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All Photos/living/floors : plywood

Living Room Plywood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Behind humble plywood, wool keeps the house insulated.
ZeroCabin designs prefab concrete bases, frames and walls to be easily transportable without a vehicle.
The custom floor is made from maple. As you lift storage hatches and walk through the Airstream, the pieces follow a sea to sun design that designers Schmitt and Jacobs worked with Kyle on.
The living area is furnished with a Gladom side table, a throw pillow, and cushions—all from Ikea. At night, the loft ladder leans over the sofa, secured with a bungee cord; during the day, it props up beside the Woodsman fireplace.
Nathalie and Greg Kupfer used salvaged and gifted materials to construct a tiny cabin in Alberta, Canada. They spent $2,109 on the build and recouped $2,087 by selling items they had obtained by bartering.
After purchasing a decrepit 1971 Airstream Sovereign for less than $5,000, Seattle-based couple Natasha Lawyer and Brett Bashaw completed a DIY overhaul of the 200-square-foot trailer for approximately $22,000. The daybed area in the front of the Airstream transitions into a small kitchen with a bathroom, while a sleeping area with a king-size bed occupies the rear.
The built-in dining table in Marah Hoffman’s tiny home, Micro Modula, can be adapted for work.
Throughout the home, the walls and floors feature the natural grain patterns of lacquered plywood. The Stokke Tripp Trapp chair in the dining room was Lizz’s when she was growing up in the 1980s while the two Steen Ostergaard chairs were a thrift store find, and Project Room designed the table.
The couple’s baby, Esphyr Rain Superbloom, and Eli lounge next to a MOCA mirrored bench, also by Project Room, and an off-white leather sofa. “I won’t tell you how little we paid for the couch,” Lizz says of the vintage find. The hand-painted pendant is also by Project Room while the assorted Rowena Sartin pillows are by Iko.
Great Room
JC Architecture restored the original walls and installed a new timber floor that was inspired by Japanese tatami mats. “We were very inspired by the old Japanese way of looking at space,” says Chu. “Shoji doors, for example, allow two spaces to be easily transformed into one large space. All the doors in the home operate the same way as the Japanese system, creating flexibility in the interior.”
The built-in dining table folds down to create more open space in the tiny home.
The oversize front door is clad with birch to blend in with the walls.
Fir-veneer plywood wraps the entire interior of a compact guest cabin with a 12-by-15-foot footprint, smaller than a single-car garage.
Working with a demanding budget, Filipe Pina Arquitectura added a cost-effective annex with an upper level with walls lined with exposed oak plywood.
To keep costs low, architect Mark Fullagar fitted this compact cabin with hollow-insulated plywood panels that lend warmth and texture to the interior.
The living and dining area is anchored by a recently rebuilt curved brick fireplace.
The plywood floors in the living and dining areas are original.
Half of the Sunflower House's circular floor plan consists of living and dining areas. The other half consists of the sleeping areas. The circular kitchen occupies the center.
In addition to adding playful storage, the platforms also support plants and decor.
A recessed light extends along the length of the cabin, from the kitchen through to the living room.
Regan worked with architect Joe Simmons and several tradespeople on the home.
Beds are lofted above the kitchenette and large bench, and are accessible by wooden ladders.
A fold-down table and multi-use bench allow the lower level to also function as a sleeping area.
A large cushioned bench at one end of the cabin provides a seating area that looks out onto the landscape beyond.
Architects Tim Ratliff and Tam Landells tripled the footprint of the four-room house and increased the square footage to almost 2,000. Blue doors that were part of the original rear wall connect the “snug,” or sitting room, to the new space. The chair was Natasha’s step-granddad’s; the 1960s pendant was found on eBay.
Barbara Hill's Dancehall/House in Marfa, Texas September 14, 2010 Misty Keasle
Marine plywood is the dominant feature of the interior.
A deck wraps around the living area.
The stunning canyon views can be enjoyed from all four levels of the house.
In the living room, and throughout the home, recessed "book nooks" are used to provide space-saving storage. The only seating in the room is a sleek black faux leather and steel daybed, fabricated by Montreal-based Surface Jalouse. Walls were removed to cohesively unite the living space and kitchen.
Locally sourced Canadian plywood was used for the flooring throughout the home, and all doors and windows were replaced with low-energy upgrades. The couple shares their space with guide dogs they foster through a local organization.
Rear end of main multi-mode room set for living with custom multi-mode table