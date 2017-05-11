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All Photos/living/furniture : stools

Living Room Stools Design Photos and Ideas

A Marset Dipping Light pendant is suspended from the living room ceiling. It complements the collection of heirloom pieces, as well as the collection of stools including Kartell’s Pilastro, the Eames-designed Model A from Vitra, and Normann Copenhagen’s Bit. Nestled underneath the window is a Hungarian-made radiator from Betatherm.
In the living room, the glass coffee table is designed by Miguel Milá, and the Cadaqués armchair by Correa &amp; Milá is a bespoke design that originated with this house.
The exposed brick of the fireplace was painted the same as the walls, Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore, used throughout. The Emil Dresser by Pinch, a piece the couple bought as they fleshed out their aesthetic, now has a designated place in the room.
Now the rebuilt staircase is a sculptural backdrop to the living room, which gained more space and natural light. The Tepee Sofa is by Lucy Kurrein, and the brass stool by Hem. The floors are Madera Belgian Oak.
In the new living room, wall sconces are from Kalco Lighting, the ceiling light is from Pottery Barn, the sofa is from Interior Define, and the ottoman is from Home Goods.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">with light-beige walls, pinewood floors and repurposed original wooden beams,</span>The main areas are typically Nordic with
Sabine Marcelis for IKEA’s coveted ‘doughnut’ lamp adds a pop of playfulness to the open-plan lounge area.
The home’s living area now opens wide to the backyard—perfect for SoCal’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
RJ and Frances took down the wall to connect the kitchen with the living area, improving the home’s circulation.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
While the exterior of Casa Dosmurs protects the family’s privacy, the interior is free-flowing and fluid. “We want to share all our moments together,” says Benjamín.
The couple doused the interior in Benjamin Moore’s Simply White to create a bright canvas for their antique furniture and to focus attention on the outdoors.
Owen and Clara reside in an apartment at the back of a83. The bedroom lofts over a kitchen and living area.
Husband-and-wife founders of Calico Wallpaper Rachel and Nick Cope show how easy it can be to put a personal, design-led touch on loft living—even when it’s a rental. When the Copes rented a Red Hook loft in an industrial 1860s warehouse, the couple turned their rental into a testing ground for their marbleized wallpaper business and installed wallpaper in each of their rooms. The custom pieces take inspiration from the loft’s immediate surroundings and characteristics—from the silver-and-gold marbled mural that complements the loft’s exposed structural beams to a color-gradient wallpaper in the primary bedroom that takes cues from the sunset seen from Red Hook.
Designed as an experiential retreated for the Henrybuilt team, founder and CEO Scott Hudson explains, "We had the idea to stop doing showrooms and to start doing houses that our staff can travel to, and live in, and actually live with the product and learn by experiencing it how to improve it."
Derek and the dogs bask in the warm sunlight by one of the bay windows. Derek and Jean are keen supporters of local artists, and they have decorated the space with pieces by Banele Khoza, Conrad Botes, and Jeanne Gaigher. The living room lamp is by Douglas’s husband and firm partner, Jan, while the bentwood armchair and side tables are vintage finds.
Textile designer Milla Novo and her husband, Nigel Nowotarski, make their home in a former chapel, part of a converted monastery near Amsterdam. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">During the renovation, workers uncovered frescoes painted on the walls, and the couple decided to leave portions of them uncovered.</span>
A butterfly stool by Sori Yanagi for Vitra sits in front of the triangular light well that opens into the basement.
In the living area, a Neo sectional by Niels Bendtsen for Bensen joins a pair of About A Lounge 81 swivel chairs by Hee Welling for Hay. The Vellum drapery panels by Maharam.
A built-in counter by the kitchen acts as a workspace.
“A lot of attention had been given to living well in the tropics,” Elwin says of the original design. The architect took out walls to accentuate the feeling of openness in the living room, now casually furnished with a Muji bench and a chair from Ton.
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
A view through to the kitchen from the parlor floor's living and dining area.
"Most of the art and decor displayed at home is from local Australian creatives,
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
"It was our job to hold on to the spirit of these buildings. They worked so well with the site and the views, so the project was really about exercising restraint,” says architect Brian Court. In the guesthouse, Gulassa wired a wisteria branch preserved from the property into a chandelier. The armchair is by Jens Risom and the windows are by Unilux.
For Urbanism Design's first project, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam made the atrium the centerpiece of this Eichler. Here, the living area enticingly faces the swimming pool.
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
"Architects that have experience with old structures have a thorough understanding of how to deal with—and take advantage of—archaic materials and express them in the design. Allowing the existing building structure and integral elements to be revealed lets the building tell its story, and is what makes timeless and intriguing architecture," adds Nardella.
Natural materials help to create a rustic, cozy atmosphere.
Repainting isn't necessary to get new life out of old building materials—scraping paint off can provide an entirely new aesthetic that still speaks to an element's history and materiality.
A multiuse room on the second floor functions as a meeting room for the office, a secondary living room, and a guest bedroom. The original pine flooring was restored as part of the renovation.
The flowers and herbs that grow around the cabins are harvested in the spring and summer and then dried for use during the winter months.
Birdseye designed the home to be "as visually quiet as possible," says Mac.
Artist Christopher Florentino created this studio to be a source of inspiration. "This space is for me as an artist—to create in, to keep me inspired," he says. "I don’t think there are many spaces that have a Keith Haring and Shiro Kuramata chair in the same space. I’m trying to show who I am as a designer and as an artist."
The second level showcases the ceiling’s rimakatto finish. The battens soften the home’s appearance while improving acoustics.
Small details—from organic products to sustainability sourced materials—helped the couple to bring their zen MO home.
Shawn loves the play of colors in the new space, from the pink pantry door to the aqua fireplace to the multicolored chips in the new terrazzo flooring. “We knew we wanted something really interesting and sturdy,” says Shawn of the tile, which is the Frammeti style by Del Conca.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
White oak flooring creates a bright contrast to the stained oak ceiling.
The living room is outfitted with a plush, built-in sofa with storage cubbies underneath. "It’s difficult to find ready-made pieces with storage that fit a unique space, so we built-in the desk, bed, and sofa," says Amy.
The top living floor was completely renovated with huge windows that flood the interior with sunlight, and timber beams that span the entire width of the house.
Another view of Manon van der Zwaal’s home shows the living area overlooking the canal.
The vanity in the dressing room features a custom mirror by Sabine Marcelis.
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