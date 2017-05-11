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All Photos/living/floors : terra cotta tile

Living Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
Designed by Marià Castelló Architecture, Es Pou is a home for a young couple that live full time on the Mediterranean island of Formentera. The firm brought the warm colors of the surrounding oat and wheat fields inside by way of pressed terra-cotta tiles on the floors and Catalan <i>boveda</i> ceiling arches. In keeping with the project’s hyperlocal intent, the firm sourced simple rattan and wood furniture from Formentera artisans.
View of wardrobe corridor with cupboard and studio in the living room
Ocean View with cozy vintage Malm handmade fire stove.
A vintage ladder in the foyer leads to a hidden loft above the kitchen.
This full-height bay window juts out of the home, allowing one to “step into” the desert scenery. Poles supporting the ramada pierce down into the living spaces, establishing a continuous connection between the two structures.
The yoga and meditation room is left open for places to move and stretch. In the corner is a Root’d Home hand chair.
High on the east bank of New York's Hudson River, a special midcentury home receives a stunning renovation inspired by the strength of its initial design.
The living room is full of furniture from Chris’s company, Isokon Plus, including the cabinet, the side table, and the Loop coffee table, a recent design by Barber &amp; Osgerby. The sofa is from Swedese.
The plan allows light to flow from one area of the house to another. It also provides views from the entryway to the back of the home.
One wall of the entry area and the second living room is entirely clad in solid oak. Here the material forms a minimalist but natural backdrop for a seating area with wall-mounted lighting fixtures.
The palette continues with natural materials like solid oak, which is native to France, and terra-cotta floor tiles, which are typically found in the region. Dark blue and black furniture, upholstery, and light fixtures complement the lighter tones of the white walls and wood.
Considered the first Usonian prototype, the Jacobs House (or Jacobs I) in Madison, WI (constructed 1936-1937) was built for just $5,000 in its day and was the model for affordable, middle-class housing in mid-century America.
Reds are great for designers and homeowners who want to be courageous with color. In fact, Frank Lloyd Wright's favorite shade was Cherokee Red. He used it throughout his residential projects, often covering entire floors with it.
The renovation referenced original drawings and historic photographs, and was sensitive to the home's original design. The living room once featured built-in cabinets and a sofa, similar to the current configuration.
An asymmetrical stone fireplace is a dramatic focal point in the open plan.
Sliding glass doors enable easy indoor/outdoor circulation.
The Flintstone House living room has a cavernous feel.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.
Midcentury California beach culture and the classic look of the Mediterranean coast blend to create cozy, lush lounge spaces in this Laguna Beach retreat.
The warm, bold hue of this terra-cotta-toned sofa makes it the standout piece in this texture-filled living room.
The living space has french doors leading to a separate study.
The patterned use of handmade Beldi tiles is used to delineate the space. The vintage olive-green leather sofa is from Mario Bellini Camaleonda.
A look at the open-plan living space.
The kitchen island has been custom-made. The distinctive Zyklus lounger is by Peter Maly.
The entry foyer features San Felipe tiles from Arto Brick, and the living room has all new windows with beautiful architectural lines.
A sunny nook in the living room.
The dark woodwork added to the appreciation of the home's Hudson River views.
The hotel is filled with a mix of vintage pieces from different eras, many sourced from the Perez Design District in Cathedral City and Etsy. The Antiques Gallery of Palm Springs in Sunny Dunes was a favorite source for "smalls," the quirky midcentury accessories like resin grapes or gravel art that can be found throughout the hotel. "Buying this type of furniture, you can't agonize over it," Kathy says. "If you think about it too long and wait, it may be gone."
The home features silent and cozy radiant floor heating—a very forward-thinking feature—and there is not a single heating vent or visible outlet in sight.
One of the defining design elements of the home is that the entire floor is made up of original terra-cotta tiles which only required a cleaning.
#modern #midcenturymodern #interior #multilevel #exposedbeams #livingroom #raykappe #losangeles Photo courtesy of João Canziani