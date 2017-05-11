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All Photos/living/fireplace : ribbon

Living Room Ribbon Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The sunken living room features a multifunctional piece of built-in furniture that integrates a sofa, sound system, and television, and also contains a "secret door" that leads to a wine cellar. "[We incorporated this] as a clin d’oeil to the midcentury tradition of built-in work stations and bookshelves," says Morales.
The interiors of the cabins showcases a concrete ceiling and walls and wood flooring.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
Worrell Yeung fuses the Manhattan apartment’s historic details with the owners’ vibrant collection of art and ephemera—and honors a few eccentric asks.
Homeowner and interior designer Julie Crosby worked with developer Soheil Nakhshab to transform a rundown midcentury property in the coastal Del Mar neighborhood of San Diego. The 5,400-square-foot, four-bedroom residence incorporates a natural palette and tall windows.
"The owner wanted some part of the house to be more cozy, and the vibrantly colored Roche Bobois sofa did the trick,
“The clients’ art collection is so inspiring and engaging that we wanted to make sure that our design decisions enhanced the collection and didn’t overpowered the artwork,” Damonte says. The living room and deck were constructed on-site.
Inside, the voluminous living area features a double-height fireplace clad in cedar and large-format tiles—both of which are echoed along the facade as well. Full-height windows wrap around the opposite corner, providing an abundance of sunlight and helping to naturally heat the space during wintertime.
Living Room
Living Room
Park City Design + Build created this indoor/outdoor, energy-efficient home for a Danish interior designer and her family.
The living area features a weathered metal fireplace, warm wood furniture, and travertine floors sourced by Destefano Marble & Granite.
The two simple volumes are intersected by an internal courtyard that maintains visual transparency between the front and back of the home.
Measuring 2,018 square feet, the single-family residence has been tenderly cared for since its completion, offering a unique chance to step back in time. With a ribbon of transom windows along its front side, the midcentury also has an expansive windows spanning across the back.
A corner window unit in the living room offers a full view of the swimming pool, with narrow sight lines and a slim corner post. Additional windows wrap around both sides of the room.
All of the fixed furniture is designed by Sundberg and made of oak. The clients worked with a local designer on the custom furniture, like the green sofa and chair in the living room. While the trees surrounding the property offer a decent amount of privacy, billowy white curtains add an additional layer.
In the kitchen, light-colored, ash-veneer custom cabinetry is balanced with charcoal Silestone quartz counters.
An extra bedroom and bath can be found down the hall. The floors are oak, while poplar was used on the ceiling.
Tall glass windows in the living room frame the view.
The home's main level observes the surrounding gardens. Perched at mid-canopy height, the glazed walls completely soak up the greenery that surrounds them.
The sprawling residence opens itself up to the garden at every opportunity, allowing for a breezy outdoor connection.
Originally, the kitchen was in the center of the house disrupting the flow between the dining room and the living room. Flipping the rooms allowed for the addition of the fireplace in the great room.
White brick walls provide a textured backdrop for light and shadows to play.
Subtle curves introduced throughout the design, such as in the built-in casework and stone plinth, soften the geometric plan of the home.
DS House provides its inhabitants with a relaxed, private atmosphere. Planned Living Architects' extensive use of timber complements the raw, tactile character of the in situ concrete walls.
The home's living room is a midcentury-inspired oasis.
A Focus fireplace offers a 360-degree view of the fire and doesn’t block sight lines.
"The idea of the building is to ‘hang’ it over the valley and open it to the valley by continuous windows," says the firm.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
The living room flows into the kitchen and dining area, placed before a natural backdrop.
A Fameg Armchair B-1234 and Sean Dix Forte Rectangular Glass Coffee Table from Remodern adorn the living room.
Living area, looking toward entry and through front bay window to street.
Board-formed concrete punctuates the home, including in the living room, where it frames the fireplace. The sofa is by Montauk.
A Honka Fusion log house is split into two separate living units with a shared entrance, Savukvartsi is energy efficient with very small carbon footprint.
Main House Living
The living room features a custom-designed, built-in fireplace.
The floor-to-ceiling windows are made from tempered glass that can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees. The windows provide stunning views from the Sunset Strip to the ocean.
Windows and natural light surround the living room with a locally made Haiku Home ceiling fan.
The lower level also features has a board-formed concrete fireplace.
This San Francisco home in the Theatre Lofts building, built in 1926 as a movie palace, was given a sophisticated upgrade by LOCZIdesign for a couple. A new study makes it possible for the husband to read and work late into the night, while the wife sleeps upstairs. The modern fireplace is clad in ceramic tile with a subtle textural pattern.
Interior finishes include wide-plank European white oak flooring, Pietra Serena limestone slab inlays, rift cut white oak cabinetry, and wax steel detailing.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
The layout includes an open-plan living room, dining area, and kitchen, along with one bedroom, and two bathrooms.
From the open-plan living and dining area to the adjoining bedroom, the owner can enjoy spectacular views of the sea.
The neutral color palette was carried over to the interior design, a collaborative effort between Connie Wone, the senior interior designer at Swatt Miers Architects, and Elisa Chambers of Snake River Interiors.
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