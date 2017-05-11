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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The custom-made terrazzo floor with its striking red pigment was made by “Nicos”, a local artisan. He and his team throw the cement, then throw the pebbles, then sand the whole floor five times.
A custom-made sofa fills the wall, with a coffee table from Sun City Exports. The rug is from West Elm.
The entry foyer now serves as a lounge and music room.
Tile was also saved in the demo to repair the opening around the new door frame.
The vaults were scraped free of paint to reveal vestiges of their original color, and the walls covered in limewash paint. A painting by Victor Payares hangs over the vintage 1970s Nuvolone couch from Rino Maturi for Mimo Padova, which has been reupholstered. The two chairs are Alky from Giancarlo Piretti, also from the 70s, and sit with a vintage B&amp;B Italia coffee table.
“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”
The grey flooring on the ground floor is polished concrete with a distinctive aggregate. Underfloor heating in the polished concrete floor allows for efficient low temperature heating throughout the home.
The living area retains the home's original fireplace and masonry wall, with new sliding doors next to the kitchen that connect to the side yard. The sofa and side chair are from Ariake, the ottoman table from Hem, and the rug is from Hay.
In the sitting room, designer Dennis Budd of Gast Architects bumped out the foyer space slightly to define an entry colonnade, while new white oak paneling on the far wall creates a mural-like backdrop for the relocated dining area.
Architects Mayer Sattler-Smith designed the bookshelves and Alvar Aalto the 406 lounge chair for Artek.
Walnut integrated refrigerator ans kitchen cabinets.
Classic midcentury features like the wall of glass and clerestory windows provide the home with a connection to the outdoors and flood the living space with natural light. A rough stone-inlay fireplace connects the living room with the facade.
The living room retains the home’s original, poured terrazzo floors. There are oversize Fleetwood sliding glass doors on both sides. Most of the original doors have been upgraded to newer, energy-efficient glass, but their size and placement match what was original to the home.
“A lot of attention had been given to living well in the tropics,” Elwin says of the original design. The architect took out walls to accentuate the feeling of openness in the living room, now casually furnished with a Muji bench and a chair from Ton.
A curved slot above the living room is designed to grab the northern light and pull it all the way down through the home. The arched shape references the original shape of the hallway walls. "We used this form in a few areas: bathroom enclosures, bathroom windows, and this skylight," explains Ben Peake, an associate at the firm. "The concave [scalloped] form is also seen in the wainscotting, and the dining room table and the coffee table legs."
The rosy, matte pink of the kitchen cabinets bleeds into the living room of this playful apartment in Japan, but is starkly contrasted with the striped green-and-yellow floor and blue backsplash in the kitchen and furniture in the living room.
A sofa from Città sits in the light-filled living room.
A red Womb chair from Knoll adds a bright touch to the otherwise neutral palette.
Shawn loves the play of colors in the new space, from the pink pantry door to the aqua fireplace to the multicolored chips in the new terrazzo flooring. “We knew we wanted something really interesting and sturdy,” says Shawn of the tile, which is the Frammeti style by Del Conca.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
Flanked by triangular windows, the organic-shaped fireplace bears a striking resemblance to another hearth in a confirmed Cody home from the period. The couple replaced the aged floor-to-ceiling windows with more energy-efficient glazing by Monumental, while replicating the original wood stocks. The driftwood coffee table is vintage. A Berber carpet warms the concrete flooring.
Terrazzo flooring lines the foyer, which is flanked by storage (a trunk room on one side and a coat closet on the other).
The newly built living room opens to the courtyard and connects the front and rear wings of the home. The floor is exposed concrete with a sustainable fly-ash mix.
The curved void sits above the living space, filtering light from a high window deep into the plan. "We often use skylights and voids to deal with the challenges of planning and less than ideal orientations," explains the firm.
The soft, rounded sofa is the Valley Sofa in Green Peppercorn from the Australian line, Jardan.
"The clients really didn't want the TV to be the main feature of the living room, so we designed the piece with sliding panels to give the flexibility to hide the TV and reveal a bookshelf in the closed position," explains Peake.
The homeowners can now perch on a wraparound bench and look out to the backyard. The pendant lights in the corner are from Pop and Scott.
From an entry plinth at the ground level, a spiral staircase climbs to the two levels above, culminating in a living room with floor-to-ceiling glass that faces the water. The dining area and kitchen sit to the rear. Striking, sinuous, and futuristic, the dwelling has been compared to the Californian hillside home of John Lautner.
The view from the mezzanine bedroom to the double-height living area with poured terrazzo floors.
The living area is furnished with a Moroso Smock armchair by Patricia Urquiola from Hub Furniture, a Grazia & Co Ivy Coffee Table, and a Sky Modular Sofa from Jardan.
A look at the living room in the Callister-designed structure. The large room offers built-in seating, as well as custom shutters and paneling along the ceiling.
The sitting room features a central fireplace framed by marble and warm wood, a wall of glass, and the original terrazzo floors.
“I love the subtle design of the two fireplaces and I think my favorite part is the way light and shadow play off each other throughout the house,” says listing agent Chris Menrad.
Oversized, full-height glass sliding doors provide easy access to the patio and a strong indoor-outdoor connection. The original terrazzo floors flow directly into the outdoors.
The vintage hanging fireplace is original to the home.
The expansive living space features floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. The tall steel-framed ceiling adds to the midcentury charm.
Since Josep and Encarna wanted to live on a single level, Tapias removed part of the mas’s second floor to create a double-height space. Pendants by Faro Barcelona hang near the balcony Mas. The ground floor, designed to be flexible, currently holds offices for the couple, a library, a living room, and a piano for their teenage daughter. The terrazzo floors are original to the house.
In the living room, Boomerang chairs by Peter Hvidt and Orla Mølgaard-Nielsen face a coffee table by Nicos Zographos. Custom pieces in the style of modular furniture pioneer Harvey Probber include sofas by Ablyss and a corner table by Crockett Woodworks. The Stiffel table lamp was purchased new by Scott’s parents in the early ’60s. The vintage artworks are from the David Cook Galleries in Denver.
A Womb chair and ottoman by Eero Saarinen for Knoll are the main attraction in the media room.
The modern steel staircase adds a striking architectural element to the space and leads from the ground-floor living spaces to the bedrooms upstairs.
The light-filled living area is dressed with a Vipp Shelter lounge stol (available in Fall 2019), the Vipp Loft Sofa ($6,795), and a Vipp Floor Reading Lamp ($600).
The open-plan area is lined with custom plywood cabinets.
A new wall of 10-foot-high triple-paneled sliding doors and windows allow ample natural light to brighten and warm the residence.
Exposed metal bars are reminiscent of the structure's former garage bay.
The vertical fins allow light and air to pass into the pavilion, while providing some protection from the elements.
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