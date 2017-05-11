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All Photos/living/floors : concrete

Living Room Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Designed to evolve with the family, the multipurpose room shifts between home office, playroom, workshop space, and gathering area.
Slow Studio used passive design principles to craft a flexible home with a thriving garden on a tricky L-shaped lot overlooking Spain’s Costa Daurada.
The interiors were conceived as a series of interconnected spaces that allow for flexible use while opening onto patios and terraces. Exposed polished concrete floors, kiri wood ceilings, and other natural materials help bridge indoor and outdoor areas. The stone hearth was brought from the central region of Córdoba, where a local artisan cut and chiseled it by hand.
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
The living room requires minimal lighting, thanks to its expansive windows.
A red doorbell (by Spore Big Ring) near a curve in the living room ceiling evokes a dolphin or elephant profile—not in the original design, but a nice Easter egg for those in the know.
A centerpiece of the living room is the Stuv 16-Cube fireplace, sitting atop Ikea drawers outfitted with iKustom metal fronts. The tiles behind the stove are by Micro, and the wall sconce by Viscosi.
The continuous birch plywood millwork spine anchors the 1,200-square-foot apartment, concealing structural columns and ductwork while organizing storage, display, and workspace in one fluid gesture.
The sash-style windows are from Sierra Pacific, with a ‘Paramount’ sofa and ottoman by Blu Dot tucked underneath.
"We’ve got these tall walls and we’ve got a lot of artwork, and one thing I’ve learned on my rental journey is how to hang artwork without marring walls,
Rough elements like concrete floors and steel stairs mix with warmer materials to create balance and harmony.
The open-concept living area, a benefit of the Quonset-design, includes velvet chairs from CB2.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.
Designer Ismael Medina Manzano stretches the limits of an 861-square-foot flat in San Sebastián with mirrors, curves, and a kitchen island on wheels.
An Eames lounge chair and ottoman anchor the houses's living room, which enjoys floor-to-ceiling views looking north.
Natural light was very important for homeowners, incorporated though plentiful clerestory glass and indoor-outdoor access.
The sofa flips into a comfortable queen-sized bed. “We’d rather have the space be mostly available for hanging out, but able to convert when we need to," says David.
Natural light was extra important to Aaron, as this space functions as his art studio, too.
Julie bought the sofa at in auction in Stockholm, and loves how it blends into the midcentury modern look and feel of the home.
The living room has a vintage Milo Baughman couch with cushions fashioned from Angora mohair from Architex. The coffee table is vintage, as is the side table base, given a custom stone top. A Seneca Table Lamp is by Danny Kaplan, while the artwork over the couch is by Patton Miller.
A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
Upon entry is a charming foyer with ample storage that leads down to the main living areas.
The couple sourced midcentury furniture and dishware from Toronto dealers like Mid Century Modern Toronto and Inabstracto. They also loved Etsy sellers Mimi La Rouleuse, Mid Age Vintage DE, Happy Moose Vintage, Mrs. Marvellous, and The Art of Object.
The sunken living room features a white Malm fireplace and a built-in couch. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,
Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.
The original tongue-and-groove ceiling can still be seen in the living room, where an eclectic mix of furniture, including a Ligne Roset Togo, chair creates a laid-back ambiance.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
While the exterior of Casa Dosmurs protects the family’s privacy, the interior is free-flowing and fluid. “We want to share all our moments together,” says Benjamín.
Casa Dosmurs home was designed with comfort in mind. After being lowered into the plot of land, the two main walls were lined with insulation and a layer of local bricks joined with a matching red-tinted mortar. The finish offers a peculiar warmth despite the industrial palette of materials.
The broad balcony on the lower level of Casa Dosmurs is sheltered by the overhang of the roof, which limits the amount of direct sunlight that enters the house on hot summer days.
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
New folding glass doors connect the downstairs living room to the revamped yard. The floors are concrete and the ceilings are Hemlock.
Sustainability was top of mind for Tribe who, chose a highly efficient French Philippe Chemise fireplace—a justifiable extravagance that heats the entire home.
“I decided on the yellow ladder for two reasons,” says Byron. “I wanted to evoke an image of a fire station ladder with a playful obstacle to climb up and down. But with such a small space and a tall mezzanine level, I wanted to make sure that the ladder was also highly visible.” The hue of the paint is even appropriately named Safety Yellow.
The couple spent six months designing their 1,178-square-foot, two-story home. Its compact size was informed by the existing garage’s 20-foot-by-30-foot footprint and L.A.’s ADU size limit of 1,200 square feet. "We had always planned on designing a compact house, however, having a hard limit to its size was definitely a challenge,
Best Practice Architecture transformed a former garage in the Oak Park neighborhood of Dallas into a light-filled casita filled with art by local makers and vintage finds.
Two sconces, Steven Handelman Studios Iron Wall Lights, flank original photography by Bess Friday. The design team furred out foundation walls in key places – such as behind the couch here – to create functional ledges, and straighten sloping walls.
The main living room within the central volume of the house
Architect Nic Brunsdon renovated an original heritage cottage for a young family in the suburbs of Perth, Australia. The 3,229-square-foot home includes a sunken “garden room” with large sliding doors that connect the interior gathering space to a sunny green courtyard.
In the living area, a cedar storage unit made by Grant features a five-by-five-foot sliding panel that conceals shelving and the television. “It’s a way to make it feel less like a TV room during the day,” Beer says. The sunken sofa—a throwback to the residents’ childhoods in the 1970s— is from the Houdini collection by King Living. The dining chairs were a secondhand purchase.
The sunken living room features a multifunctional piece of built-in furniture that integrates a sofa, sound system, and television, and also contains a "secret door" that leads to a wine cellar. "[We incorporated this] as a clin d’oeil to the midcentury tradition of built-in work stations and bookshelves," says Morales.
The clients enjoy boating and kayaking and often utilize the site’s direct water access. “There’s a boathouse at the bottom of the site, so we’ve tried to clean the view up,” says architect Fraser Mudge of the framing. “We also controlled the height of it a little bit to frame the beauty of the water and the National Park, rather than the sky.”
The architects incorporated sustainably sourced parota wood into the living room’s sunken seating area. The Turn Tall side table is from Blu Dot, and the pillows are from West Elm.
Rocks dug up during construction were saved and incorporated into the poured-concrete floors and walls. Hydronic heating coils in the floor are augmented by a wood stove during the damp winters.
The rug in the sunken living room is from West Elm.
The sunken living room features a built-in sofa and loveseat.
In the study, an oil painting by David Kroll, one of the artists represented by Sette's gallery hangs above a Le Corbusier daybed.
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