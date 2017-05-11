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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
A covered walkway connects the main house (at left) with a flexible-use ADU. The smaller structure was initially offered to Bhavani's parents, but they opted to live under the same roof as the rest of the family.
In this Australian project, a resort-worthy swimming pool sits beside the industrial-chic kitchen and living area. It's a joy to swim in, of course, but the body of water also provides evaporative cooling for the courtyard.
Sphinx, the family Carolina dog, scouts the perimeter of the Concrete Collaborative pavers in the backyard. The pavers were installed on a slight angle to channel water to the surrounding gravel, lawn, and planting beds. This substantially lowers the landscape's water demand. Perforated PVC pipes and a pump move excess rainfall (which would otherwise go to storm drains) into an underground basin where it can later drain off. Redwood fencing reflects the material palette of the interior and creates visual continuity around the backyard.
Bordering a six-acre nature preserve, Michael Haverland’s timeless Glass House has a saltwater lap pool, a travertine patio, and a detached 600-square-foot studio.
Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
Mila designed the home’s concrete pool, which is finished with a custom plaster. The pool area includes sleek chairs from Cast + Crew.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
Day takes a swim in a new lap pool framed by a lush Southern California garden. The lower wall next to the pool is made from stacked Pennsylvania bluestone, which was used for all exterior stone as well.
The skylight above the pool is an odd shape, one Corral describes as a "rectongulus." It’s this spot, in a home full of beautiful moments, that she likes best. Above you is the sky. The rammed earth surrounds you, the view is in front of you, and the shadows of the trellis dance on the gentle waves of the turquoise pool. "It’s the place where you have all the connections," says Corral.
On the north side, you’ll find the lap pool which runs 10 feet deep to accommodate one of the homeowners, who insists on entering the pool with a dive every time.
10 apertures of different sizes arranged above the pool illuminate the front yard with natural light.
The bluestone-clad addition appears to gently slide under the roof eave of the existing home, establishing a seamless connection between old and new.
The lap pool provides a focal point both inside and outside. Connecting old and new, as well as public and private, the lap pool links all spaces at the heart of the home.
A punched window opening introduces a contemporary element to the original home. The metal-clad window box contrasts with the Edwardian architecture, while connecting materially to the new addition.
The original chimney peeks above the new rear addition. Throughout the design, there is a play of tactile elements which blend old and new.
The new extension is a serene, private retreat at the rear of the home. The design seamlessly blends indoor living spaces with an outdoor garden and lap pool.
The clients had a very clear brief for the outdoor areas. The courtyard was to have at least one large palm tree, which would be clearly visible from the living space, and it was important that the space could be viewed from above and also below from the street entry.
The outdoor spaces—including a courtyard with a small pool—were formed by simply removing the original roof toward the end of the construction, allowing dry working conditions for the majority of the construction period.
The lap pool glistens with vivid blue tiles.
Up close the clean lines of the steel are apparent.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
A pool cage with a retractable awing makes the pool deck feel like a natural extension of the home's interior, while the terraced construction lifts the building up above the level of floods and storm surges.
"Fabio is a triathlete and wanted a lap pool, and it also serves as a sort of plunge pool for the family," Sweet says. "It has a mechanical system that essentially turns the pool into a treadmill for his training." Western red cedar was used throughout the interior ceilings, and polished concrete flooring continues outside as pavers.
The backyard has been updated with a new pool area that includes a spa and decking, plus a cabana and an outdoor shower. There is also an outdoor fireplace by the lounge area, perfect for entertaining on cool desert nights.
The 65-foot-long pool extends from the home and stretches along the property. A separate pool house includes another 20-foot dining table and barbecue area.
Opposite the dining room is an outdoor seating area overlooking the lap pool and gardens.
The U-shaped home wraps around a central garden space with an adjacent pool; floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors create a seamless transition from indoors to out.
During the day, the pool enlivens the exterior with its dappled reflections; at night it casts a soft glow.
A sense of privacy is conjured by the abundance of trees at the edge of the site.
The home's abundance of glass creates a peaceful dialogue between the indoors and outdoors.
Along with terraces on each floor, the penthouse also includes a private wraparound roof deck that features a Jacuzzi and 67-foot salt-water lap pool that stretches out over Manhattan.
The deck has space for grilling and lounging alongside a lap pool that extends outward to the ocean.
Designed to enjoy life, inside & out.
When taking a vacation is as simple as stepping outside.
When your favorite place for a drink is just steps from your living room...
and your go-to burger joint is in the backyard.
Generously shady roof overhangs provide shelter from the summer heat and oversized doors allow air to move through.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
A 40-foot lap pool wraps around the large patio and veranda, connected to the living room and a bedroom via sliding glass doors.
Walker Workshop designed Carla House to seamlessly integrate with the existing landscape.
The lap pool, off the kitchen, is one of the home's most serene zones.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
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