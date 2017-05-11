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All Photos/living/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
The living room features a pendant from Ochre and Silk, barstools from Hati Home, and a wool rug from Revival. The European Walnut floors throughout the home are Stuga “Zig Zag.”
While Leah and Kyle initially wanted to fully open up the wall between the kitchen and the living room, discovering that it was load-bearing changed their plans. “We ended up opening the wall up so you could see into the beautiful kitchen, and made a custom hood vent with shelves,” says Leah. “Looking back, I am not sure I even would have wanted it removed now.”
“Decoration is something that fascinates me,” says Carolina. “Mixing old with modern works very well for me, so I have my great-grandmother's bed, but the dining room has Philippe Starck chairs.”
The sliding doors that seamlessly connect the indoor and outdoor spaces is one of the couple's favorite features of the house, which allows for plenty of airflow and sunlight. Joe is photographed on one of Yellow Leaf Hammock's swiveling Hammock Thrones.
The raised living room and den beneath can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
The home’s living area now opens wide to the backyard—perfect for SoCal’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
RJ and Frances took down the wall to connect the kitchen with the living area, improving the home’s circulation.
“Those living rooms are always a challenge in brownstones, to furnish in a thoughtful way,” says Cuttle, pointing to the narrow dimensions of the room, the low window sills, and abundance of woodwork taking up wall space. A curving Carl Hansen sofa floats in front of the bay window, so as not to block the light and allowing easy sightlines. The chairs and coffee table are from Lawson Fenning and the rug is Jardan.
When traveling couple Nate and Taylor Lavender were dating and living in Florida, they purchased a 34-foot, 1992 Airstream, which they renovated and affectionately named Augustine the Airstream (after the city of St. Augustine, Florida, where they found her on Craigslist).
Upstairs, pieces from the homeowner's eclectic art collection add pops of color. A coconut chair by George Nelson was reupholstered to bring a contemporary feel, and a sleeper sofa from Design Within Reach offers flexible space for guests.
Parlor floor living area
Designed as an experiential retreated for the Henrybuilt team, founder and CEO Scott Hudson explains, "We had the idea to stop doing showrooms and to start doing houses that our staff can travel to, and live in, and actually live with the product and learn by experiencing it how to improve it."
In the living room, an Eames lounge chair is matched with a Richard Conover–designed fiberglass chair in similar proportions. A custom coffee table by Asher Israelow com-plements the industrial lighting by Workstead, affixed to walls painted in Farrow and Ball’s Manor House Gray. The sliding doors leading into the home office were fabricated by Markus Bartenschlager.
"The colorful first-floor lounge is filled with hand-picked treasures—such as the custom-made fireplace, and William Boshoff's "Nice Guys
The architects maintained the living room's original fireplace and selected dark-stained European oak for the flooring throughout the home.
A Czech designer partners with local stonemasons and carpenters to convert a tattered structure into a boutique guesthouse in the Carpathian Mountains.
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
Vintage water skis flank an old drum, books, and collected objets in the living room.
Black decorative details are incorporated into various living spaces throughout the house.
With a coat of paint and new appliances and furnishings, the 880-square-foot space maintains its cozy cabin feel, while also feeling fresh and new.
With the porch enclosed, a built-in couch is a cozy spot next to the vintage stove, which is set on a slate hearth. "I wanted the home to be cheerful and colorful," says Azin, "and used primary colors to enliven it."
The existing beams were "one of the elements of the house that made it special," says Azin, who spent three days on a ladder staining them herself.
A new clerestory window helps illuminate the bedroom. The furnishings are a medley of vintage finds and the couple’s favorites.
A large circular window in the living room adds character and helps to flood the home with natural light.
Henry reads on the staircase that accesses the main sleeping loft while Cora takes a nap in the living area, which is outfitted with vinyl flooring.
A large wood dresser provides added storage in the living area, where shiplap walls and birch paneling on the ceiling lend warmth and texture.
Henry accesses the deep storage drawers that are built into the base of the living room sofa.
Sophia and Henry relax in the open-plan living area of their tiny home with their dog Cora, a Labrador retriever and Siberian husky mix.
A broad skylight assists in brightening the lower-level space.
The house’s east side faces a small park, increasing the amount of natural light that enters the slender building.
An extra bedroom was opened up to create more room for activities.
A bar and vinyl setup complete the entertainment scheme downstairs.
The Ruby Sofa from West Elm joins the Slope Arm Chair, also from West Elm. The artwork is by Brian Sanchez, a Seattle artist. All of the artwork was curated by Lauren Gallow.
Darker flooring and a fireplace painted black give the room a “moodier” vibe.
Richard Neutra was a pioneer in opening up living spaces so that they could serve as communal gathering spots.
The Genesis GV80 sits in the glass-encased carport, which speaks to the importance of automobile culture in Neutra’s time. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
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