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All Photos/living/furniture : desk

Living Room Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
A blue checkered Moroccan rug amps up the visual interest in the space, along with a new yellow Togo couch and Herman Miller coffee table. Switching out the mullioned windows for new tilt-and-turn windows from Semko help the space feel larger and increase energy efficiency.
“I consider light to actually be one of the materials here,” says Losada-Amor. Skylights (including one in the shower) offer ventilation as well as light.
Thanks to its size, the living room could accommodate multiple new vignettes like this work area overlooking the Bosphorus Strait.
Feeling the squeeze from Hong Kong's affordable housing crisis, James Law of James Law Cybertecture turns to a surprising new micro-housing solution.
Owen and Clara reside in an apartment at the back of a83. The bedroom lofts over a kitchen and living area.
The apartment is filled with designerly touches, from a cutout of a Michael Graves drawing (Owen’s mother, Karen, is a principal at Michael Graves Architecture & Design) to a Cold Picnic rug.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
“We love color and embracing Mexican design,” says Chuch Estudio Co-Founder Aranza García.
By creating a desk out of roof beams, this home office perfectly integrates into an open-plan renovation of a Northern Italian farmhouse.
Brothers Nima and Soheil relax in the family room on an Eames lounge chair and a custom sofa they designed. “Mid-century architecture draws the outdoor environment indoors,” says Soheil. “There’s a lot of natural light, a lot of ventilation.”
This open-concept Amsterdam loft features soaring 15-foot ceilings, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a Jielde light. Throughout the home, Standard Studio architects Wouter Slot and Jurjen van Hulzen favored raw materials, including concrete, oiled oak, and hot-rolled steel, all of which complemented the original space's industrial feel. Tucked smartly underneath the loft, a compact home office features functional built-in shelving and an Eames DSR chair.
The designer clad the interior walls and ceiling with a pale birch veneer and vinyl flooring. The living area of the tiny home displays a built-in convertible table and daybed.
Worrell Yeung fuses the Manhattan apartment’s historic details with the owners’ vibrant collection of art and ephemera—and honors a few eccentric asks.
The built-in dining table in Marah Hoffman’s tiny home, Micro Modula, can be adapted for work.
Henry reads on the staircase that accesses the main sleeping loft while Cora takes a nap in the living area, which is outfitted with vinyl flooring.
Foldable furniture helps save space in the small house.
The design team sprayed the metal structure’s inner walls with thermal insulation. Then they framed the interior with studs and clad it in spruce plywood.
Main living space
Main living space
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
GreenSpur and McAllister Architects imagined a cabin sided with Cor-Ten steel, glass and shou sugi ban cedar for a wooded property outside of Washington DC. The interior of the cabin maintains a minimalist aesthetic so that the lush landscape is the main focus. The concrete floors are stained a medium-brown tone, the ceiling features tongue-and-groove clear pine with a pickled finish, and the walls are sided with grouted cement board.
Richard Neutra was a pioneer in opening up living spaces so that they could serve as communal gathering spots.
“We all work online during the day, so we added two counters for working to our living/dining room,” Tina says.
This silk-and-wool rug was custom-designed by Gideon Mendelson for this Westchester home. The design was executed by Sprung & Rich.
The contemporary works play off original Modernist pieces from Aalto, such as this brassy pendant light and some classic Aalto stacking stools.
A close up of Saksi's "Aura
The interiors of the home feature light wood-paneled ceilings, large picture windows, and exclusive custom furniture and lighting also designed by Aalto.
“The bedroom faces the balcony, with a centennial oak in the foreground and a view of the opposite hillside in the distance,” says Acuña.
“We had a child and made a commitment to take care of my mother. We had to figure out a solution for housing us all with the right privacy and comfort,” says Ilga Paskovskis, owner of the Granny Pad.
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
Tall ceilings provide a light and airy feeling for the living room.
Douglas Fir floor boards are laid in a hexagonal pattern on the interior of the studio, where clay plaster walls lend warmth and texture. Skylights flood the space with plenty of sunlight.
The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
The tiny home sits on the lower portion of the yard. This allowed Blue Truck Studio to design to the maximum allowable height and incorporate high ceilings, which make the space feel bigger.
Astrain streamlined the storage in the room, making room for wall art and allowing light to be diffused throughout.
The built-in dining table folds down to create more open space in the tiny home.
The desk is a Greta Grossman Gubi 62-Series desk made from powder-coated steel, laminate, walnut, and lacquer. The floors are soaped Dinesen fir.
A “cathedral” roof above the open-plan living area creates a sense of volume in the small space. The storage is all contained in carefully planned bespoke joinery units.
The backside of the dark-painted room for the music studio has shelving and display space for books and objects.
The built-in office nook is fashioned from whitened maple.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
The living room received a Muuto Connect sofa, which was "notched into" the custom media cabinetry. The existing wood floors were refinished with an ebony satin stain with a charcoal tone.
A porthole from the kitchen to the entrance—which makes reference to the seaside location—allows guests to be seen and welcomed as they arrive.
Two dividing orange bulkheads—which are the box gutters that protrudes through the house—separate the three pavilions. The family congregates in the central pavilion for meals around the dining table, and to relax in the lounge.
The central stair divides the home in two, but internal windows maintain open sight lines between the various spaces.
Modern white IKEA cabinetry and stainless steel counters give the kitchen a sleek vibe, while the Tiffany-blue upper cabinetry is a nod to the past.
"The client wanted nook for the speakers and a desk," explains Gerlier. Adding that in order to use the computer nook as a desk, it is necessary to open the set of doors underneath. Gerlier also added an additional oversized nook that serves as a comfortable reading nook.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
With an impressive width of over 21.5 feet, the home offers exceptional scale, spanning 4,730 square feet over five floors. It also includes an excavated 850-square-foot basement.
On the home’s lower level, an open bedroom area includes a Sierra chair by Croft House and a Nelson Bubble Cigar pendant by George Nelson for Herman Miller.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
“The podium, which brings you on eye-level with the monumental arched windows, functions both as a lounge place, a stage, a huge cupboard, and a very long working desk,” says Eklund and ter Beek.
A multi-use podium runs the length of the wall under the windows and facilitates impromptu performances for the creative family that lives here.
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