth and coziness to the upper story—even on the grayest days.
“I’m getting more into combining art and furniture,” Charly says. “At the moment, I’m not comfortable with buying a €4,000 painting—I’m more into trying to understand how forms and materials work.”
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old-growth redwood. The vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs were sourced from Slow Roads. “We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,” explains Nick, who worked with San Francisco company Hardesty Dwyer &amp; Co. on the upholstery. The Noguchi pendant light is vintage, and the orb sconces were sourced from In Common With.
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old growth redwood. The rugs are vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs sourced from Slow Roads. "We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The apartment in the heart of São Paulo, Brazil, that FJ55 Arquitetos renovated for Carolina Quevedo and Marcus Watari was once a podcast studio. The space's wide open living area, kitchen, and dining space are outfitted with Tauari wood floors and feature raw concrete ceilings, beams, and pillars.</span>
Designed for extra seating and to complement the small window, the built-in bench has become the family’s go-to spot. The Artemide mini Anglepoise lamp (£400) sheds light on nighttime reading. Other lampshades, bought while traveling (to places including Bangkok), serve as cherished mementos.
Situated underneath the wood ceiling, the upper-level apartment’s living room is elevated by a petite, functional kitchen.
The living area is encased on three sides by window walls, which slide open to the deck and offer views of the meadow and water beyond. "I love sitting in the living room and staring out to the water, the doors just melt away and it feels very quiet,
Architect Fareez Giga deploys a suite of custom built-ins to upgrade a 715-square-foot flat for a bibliophile and a passionate cook.
All the new built-in cabinetry floats a few inches off the ground and below the ceiling, adding light and shadow, so as not to make the 715-square-foot apartment feel confining.
The old wood-burning fireplace in the living room (age unknown) was purchased from another nearby property.
To reflect light around the room, Alper chose to use two shades of white in this space. The warmer of the two, Cotton Balls, was used on the walls.
A wall of storage in the living area has become a revolving display of souvenirs and found objects, either from their travels or shopping trips around the city. A wide window was installed to make the room feel like a treehouse. "I really wanted the home to feel bright and serene,
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
The raw edges of the antique teak wood shelves bring an organic touch to the the living area.
The new den's rebuilt fireplace is clad with the same Heath Ceramics tile as the kitchen island. Avove it is a Christopher Wrobleski rope hanging. A vintage Hans Wegner chair with Maharam leather cushions was paired with a Lawson Fenning San Rafael Paolo coffee table.
The sliding doors that connect the bedroom with the living area are crucial to the flow of the space.
"The kids love playing and singing and I have this principle that if things aren't visible or easy to get, you won't use them. For them to play, their toys need to be visible, or if we want to cook, the food has to be visible."
Designer Josie Ford shares her LA apartment with Atticus, her 200-pound Great Dane.
Large windows bring lots of natural light into the living room.
The attic has space for a compact sleeping area, which can host adventurous guests.
Two balconies are tucked beneath the vaulted roofline in the double-height kitchen/living room.
Cover Architecture and EEK Studio redesigned the fireplace so it no longer obstructs the side of the window. The surround lighting creates a warm and inviting effect, even when the fireplace is not lit.
The floors are Doug fir, and the framing and rest of the wood inside is redwood. The french doors and lower window were made by Mike York at Ocean Sash &amp; Door Company, while the upper windows were made by Jeff and Molly.
Emily and Jason Potter of DEN Los Angeles furnished the living area with Paul Laszlo's cane bench for Glenn of California, a Frank Lloyd Wright marble-topped “Taliesin” coffee table for Heritage Henredon and an Alvar Aalto lounge chair for Artek.
The dining area pendant is a vintage Louis Poulsen piece, and the dining table is from HAY. The dining chairs are a mix of antique wood chairs, a Thonet, and an Eames DCM chair. The lounge chair is a mid-century Norwegian piece from Skarbos.
A blue checkered Moroccan rug amps up the visual interest in the space, along with a new yellow Togo couch and Herman Miller coffee table. Switching out the mullioned windows for new tilt-and-turn windows from Semko help the space feel larger and increase energy efficiency.
Adair has long wished for Togo chairs, but as much as she loves the design, she tries not to be too precious about it. “We let the kids use them how they want, and they’re perfect fort furniture,” she says. “They’re really durable. It’s a design that makes architect parents happy.”
In the new living room, wall sconces are from Kalco Lighting, the ceiling light is from Pottery Barn, the sofa is from Interior Define, and the ottoman is from Home Goods.
Where the screened porch once stood, the sunroom’s windows face the back yard on three sides. The sofa is from The Sofa Company, and the floor lamp is from CB2.
Mikei, his partner, and their dog Shabu Shabu in their living space. The table was made for the outdoors, but repurposed for the dining area from Urban Outfitters. It's surrounded by '80s-era vintage chairs sourced from Betsu.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">with light-beige walls, pinewood floors and repurposed original wooden beams,</span>The main areas are typically Nordic with
Cecilia's favorite spot in the house is where she can see the green fireplace, the red room and out through the windows into the nature outside.
The "red room
The Nature Pod is available as an empty shell without insulation for €13K. Furniture and millwork throughout the rest of the unit, including the queen-sized futon in the bedroom and storage options, must be purchased as add-ons.
After - living room (Rubio monocoat floors, Chantilly lace walls, used fireplace)
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